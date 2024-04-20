How Cheap Are Used Cars in Your State?

Heather Taylor
6 min read
0
EHStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EHStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Depending on the state you live in, it’s possible you could end up paying much less (or more) for a used car than if you lived somewhere else.

See More: 6 Best New Cars for the Upper Middle Class
Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Automotive search engine iSeeCars.com released a 2022 analysis ranking used car prices in each state. This analysis notes that as of December 2022, the average one-to-five-year-old car cost about $33,582. Key findings from the analysis indicate that buyers searching for used cars under $33,582 would only be able to find and buy them in 12 U.S. states.

Ranked from highest to lowest average price, here’s what the average used car costs in each state.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

50. Wyoming

  • Average used car price: $41,405

Be Aware: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle
View More: These 12 Cars Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in Repair and Maintenance Costs

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Alaska

  • Average used car price: $40,462

Discover More: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Montana

  • Average used car price: $38,943

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. North Dakota

  • Average used car price: $37,773

For You: 5 Cars You’d Regret Buying If You Live Only on Social Security

James_Gabbert / Getty Images
James_Gabbert / Getty Images

46. South Dakota

  • Average used car price: $37,192

45. Idaho

  • Average used car price: $37,092

Trending Now: 5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Arkansas

  • Average used car price: $36,343

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

43. Washington

  • Average used car price: $36,119

Explore More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Georgia

  • Average used car price: $36,016

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Louisiana

  • Average used car price: $35,893

Find Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. California

  • Average used car price: $35,759

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Iowa

  • Average used car price: $35,750

See Next: 7 Grocery Items To Avoid While on a Retirement Budget

artran / Getty Images
artran / Getty Images

38. Oregon

  • Average used car price: $35,556

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Oklahoma

  • Average used car price: $35,509

That’s Interesting: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. Kansas

  • Average used car price: $35,323

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Colorado

  • Average used car price: $35,269

Learn More: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

34. Illinois

  • Average used car price: $35,217

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. New Mexico

  • Average used car price: $35,189

View More: Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Nebraska

  • Average used car price: $35,064

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

31. Texas

  • Average used car price: $35,061

Check Out: 10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. South Carolina

  • Average used car price: $35,015

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

29. Nevada

  • Average used car price: $34,859

Try This: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

28. North Carolina

  • Average used car price: $34,725

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

27. Tennessee

  • Average used car price: $34,658

See More: 10 Best New Items at Five Below in April

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Utah

  • Average used car price: $34,580

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

25. Florida

  • Average used car price: $34,519

Be Aware: Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: 9 Products To Buy Now Before They Increase

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Arizona

  • Average used car price: $34,413

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Alabama

  • Average used car price: $34,206

For You: Dollar Tree: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in April

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

22. Kentucky

  • Average used car price: $34,176

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

21. Mississippi

  • Average used car price: $34,130

View More: 10 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Online in Bulk

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Wisconsin

  • Average used car price: $34,018

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. New Jersey

  • Average used car price: $33,936

Trending Now: 7 Best New Home Items at IKEA for Spring 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. West Virginia

  • Average used car price: $33,761

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images
LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

17. Minnesota

  • Average used car price: $33,758

For You: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in April 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Maine

  • Average used car price: $33,758

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Virginia

  • Average used car price: $33,724

Discover More: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

14. Michigan

  • Average used car price: $33,597

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

13. Missouri

  • Average used car price: $33,596

Check Out: The Single Best Deal for Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in April

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

12. Maryland

  • Average used car price: $33,377

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. New York

  • Average used car price: $33,246

Read Next: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in April 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Massachusetts

  • Average used car price: $33,232

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Pennsylvania

  • Average used car price: $33,097

That’s Interesting: I’m a Sam’s Club Superfan: These Are the 5 Best Spring Items To Buy

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Connecticut

  • Average used car price: $32,991

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Indiana

  • Average used car price: $32,936

Learn More: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Delaware

  • Average used car price: $32,924

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Rhode Island

  • Average used car price: $32,789

Be Aware: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Hawaii

  • Average used car price: $32,381

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Ohio

  • Average used car price: $32,267

Discover Next: I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask For $100 Bills at the Bank

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. New Hampshire

  • Average used car price: $31,833

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. Vermont

  • Average used car price: $31,445

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Cheap Are Used Cars in Your State?

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

    The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday is set to vote on, and expected to pass, a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from party hardliners. More than two months have passed since the Democratic-majority Senate passed a similar measure and U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes some $60.84 billion for Ukraine as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

  • US Congress moves ahead on bill to push TikTok's Chinese owner to sell

    An effort to force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in the U.S. was gaining steam in Congress on Thursday, with the House of Representatives setting a vote for Saturday and a key Senate Democrat voicing support for the move. The Republican-controlled House included the measure in a sweeping $95 billion legislative package that would provide aid to allies including Ukraine and Israel, a major step forward in a months-long push in Washington. The new bill, which would give ByteDance a year to sell the short-video app, won the support of U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, whose backing greatly increases the chances of the measure becoming law.

  • Sen. Lummis: It'll Pay to 'Choose Circle Over Tether' Under U.S. Stablecoin Proposal

    Circle Internet Financial would have a distinct advantage over global stablecoin leader Tether under U.S. regulations along the lines being suggested by new legislation, according to one of the latest bill's authors, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

  • The bill that could ban TikTok is barreling ahead

    The bill that could lead to a ban of TikTok in the United States appears to be much closer to becoming law.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Super Micro Computer's lack of a preliminary earnings report led to a bloodbath in the sector.

  • Billionaires Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin Both Own This Vanguard ETF. Should You?

    There are several good reasons why billionaire investors like this ETF.

  • Why Did Arm, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Crash on Friday?

    The buying opportunity for semiconductor stock investors might be around the corner.

  • Traders Are Cashing Out of Markets En Masse

    (Bloomberg) -- The great market rally of 2024 looks dangerously close to unraveling as Wall Street’s once-invincible bull brigade begins to withdraw its winnings.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackMagnificent Seven Earnings Arrive With Stocks at Critical MomentXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015With Treasury yields breaking out, Federal Reserv

  • Worried About a Stock Market Correction? Keep These 7 Timeless Warren Buffett Lessons in Mind

    Here's some wisdom from the legendary investor that can help you navigate turbulent times.