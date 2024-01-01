Check out 6 Austin-area brewery openings to look forward to in 2024

Power Brewing Project aims to open sometime in 2024.

Last year was a turbulent one for the Austin craft brewing scene as a handful of locations announced they would close. However, looking into 2024, there are still plenty of exciting brew projects on the horizon.

Here are six breweries that are expected to open in the Austin area in 2024:

Power Brewing Project

Power Brewing Project made noise in the second half of 2023 with indications on social media that it would open in Hutto at 3333 County Road 119, Suite 130. October turned to early November, and by late November the company had announced again on Instagram that it would wait to open.

The new brewery spoke about the pushed opening on Instagram and attributed the delays to “a permit-related roadblock” that it has not been able to overcome. While the company said it is working to resolve the issue, it has not provided a new opening date yet.

Obsidian Brewery

Obsidian Brewery will open in Leander and will take over the space previously occupied by Humble Pint at 11880 W. Hero Way, Suite 208.

Obsidian is run by brewers Safir Ahmed and Michael Doggett, who are members of the Central Texas brewing community. Operations are expected to begin relatively soon, but the company has yet to provide an opening date.

Prost Alehouse

Prost Alehouse also has suffered from repeated delays in recent years. After failing to open in November, it looks as if Prost is finally ready. It conducted a soft opening Dec. 19.

The company, at 115 E. Main St. in Pflugerville, is on a hiring kick and is likely to get into full swing during 2024’s first act.

Old Gregg Beer Co.

Old Gregg is set to open at 1900 E. Howard Lane in Pflugerville. The establishment will be part of "a mixed-use business park where developer Topo is both upgrading existing structures and constructing new buildings."

The brewery will come from Matt Luckie and Max Moreland of the West Fifth Street bar Mean Eyed Cat in Austin. Though excitement is high for this opening, there is still no hard date — although the summer of 2024 has been floated by the company.

Austin Craft Brewing Co.

When Austin Craft Brewing Co. arrives on the scene, it will come with credentials. It announced that it is one of five breweries selected for the dues grant program, sponsored by Method Architecture and the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

While the brewery has been active on social media, it has provided little in terms of location and opening date, and it has not replied to requests for comment from the Statesman. However, by the looks of its Instagram account, the beer appears ready, and it could just be a matter of where to sell it.

The Alright

The Alright's inclusion on this list might be a stretch as scenes on Instagram show major renovations are still underway.

However, the brewery, next to the old Home Steam Laundromat and Patrizi’s, has posted encouraging information about its application process — a detail that can often hold up openings.

