This Is The Cheapest Day of the Week To Fly Business Class

Angela Mae
5 min read
andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Whether you’re flying for work or leisure, it’s always nice to score a good deal on airfare. This is especially true when you’re flying business class which, according to The Points Guy, can cost twice as much as premium economy — if not more.

But how exactly can you save money while still enjoying the perks of flying business class? Unless you’re on a strict schedule, one option is to fly on days that, historically, cost less than others.

While your mileage may vary, these are the best and worst days to fly business class if you’re trying to keep costs reasonable — and how to get even better deals.

Midweek Is Usually the Cheapest

If your schedule allows, you’re likely to save the most money on airfare by flying during the middle of the week. This is especially the case when flying internationally.

“In my personal experience, I’ve noticed that mid-week business class fares tend to be lower, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” said Stephanie Rytting, a travel expert, renowned travel author and the founder of France Adventurer.

Thursdays could also be cheaper since fewer people are traveling that day and airlines sometimes have lower prices to encourage more customers to buy airfare.

Saturdays Could Be Even Cheaper for Domestic Flights

If you’re flying domestically, you could find the lowest business class prices on Saturdays.

“Midweek seems to be the sweet spot, though there is one potential hidden gem — Saturdays on domestic routes within North America,” said Andy Medearis, a travel expert and founder of Deals Points. “Now, you’d think Saturday would be a weekend premium, but based on my analysis, it often slots in just behind Tuesday to Thursday in terms of average price. The airlines seem to have a separate categorization for ‘not quite weekend’ travel. Worth keeping in mind!”

Avoid Mondays and Fridays

Certain days of the week tend to be cheaper than others to fly, but the opposite also holds true. In particular, avoid flying business class at the start and end of the work week.

“I’ve noticed that Fridays are usually the most expensive days for business class,” said Rytting. “As the week ends, there is more competition for seats from people who want to start their weekends early or go on short trips. Because of this higher demand, airlines can raise prices every Friday.”

According to Rytting, airfare is often 10% to 20% higher on Fridays than it is for the same trip during the middle of the week. The price shift could be even higher than that, however.

“We all know the standard advice is to avoid Mondays and Fridays like the plague, as that’s when business travel peaks and airlines gouge prices accordingly,” said Medearis. “But it’s even worse than most folks realize — I’ve tracked over a dozen routes for months at a time and consistently found prices 30% or more higher at the start and end of the standard work week. Yikes!”

Sundays Also Tend To Be Expensive

If you’re flying back home on a Sunday, prepare to spend more on airfare. That’s because many other people have the same idea and are traveling on that day, too.

“Everyone wants to travel on their days off work, so demand skyrockets while availability plummets,” said Lucia Polla, a travel expert and the founder of Viva La Vita. “Fridays and Sundays, in particular, tend to have outrageous business-class prices. I once saw a Sunday flight that was nearly double the Tuesday fare for the same route!”

Ways To Save Money on Business Class Flights

Even if you’re flying on a day that’s usually more expensive, you could still save money and get a good flight. Here are some pro strategies.

  • Use rewards programs. Many airlines have rewards programs that let you earn miles whenever you fly. If you’re a frequent flyer, take advantage of these programs to get cheaper or even free flights. “I’ve scored countless premium cabin upgrades and deep discounts by cashing in points at the right time,” said Polla. “Sign up, pick one airline and rack up those miles!”

  • Be flexible and keep an eye on travel patterns. “You can find good times to book cheap business class by keeping an eye on normal travel patterns and times when demand drops,” said Rytting. “Making small changes to your schedule can often save you a lot of money while still meeting your work needs and giving you more freedom on the road.”

  • Book early. Buying your plane tickets early — even months ahead of time — could help you score the lowest prices.

  • Fly through a regional airport. “Most of the time, more people go through bigger commercial airports with more airlines and connections,” said Rytting. “But smaller regional airports that aren’t too far away can also have good flight and fare options because they serve the local area.”

  • Set up price tracking. “The single best strategy I’ve developed is to set up automated price tracking on Google Flights for a wide range of travel periods when you have flexibility — say an entire month rather than just a week,” said Medearis. “Then, try to pounce within 24 hours if the rare lightning deal comes through — I’ve seen business fares 60% below usual price that way.”

  • Fly during the shoulder season. “Aim for shoulder seasons when fewer leisure travelers are competing for seats,” said Polla. “Some of my best business-class deals have been snagged simply by dodging the peak crowds around major holidays.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is The Cheapest Day of the Week To Fly Business Class

