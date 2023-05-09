How To Check Your Aldi Gift Card Balance

Alan Morris / Getty Images

The grocery store Aldi is an American staple to those in the 36 states it serves, with over 2,000 stores. This grocer has come a long way from its first tiny family store in Germany and has kept up with all of the necessary modern changes along the way to bring the best deals and quality products to its customers, such as offering gift cards.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Read More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

If you’ve received a gift card from this store, and you don’t quite know how to check your balance, we’ve made it simple.

Online

On the back of your Aldi gift card, you’ll see two strings of numbers right above the bar code. The long string of numbers is the gift card number. You’ll actually just need the last 19 digits of the gift card when you look up your balance. The smaller number after it is the four-digit pin. You can visit the Aldi page which helpfully provides a diagram to show you both where these numbers are, and where to input the numbers on the online form provided at the bottom of the page. After inputting the series of numbers, your balance should come up once you click “check your balance” at the bottom of the form. Please note that this function is not available for cards that are “merchandise return” gift cards.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

In-Store

If you’re already at the store, with a gift card in hand, but not sure how much you have available to pay with, you can present the card to any cashier, who can look up the balance for you.

Phone

While there is not a dedicated line to call and check a gift-card balance you can go to the website to use the store locator to call your local Aldi’s and possibly speak to a cashier who can look it up for you. They might, however, point you back to the website.

A few other things to note about an Aldi gift card.

You cannot use it with Instacart or other delivery services.

You can’t typically receive cash back on a gift card.

These gift cards can’t be replaced if they’re lost or stolen.

Physical gift cards do not expire, but digital e-gift cards expire five years after they’re issued.

You can reload an ALDI gift card unless it has carried a zero-dollar balance for over 90 days, at which time it becomes deactivated.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Check Your Aldi Gift Card Balance