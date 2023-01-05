U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Check out this flying motorcycle powered by 8 jet engines that's designed to reach 200 mph

2
Aaron Mok
·3 min read
P2 speeder (seating)
A person seated on the P2 Speeder prototype.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

  • Mayman Aerospace designed a flying motorcycle called the P2 Speeder intended for commercial or military use.

  • The company is marketing the P2 speeder as a high-speed aircraft that could potentially be used for military operations and other missions that often require a helicopter.

  • The design is still in the testing phase, with riderless protypes using a wire for now.

The motorcycle is designed to fly autonomously, remotely, or by pilot with potential for military applications.

P2 Speeder Cargo format
A prototype of the P2 Speeder made for cargo.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace, Robb Report 

The P2 speeder is built with eight powerful jet engines that can fly up to 20,000 feet high.

P2 Speeder - engines
A prototype of the P2 speeder.Courtesy of Mayman Aersopace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

It is more than 6 feet long, over 3 feet high without landing gear, and features removable wings that can spread up to 16 feet wide for a faster lift.

p2 speeder
The front view of the P2 speeder prototype.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

Similar to a racing bike, riders can sit on the motorcycle by leaning forward and placing their feet down on the back foot pegs.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

CEO David Mayman said that the seat features two handles. One is for takeoff and landing. The other is for going faster and higher.

P2 Speeder (front seat)
A closer look at the front of the P2 Speeder.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report 

After it's activated, the motorcycle will rise six feet into the air and then hover as it awaits directions from its pilot.

P2 Speeder in the air
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder taking off.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

The motorcycle can identify a path forward while flying and take notice of potential obstructions like trees or buildings through its motion sensors to avoid a crash, according to the CEO.

P2 speeder flying
A rendered trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder flying over houses.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

The motorcycle is also designed to carry up to 1000 pounds and can glide through the air at 200 miles per hour and over 500 miles per hour in unpiloted cargo mode.

p2 speeder with cargo
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder flying with cargo.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

Mayman Aerospace said it is currently talking to potential customers in national defense, cargo delivery, wildland firefighters, and disaster relief — clients that can deliver products like medical suppliers to hard-to-reach areas.

P2 speeder with medical supplies
A trailer screenshot of the P2 Speeder after it landed with medical supplies.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

The P2 speeder is currently being tested at Mayman Aerospace's test grounds in Ventura, California. The prototype must be attached to a cord until the FAA certifies it.

p2 speeder test
A P2 speeder without the full-body frame being tested.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace.

So far, the P2 speeder prototype has taken off and landed on its own with success. It has also been able to hover and fly forward, though it hasn't been tested by a rider yet.

speeder p2 cargo test flight
A speeder P2 with cargo during a test flight.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Robb Report.

Mayman Aerospace told Insider that the first speeder can be expected to be used by the military as early as 2024 to address problems around congestion in its logistics. Consumer versions won't be available anytime soon.

p2 speeder
American investor Tim Draper on the P2 Speeder shaking hands with CEO of Mayman Aerospace David Mayman.Courtesy of Mayman Aerospace.

Source: Mayman Aerospace

Read the original article on Business Insider

