Check your fridge, Whole Foods shoppers: Braga Fresh salad kits recalled for unlisted allergens

Braga Fresh has voluntarily recalled a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores.

Whole Foods Market shoppers are being urged to check salad kit products after manufacturer Braga Fresh issued a voluntary recall.

The 12-ounce bags, labeled "365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits," were purchased between June 28 and July 10 and were not properly labeled, according to the recall.

The ingredient information on the kits fail to list some allergens that are present, specifically milk and eggs.

Braga Fresh advised people with food allergens to discard of the salad kits, writing: “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The kits were sold from refrigerated shelves in the produce section of Whole Foods Markets across the United States and can be identified by a code or sell-by date.

The recalled products have the UPC code 9948246932 with a best if used by date of 7/16/23 and the lot code BFFS179A2. Only the 12-ounce packages are affected by the recall and no other 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits or Braga Fresh foods are impacted.

At this time, the recall is precautionary and Braga Foods has not reported any illness or injury linked to the salads. Consumers who purchased one of affected salad kits can bring the receipt back to the Whole Foods from which they bought it and receive a refund.

Those with further questions or concerns are encouraged to call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

