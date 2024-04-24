Check your dollar bills! $1 error could be worth $150,000

Got a few dollar bills stashed in your wallet? Before you spend them, you might want to check them.

Apparently more than 6 million, $1 dollar bills worth $150,00 have been printed and are in circulation across the U.S.

According to wealthynickel.com a personal finance blog, a printing error that resulted with duplicate serial numbers was made by the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing and now coin and currency collectors are valuing them at $150,000 for a pair.

The dollar bills in question were requested from the Washington, D.C., facility in 2014 and from the Fort Worth facility in 2016 with the same order and released into circulation before the mistake was uncovered.

There have been 37 complete pairs identified so far, says wealthynickel.com.

How to check your dollar bill, according to wealthynickel.com

The Series date located on the far right of the photograph of George Washington must read “Series 2013”

The bill has a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number located to the right of Washington's photo

The serial number ends with a star (★) and fall between B00000001★ – B00250000★ or B03200001★-B09600000★

If your dollar bill numbers match, submit your serial number to Project 2013B current database, which has grown to over 36,000 serial numbers.

