How Cheap Are Used Cars in Your State?
Depending on the state you live in, it’s possible you could end up paying much less (or more) for a used car than if you lived somewhere else.
Automotive search engine iSeeCars.com released a 2022 analysis ranking used car prices in each state. This analysis notes that as of December 2022, the average one-to-five-year-old car cost about $33,582. Key findings from the analysis indicate that buyers searching for used cars under $33,582 would only be able to find and buy them in 12 U.S. states.
Ranked from highest to lowest average price, here’s what the average used car costs in each state.
50. Wyoming
Average used car price: $41,405
49. Alaska
Average used car price: $40,462
48. Montana
Average used car price: $38,943
47. North Dakota
Average used car price: $37,773
46. South Dakota
Average used car price: $37,192
45. Idaho
Average used car price: $37,092
44. Arkansas
Average used car price: $36,343
43. Washington
Average used car price: $36,119
42. Georgia
Average used car price: $36,016
41. Louisiana
Average used car price: $35,893
40. California
Average used car price: $35,759
39. Iowa
Average used car price: $35,750
38. Oregon
Average used car price: $35,556
37. Oklahoma
Average used car price: $35,509
36. Kansas
Average used car price: $35,323
35. Colorado
Average used car price: $35,269
34. Illinois
Average used car price: $35,217
33. New Mexico
Average used car price: $35,189
32. Nebraska
Average used car price: $35,064
31. Texas
Average used car price: $35,061
30. South Carolina
Average used car price: $35,015
29. Nevada
Average used car price: $34,859
28. North Carolina
Average used car price: $34,725
27. Tennessee
Average used car price: $34,658
26. Utah
Average used car price: $34,580
25. Florida
Average used car price: $34,519
24. Arizona
Average used car price: $34,413
23. Alabama
Average used car price: $34,206
22. Kentucky
Average used car price: $34,176
21. Mississippi
Average used car price: $34,130
20. Wisconsin
Average used car price: $34,018
19. New Jersey
Average used car price: $33,936
18. West Virginia
Average used car price: $33,761
17. Minnesota
Average used car price: $33,758
16. Maine
Average used car price: $33,758
15. Virginia
Average used car price: $33,724
14. Michigan
Average used car price: $33,597
13. Missouri
Average used car price: $33,596
12. Maryland
Average used car price: $33,377
11. New York
Average used car price: $33,246
10. Massachusetts
Average used car price: $33,232
9. Pennsylvania
Average used car price: $33,097
8. Connecticut
Average used car price: $32,991
7. Indiana
Average used car price: $32,936
6. Delaware
Average used car price: $32,924
5. Rhode Island
Average used car price: $32,789
4. Hawaii
Average used car price: $32,381
3. Ohio
Average used car price: $32,267
2. New Hampshire
Average used car price: $31,833
1. Vermont
Average used car price: $31,445
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Cheap Are Used Cars in Your State?