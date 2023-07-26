Check out this home in Copley Township that's up for sale for $1.1 million

A home on Ridgewood Road in Copley Township listed by The Young Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan.

A blend of old and new rests on 2.3 acres just outside Akron in the so-called Fairlawn Heights neighborhood.

And this stately 5,490-square-foot home is looking for a new owner.

See all the photos of this home: Historic home for sale in Copley Township for $1.1 million

The home with a price tag of $1.15 million − listed by The Young Team of Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan − boasts six bedrooms with some five and a half baths.

Built in 1927, realtor Josh Young said the home has been updated throughout but maintains its historic character.

A home on Ridgewood Road in Copley Township listed by The Young Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan.

The latest owner purchased the home in 2021, Young said, and set out on a renovation and remodeling project to make it the family's forever home.

But life had other plans, Young said, with a job transfer forcing them to put it back on the market.

"They did a really good job keeping the home's original character," he said.

Historic home on Maplewood: A hidden gem in the heart of Akron as Parker House is back on the market

The home boasts a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace, a remodeled kitchen, a stone patio and a covered porch.

A home on Ridgewood Road in Copley Township listed by The Young Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan.

The foyer leads into the living room with an ornate fireplace and large windows. The first floor sunroom has built-in bookcases and views of the large backyard.

A home on Ridgewood Road in Copley Township listed by The Young Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan.

Young said the kitchen has been completely redone with granite countertops, an eat-in area and a large center island.

On the second floor there's a primary suite with a renovated master bath, along with three other bedrooms and two updated full bathrooms.

The finished third floor boasts two bedrooms, a bonus room and another updated full bath.

A home on Ridgewood Road in Copley Township listed by The Young Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan.

The full lower level includes a den with a stone fireplace and a walk-out to the backyard.

Homes like this one are a rare find, Young said, particularly in Northeast Ohio where the real estate market is still hot − in spite of a rise in interest rates.

"Buyers are still looking for great opportunities," Young said. "All in all it is still a great market."

Home with custom art: Bath Township home for sale has three-story Don Drumm artwork hidden inside

Craig Webb, who is about $1 million shy of making an offer on the home, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Copley home for sale for $1.1 million - check out what's inside