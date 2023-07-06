Cheapest Places To Live in the 10 Most Expensive States

ejs9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of living throughout the United States is on the rise. This affects Americans everywhere, but people who live in notoriously expensive states are hit particularly hard by it. After all, rising costs make it harder to afford things like housing, utilities, groceries, gas and other basic necessities. Fortunately, even the most expensive states still have inexpensive cities for people to live in.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

See: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study using data from Zillow, Sperling’s Best Places, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the cheapest cities in the most expensive states. These data include things like the May 2023 home value, the overall cost of living index and the average annual expenditure.

Here are the 10 most expensive states to live in and the most affordable cities in each one. The cities are ranked from cheapest to most expensive. All data is accurate as of June 29, 2023.

Take a look at the list.

Hawaii

As of May 2023, Hawaii’s average home value was $964,786. The typical annual expenditure in the state is $119,801. The overall cost of living index is 179.0.

Here’s what the typical values of these statistics are in the three cheapest cities in the state.

1. Pahoa

May 2023 Home Value: $290,465

Overall Cost of Living Index: 109.7

Annual Expenditures: $73,420

2. Keaau

May 2023 Home Value: $451,621

Overall Cost of Living Index: 121.6

Annual Expenditures: $81,384

3. Hilo

May 2023 Home Value: $503,447

Overall Cost of Living Index: 125.9

Annual Expenditures: $84,262

Massachusetts

The typical home value in Massachusetts in May 2023 was $599,969. Meanwhile, the annual expenditure is $99,321, on average. The cost of living index is 148.4.

Here are the results for the cheapest cities in Massachusetts.

1. North Adams

May 2023 Home Value: $224,122

Overall Cost of Living Index: 84

Annual Expenditures: $56,220

2. Greenfield

May 2023 Home Value: $300,920

Overall Cost of Living Index: 86.7

Annual Expenditures: $58,027

3. Pittsfield

May 2023 Home Value: $275,043

Overall Cost of Living Index: 88.5

Annual Expenditures: $59,231

See: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

California

California has an overall cost of living index of 134.5. The typical home value in May 2023 was $754,949, while the average annual expenditure is $90,018.

Here’s what you can expect in The Golden State’s cheapest cities.

1. Taft

May 2023 Home Value: $195,425

Overall Cost of Living Index: 86.9

Annual Expenditures: $58,160

2. Corcoran

May 2023 Home Value: $241,441

Overall Cost of Living Index: 87.7

Annual Expenditures: $58,696

3. Twentynine Palms

May 2023 Home Value: $264,458

Overall Cost of Living Index: 88.1

Annual Expenditures: $58,964

New York

The Empire State’s overall cost of living index is also well above the national average at 125.1. The typical annual expenditure is $83,727, while the May 2023 home value was $411,285. This is lower than what you might find in other states, but it’s still on the expensive side.

Some locations in New York, however, are still very reasonably priced. Here are the cheapest ones to check out.

1. Jamestown

May 2023 Home Value: $107,791

Overall Cost of Living Index: 67

Annual Expenditures: $44,842

2. Dunkirk

May 2023 Home Value: $116,963

Overall Cost of Living Index: 68.7

Annual Expenditures: $45,980

3. Ogdensburg

May 2023 Home Value: $101,811

Overall Cost of Living Index: 69.8

Annual Expenditures: $46,716

Alaska

Alaska’s home value in May stood at $363,593, on average. The state’s cost of living was 124.4, and the overall annual expenditure is $83,258. Here are the cheapest cities in the state where you can still get a lot for your money.

1. Kenai

May 2023 Home Value: $307,629

Overall Cost of Living Index: 99.9

Annual Expenditures: $66,861

2. Fairbanks

May 2023 Home Value: $295,565

Overall Cost of Living Index: 102

Annual Expenditures: $68,267

3. Soldotna

May 2023 Home Value: $333,923

Overall Cost of Living Index: 103.2

Annual Expenditures: $69,070

Maryland

In Maryland, the average home value in May of this year was $410,731. Meanwhile, the typical annual expenditure is $79,979. The overall cost of living is 119.5.

Despite the higher cost of living, the Free State — or the Old Line State, as some fondly call it — still has several more affordable cities. Here are the cheapest ones.

1. Cumberland

May 2023 Home Value: $136,245

Overall Cost of Living Index: 72.9

Annual Expenditures: $48,791

2. Frostburg

May 2023 Home Value: $154,709

Overall Cost of Living Index: 74.6

Annual Expenditures: $49,928

3. Princess Anne

May 2023 Home Value: $193,831

Overall Cost of Living Index: 78.7

Annual Expenditures: $52,672

Washington

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Washington State’s typical home value in May was $594,948. The average annual expenditure is $77,034, and the cost of living index is 115.1.

While major metropolitan areas like Seattle are on the expensive side, the Evergreen State does boast a few affordable cities.

1. Othello

May 2023 Home Value: $321,666

Overall Cost of Living Index: 84.4

Annual Expenditures: $56,487

2. Ephrata

May 2023 Home Value: $312,588

Overall Cost of Living Index: 84.7

Annual Expenditures: $56,688

3. Aberdeen

May 2023 Home Value: $256,933

Overall Cost of Living Index: 85.2

Annual Expenditures: $57,023

Oregon

Next up is Oregon, also located in the Pacific Northwest. This state’s typical annual expenditure is $77,034, while the May 2023 home value is $506,336. The overall cost of living index is 115.1.

These are the three cheapest cities in Oregon.

1. Ontario

May 2023 Home Value: $290,818

Overall Cost of Living Index: 81

Annual Expenditures: $54,212

2. Klamath Falls

May 2023 Home Value: $289,163

Overall Cost of Living Index: 85.8

Annual Expenditures: $57,424

3. Milton-Freewater

May 2023 Home Value: $289,861

Overall Cost of Living Index: 86.8

Annual Expenditures: $58,094

New Hampshire

The overall cost of living in New Hampshire is 115.0. People spend, on average, $76,967 a year in this state. The May 2023 home value averages out at $465,527.

This New England state also offers several affordable locations to people already living in the state or thinking about moving there. These are the top three cheapest cities.

1. Berlin

May 2023 Home Value: $171,690

Overall Cost of Living Index: 70.6

Annual Expenditures: $47,251

2. Claremont

May 2023 Home Value: $237,729

Overall Cost of Living Index: 79.9

Annual Expenditures: $53,475

3. Keene

May 2023 Home Value: $308,471

Overall Cost of Living Index: 86.3

Annual Expenditures: $57,759

Vermont

Vermont’s overall cost of living index is 114.9, while the annual expenditure is $76,900. Along with this, the typical home value in May of this year was $347,442.

But if you’re looking for a more affordable city in Vermont, here are the cheapest ones.

1. St. Johnsbury

May 2023 Home Value: $204,664

Overall Cost of Living Index: 83.7

Annual Expenditures: $56,019

2. Bennington

May 2023 Home Value: $219,936

Overall Cost of Living Index: 84.3

Annual Expenditures: $56,420

3. Springfield

May 2023 Home Value: $196,101

Overall Cost of Living Index: 85.3

Annual Expenditures: $57,090

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first identified the 10 most expensive states to live in by sourcing an overall cost of living index from the Missouri Economic and Research Center’s 2023 first-quarter data. With these 10 states identified, GOBankingRates found the 15 cheapest cities within each state under the following parameters: being one of the 5,000 largest housing markets in the U.S. (7,000 for Alaska, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Vermont) and have a May 2023 home value that is less than the state average, all sourced from Zillow’s May 2023 data. From there GOBankingRates found each qualifying city’s overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places, which was then factored out by the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find each city’s (1) annual expenditures. The three cheapest cities in terms of factor (1) were highlighted as the cheapest places to live in the most expensive cities. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 29, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Live in the 10 Most Expensive States