Check out these new businesses opening in North Jersey

Basecamp Fitness, Edgewater

WHERE: 905 River Road, Edgewater, Suite 3E, next to the Whole Foods market. More information is available online or by calling 201-877-5587.

WHEN: The grand opening was on Oct. 13.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND THERE: Supercharged, high-intensity interval workouts packed into 35 minutes. Membership packages are available.

Unity Bank, Parsippany-Troy Hills

WHERE: 66 N. Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills. More information is available online or by calling 862-207-4086.

WHEN: The grand opening was on Oct. 10. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The bank is closed on Sunday.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: A 3,864-square-foot bank with six dedicated parking spots, drive-up banking and ATM services.

Nerf Action Xperience, Garden State Plaza, Paramus

WHERE: Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus

WHEN: Fall 2024

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Over 29,000 square feet devoted to space battles using Nerf’s foam-based toy weapons, basketball shooting games, obstacle course, retail store, food and beverage offers, group event rates and birthday parties.

Fashion Spa, Ramsey

WHERE: Ramsey Shopping Center at 57 W. Main St., Ramsey

WHEN: Date to be determined.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Over 3,000 square feet of retail space offering nail care and massage services.

