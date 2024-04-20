How Cheap Are Used Cars in Your State?

EHStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Depending on the state you live in, it’s possible you could end up paying much less (or more) for a used car than if you lived somewhere else.

Automotive search engine iSeeCars.com released a 2022 analysis ranking used car prices in each state. This analysis notes that as of December 2022, the average one-to-five-year-old car cost about $33,582. Key findings from the analysis indicate that buyers searching for used cars under $33,582 would only be able to find and buy them in 12 U.S. states.

Ranked from highest to lowest average price, here’s what the average used car costs in each state.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

50. Wyoming

Average used car price: $41,405

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Alaska

Average used car price: $40,462

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Montana

Average used car price: $38,943

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. North Dakota

Average used car price: $37,773

James_Gabbert / Getty Images

46. South Dakota

Average used car price: $37,192

45. Idaho

Average used car price: $37,092

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Arkansas

Average used car price: $36,343

benedek / iStock.com

43. Washington

Average used car price: $36,119

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Georgia

Average used car price: $36,016

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Louisiana

Average used car price: $35,893

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. California

Average used car price: $35,759

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Iowa

Average used car price: $35,750

artran / Getty Images

38. Oregon

Average used car price: $35,556

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Oklahoma

Average used car price: $35,509

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. Kansas

Average used car price: $35,323

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Colorado

Average used car price: $35,269

Mlenny / Getty Images

34. Illinois

Average used car price: $35,217

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. New Mexico

Average used car price: $35,189

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Nebraska

Average used car price: $35,064

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

31. Texas

Average used car price: $35,061

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. South Carolina

Average used car price: $35,015

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

29. Nevada

Average used car price: $34,859

Kruck20 / iStock.com

28. North Carolina

Average used car price: $34,725

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

27. Tennessee

Average used car price: $34,658

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Utah

Average used car price: $34,580

Wirestock / iStock.com

25. Florida

Average used car price: $34,519

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Arizona

Average used car price: $34,413

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Alabama

Average used car price: $34,206

csfotoimages / Getty Images

22. Kentucky

Average used car price: $34,176

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

21. Mississippi

Average used car price: $34,130

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Wisconsin

Average used car price: $34,018

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. New Jersey

Average used car price: $33,936

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. West Virginia

Average used car price: $33,761

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

17. Minnesota

Average used car price: $33,758

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Maine

Average used car price: $33,758

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Virginia

Average used car price: $33,724

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

14. Michigan

Average used car price: $33,597

Art Wager / iStock.com

13. Missouri

Average used car price: $33,596

aimintang / Getty Images

12. Maryland

Average used car price: $33,377

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. New York

Average used car price: $33,246

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Massachusetts

Average used car price: $33,232

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Pennsylvania

Average used car price: $33,097

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Connecticut

Average used car price: $32,991

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Indiana

Average used car price: $32,936

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Delaware

Average used car price: $32,924

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Rhode Island

Average used car price: $32,789

Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Hawaii

Average used car price: $32,381

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Ohio

Average used car price: $32,267

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. New Hampshire

Average used car price: $31,833

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. Vermont

Average used car price: $31,445

