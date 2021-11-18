U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,704.54
    +15.87 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.95
    -60.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,993.71
    +72.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,363.59
    -13.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    +0.51 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0150 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3496
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2260
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,265.02
    -2,639.35 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.09
    -60.85 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Check out the incredible speakers joining us on TechCrunch Live in December

Matt Burns
·2 min read

TechCrunch Live (previously known as Extra Crunch Live) is ending the year strong with a slate of fantastic speakers. We're speaking to Eugenio Pace from AuthO and Sunil Nagaraj from Ubiquity Ventures. Then, our last show of 2021 will feature Alyson Watson from Modern Health and investor Annie Case from Kleiner Perkins.

We're thrilled with the response to TechCrunch Live. Over the last year, we've had great speakers telling amazing stories of growth, exits and failure. Just recently, Laela Sturdy and Vlad Magdalin spoke on mixing the personal with the professional in startup fundraising. Aileen Lee and Rachel Carlson walked through Guild Education's early pitch deck and we learned how Lunchclub landed a preemptive term sheet from Lightspeed.

TechCrunch Live is specifically designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by bringing together startup founders and the investors who back them to talk about what, specifically, helped close the deal. What metrics are the investors looking at? What questions did the founders answer that made the VCs want to learn more? How did the founders communicate their grand vision, and their step-by-step plan to getting there?

We cover all this — complete with a look at these companies’ early pitch decks, and more — on TechCrunch Live. TechCrunch Live is also home to the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can get on our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

As with any TechCrunch event, this weekly series also features networking so you can meet and greet other attendees.

The event goes down every Wednesday at noon PT/3pm ET, and is free to attend. Only TechCrunch+ members get access to the complete library of on-demand content, so if you haven’t yet already, sign up now!

And without any further ado, here is a look at the outstanding guests joining us on TechCrunch Live in December.

Eugenio Pace (Auth0) + Sunil Nagaraj (Ubiquity)
December 1 - 3pm ET/12pm PT

After a decade at Microsoft, Eugenio Pace started his own company in the form of Auth0, which has more than 9,000 customers and secures 4.5 billion login transactions per month, ultimately getting acquired by Okta for $6.5 billion. Hear on TechCrunch Live how Pace worked with Ubiquity Ventures founding partner Sunil Nagaraj in the early days to grow toward this astounding exit.

Register for TechCrunch Live with Auth0 and Ubiquity

Image Credits: Ubiquity Ventures / Mat Szwajkos

Alyson Watson (Modern Health) + Annie Case (Kleiner Perkins)
December 8 - 3pm ET/12pm PT

Following product and business development roles at Uber, Annie Case joined Kleiner Perkins in 2018. She led Modern Health's Series A round in 2019, and the startup, founded by Alyson Watson, has now grown to raise more than $160 million in funding. Hear how Case and Watson chose one another a few years ago and how they work together moving forward.

Register for TechCrunch Live with Modern Health and Kleiner Perkins

Image Credits: Otto Baba / Modern Health

Recommended Stories

  • Neo Lithium Files Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Zijin

    Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) (FSE: NE2) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular and related proxy materials ("Meeting Materials") for the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between the Company, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (the "Parent") and its wholly-owned subsidiary 28721

  • Chip Gear Firm Applied Materials Blames Supply Chain Issues For Sales Miss

    Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials late Thursday missed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Macy's says it is working with AlixPartners to review its business structure

    Jana Partners, which holds an undisclosed stake in the company, said early in October that Macy's could double its share price if it separated its e-commerce business as customers buy more online. "(We) recognize the significant value of the market assigning to pure e-commerce businesses. Jana Partners said that Macy's decision to engage with advisers to review its business was commendable.

  • Arden Way Party City relocating to Market Square

    Party supply retailer Party City will join Market Square next year when its Arden Way store relocates to the shopping center adjacent to Arden Fair mall.

  • Supply Chain Issues: Stock Winners And Losers, And What You'll Pay This Holiday Season

    The U.S. faces supply chain issues over the holidays. But these companies stand to gain from the disruptions.

  • AllianceBernstein partners with Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management on certificate program

    The program, the capstone portion of which will be taught virtually by Vanderbilt professors, is designed to teach AB regional managers client engagement tools and the psychological tenants of how humans make decisions and create beliefs.

  • Analyst Report: Paychex, Inc.

    Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 710,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance brokering.

  • WellnessLiving Receives Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program Award

    WellnessLiving, the all-in-one business management solution is presented the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

  • What's selling in Flagler County

    Photos & brief descriptions of houses that recently sold in Flagler County.

  • Doug Lessing Shows Businesses How To Improve Their Profits Through Philanthropy

    The Phin founder spoke to Worth about how he created a technological platform that allows businesses to increase their philanthropic impact while strengthening their business model. The post Doug Lessing Shows Businesses How To Improve Their Profits Through Philanthropy appeared first on Worth.

  • Klue Named One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Tech Companies in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

    Klue, the AI-powered industry leader in the fast-growing Competitive Enablement sector, has been announced as a winner of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Awards. The annual awards recognize Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on highest revenue-growth percentage over a four-year period. Klue ranks 12th on the list of 50 with cumulative revenue growth in excess of 2400% since 2017.

  • AIT Worldwide Logistics acquiring final mile 3PL Select Express & Logistics

    Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has reached an agreement to acquire New York City-based Select Express & Logistics, a leading 3PL arranging final mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky consumer and commercial goods, including furniture, fitness equipment, home electronics, outdoor appliances and accessories, and more.

  • Formstack raises $425M for a no-code platform that helps businesses automate their customer and internal workflows

    Formstack, which provides a wide range of templates and integrations to let people create their own workflow automations, has raised $425 million, equity funding that it will be using to continue picking up more customers and to expand into more international territories. The company today has some 238,000 users from 25,000 organizations, with some of the big names among its customers including Twitter, Netflix, the NHL and the Cleveland Clinic. "We are helping non-tech users get things done, saving time and money," said Chris Byers, Formstack's CEO, in an interview.

  • Snarled supply chains are increasing the cost of doing business, ahead of the crucial holiday spending season

    Supply chain issues are casting a shadow over the holiday season for small businesses at a time when many are facing increasing costs while still not back to normal sales levels, warns the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). In a recent CFIB survey, supply chain challenges were the second biggest concern for businesses heading into the fall (64 per cent), but they take the top spot in sectors like wholesale (84 per cent), construction (80 per cent) and retail (78 per cent). As Pa

  • Supply Chain Delays Continue To Hurt Small Business As Big Stores Report High Retail Sales

    Size can solve a lot of problems in the business world, and that was proven once again this week as major retailers like Walmart, Target and Lowe's all produced strong quarterly sales and earnings...

  • Infosys president: HBCUs offer ‘a jewel of talent’ for the digital jobs of the future

    Ravi Kumar, Infosys U.S. President, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita to discuss a partnership with Madison Square Garden, creating a more diverse pipeline for digital jobs by recruiting from HBCUs, and the forces affecting the labor market.

  • Retailers tap shoppers' data to sell more ads ahead of holidays

    Walmart, Amazon.com and other major retailers that keep troves of data on shoppers' purchases are selling more digital ads on their own websites and in stores -- including pop-up banners and search-bar keywords -- to marketers eager to pitch their products. Walmart said on Tuesday that sales at its advertising business increased nearly 240% in the third quarter on a two-year basis. Walmart's income from advertising is growing not only in the United States, but also at its Mexican business and its Flipkart.com unit in India.

  • Mariner Can’t Stop Buying RIAs. It Just Added Its 9th Since July.

    The latest deal continues the torrid acquisition streak for the aggregator, building out its presence in California and expanding its retirement-plan service.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Amazon won’t accept U.K. Visa credit cards in fight over fees

    Visa took advantage of a Brexit-related change to raise fees fivefold.