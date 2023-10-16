Check out these new businesses opening in North Jersey
NorthJersey.com is invested in keeping you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.
To that end, we're regularly providing roundups of these new shops and businesses. Some can keep you fed, others can keep you entertained, and still others are dedicated to helping you look your best. Below is a list of some businesses that recently opened or are coming soon to your community.
Are you opening a new business in North Jersey? Get the word out to your neighbors as soon as possible. Send us your information and photos and we will try to add them to our next new-business roundup.
Have a tip? Contact Business Reporter Daniel Munoz at munozd@northJersey.com, or 201-270-9870.
Basecamp Fitness, Edgewater
WHERE: 905 River Road, Edgewater, Suite 3E, next to the Whole Foods market. More information is available online or by calling 201-877-5587.
WHEN: The grand opening was on Oct. 13.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND THERE: Supercharged, high-intensity interval workouts packed into 35 minutes. Membership packages are available.
Unity Bank, Parsippany-Troy Hills
WHERE: 66 N. Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills. More information is available online or by calling 862-207-4086.
WHEN: The grand opening was on Oct. 10. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The bank is closed on Sunday.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND: A 3,864-square-foot bank with six dedicated parking spots, drive-up banking and ATM services.
Nerf Action Xperience, Garden State Plaza, Paramus
WHERE: Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus
WHEN: Fall 2024
WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Over 29,000 square feet devoted to space battles using Nerf’s foam-based toy weapons, basketball shooting games, obstacle course, retail store, food and beverage offers, group event rates and birthday parties.
Fashion Spa, Ramsey
WHERE: Ramsey Shopping Center at 57 W. Main St., Ramsey
WHEN: Date to be determined.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Over 3,000 square feet of retail space offering nail care and massage services.
Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.
Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New NJ openings: See these retail shops and businesses opening soon