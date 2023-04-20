The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities
Life in many big cities is financially out of reach for anyone who isn't incredibly well off. The cost of housing alone can make the prospects of living in one of America's most populous urban centers a pipe dream. And the housing market has been on a wild ride through the pandemic. Despite economic hardship in the early days, when locking down businesses nearly sent the economy into recession, the housing market really didn't cool, and in fact, even accelerated in rising home prices.
While the housing market may be stabilizing some, housing is not exactly cheap. But if you know the right neighborhoods to move to in some big cities, you can get lucky and find an affordable home and still enjoy the benefits of city life.
That's the motivation behind a GOBankingRates study highlighting the neighborhoods in American metropolises that offer the most budget-friendly options for housing. Taking 30 of the largest cities in the country and ranking them by population, the study identified three neighborhoods in each city where the cost of buying and renting is lowest. To determine these costs, GOBankingRates used Zillow's rent index and home value index with 2023 data -- both of which use weighted results from listings and sales data to give a more accurate reflection of the expected costs in a specific housing market. These areas might not be a magic bullet that allows you to buy a spacious home in one of America's priciest cities, but they might remedy a difficult budget or offer a realistic cure for that long commute.
So, take a look and see where in America you can buy and rent housing for less.
1. New York
Park Hill
Average home value: $731,215
Stapleton
Average home value: $469,655
Mariner's Harbor
Average home value: $477,818
2. Los Angeles
Watts
Average home value: $520,950
Southeast Los Angeles
Average home value: $557,589
Central City
Average home value: $574,807
3. Chicago
Riverdale
Average home value: $73,409
Golden Gate
Average home value: $77,574
Eden Green
Average home value: $82,834
4. Houston
Clinton Park Tri-Community
Average home value: $142,639
South Park:
Average home value: $144,937
Harrisburg - Manchester:
Average home value: $145,560
5. Philadelphia
McGuire
Average home value: $56,677
Fairhill
Average home value: $57,280
Upper Kensington
Average home value: $60,268
6. Phoenix
Maryvale
Average home value: $307,329
Central City
Average home value: $324,097
South Mountain
Average home value: $345,422
7. San Antonio
San Juan Gardens
Average home value: $103,209
Greater Gardendale
Average home value: $114,056
Las Palmas
Average home value: $114,857
8. San Diego
Barrio Logan
Average home value: $532,341
Colina del Sol
Average home value: $532,757
Teralta East
Average home value: $548,336
9. Dallas
South Boulevard-Park Row Historic
Average home value: $140,639.67
Cedar Crest
Average home value: $144,813.33
Southeast Dallas
Average home value: $175,468.00
10. San Jose, California
East San Jose
Average home value: $991,175
Fairgrounds
Average home value: $1,006,632
Edenvale - Seven Trees
Average home value: $1,010,672
11. Austin, Texas
Franklin Park
Average home value: $326,506
North Lamar
Average home value: $339,447
Georgian Acres
Average home value: $344,177
12. Jacksonville, Florida
Phoenix
Average home value: $89,804
Tallyrand
Average home value: $93,570
Fairfield
Average home value: $93,942
13. Fort Worth, Texas
Morningside Park
Average home value: $142,085
South Fort Worth
Average home value: $146,482
Burchill
Average home value: $147,448
14. Columbus, Ohio
East Linden
Average home value: $98,942
Devon Triangle
Average home value: $101,618
East Columbus Gateway
Average home value: $102,626
15. Indianapolis, Indiana
Meadows
Average home value: $94,458
Martindale-Brightwood
Average home value: $96,029
Near Westside
Average home value: $99,827
16. San Francisco
Sunnydale
Average home value: $859,421
Hunters Point
Average home value: $862,504
Bret Harte
Average home value: $882,074
17. Charlotte, North Carolina
Thomasboro-Hoskins
Average home value: $207,422
Capitol Drive
Average home value: $208,921
University Park
Average home value: $212,422
18. Seattle, Washington
South Park
Average home value: $533,384
Rainier View
Average home value: $581,164
South Delridge
Average home value: $446,556.00
19. Denver
Elyria Swansea
Average home value: $381,579
Westwood
Average home value: $391,998
Globeville
Average home value: $400,413
20. Washington D.C.
Fairfax Village
Average home value: $252,175
Barry Farm
Average home value: $309,478
Knox Hill
Average home value: $333,534
21. Nashville, Tennessee
Lake Country
Average home value: $217,057
Vista Lane
Average home value: $232,736
Justin Towne
Average home value: $233,825
22. El Paso, Texas
Chamizal
Average home value: $98,302
San Juan
Average home value: $104,550
Magoffin
Average home value: $118,286
23. Oklahoma City
Shidler-Wheeler
Average home value: $76,296
Airline
Average home value: $77,527
Westlawn Gardens
Average home value: $78,290
24. Boston, Massachusetts
Mattapan
Average home value: $523,069
Hyde Park
Average home value: $571,672
Roxbury
Average home value: $615,470
25. Portland, Oregon
Sumner
Average home value: $374,569
Lents
Average home value: $393,867
Centennial
Average home value: $397,819
26. Detroit, Michigan
West End
Average home value: $34,922
Airport Sub
Average home value:$36,877
Hawthorne Park
Average home value: $37,411
27. Las Vegas, Nevada
Downtown East
Average home value: $273,153
Parkland
Average home value: $278,757
Wyandotte
Average home value: $279,284
28. Memphis, Tennessee
Shelby Forest-Frayser
Average home value: $79,235
Berclair-Highland Heights
Average home value: $91,901
Downtown
Average home value: $96,121
29. Louisville, Kentucky
Park Hill
Average home value: $53,660
Portland
Average home value: $57,307
California
Average home value: $57,700
30. Baltimore, Maryland
Booth-Boyd
Average home value: $32,754
Carrollton Ridge
Average home value: $35,774
Shipley Hill
Average home value: $37,371
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
