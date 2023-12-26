Check out the most expensive homes sold in Duval County over the fall
The warm, sandy beaches of the First Coast were the big draws for September’s most expensive home sales. In fact, 32233 ― the ZIP code for Atlantic Beach ― drew six of the top 10 sales for the month, with one in Jacksonville Beach and a couple more homes just a hop over the Intracoastal Waterway at Pablo Creek Reserve.
The highest-priced property, at 1120 Ocean Blvd., sold for $3 million on Sept. 15. Built in 2002, the three-bedroom, four-bath home recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation that played to the strengths of its unique layout, which included a soaring curved entry foyer topped by a turreted observation deck. The new owners will enjoy a gourmet chef's kitchen, highlighted by sleek white cabinetry and a high-end, six-burner range, as well as generous living and entertaining spaces that flow seamlessly together.
The following are the top 10 single-family home sales recorded from Sept. 1-30, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of Dec. 8.
1. 1120 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $3 million
Square feet: 4,095
Per square foot: $733
Neighborhood: North Atlantic Beach
Year built: 2002
Acreage: 0.17
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 4
Buyer: James Kehoe
Seller: Jeff Chartrand
Sale date: Sept. 15
2. 1960 Beach Ave., Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $2.4 million
Square feet: 3,657
Per square foot: $656
Neighborhood: North Atlantic Beach
Year built: 2005
Acreage: 0.11
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Buyer: Carrie Anne & Harold Lerner
Seller: Anna Farrin
Sale date: Sept. 12
3. 14096 Magnolia Cove Road, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $2,375,000
Square feet: 4,029
Per square foot: $589
Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve
Year built: 2018
Acreage: 0.17
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5
Buyer: Nicholson Family Trust
Seller: Tara Leskanic & William Maw
Sale date: Sept. 12
4. 1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $1,950,000
Square feet: 2,652
Per square foot: $735
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 1957
Acreage: 0.39
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Buyer: Jason Gilles & Ashley Bulat
Seller: Alex & Brittany Sifakis
Sale date: Sept. 7
5. 5086 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $1,875,000
Square feet: 3,353
Per square foot: $559
Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve
Year built: 2014
Acreage: N/A
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Pozzoni & Testa Revocable Trust
Seller: Mary & Michael Coonan
Sale date: Sept. 20
6. 1710 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233 (photo not available)
Price: $1.8 million
Square feet: 3,147
Per square foot: $572
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2017
Acreage: 0.15
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3
Buyer: Nathan & Krista Harper
Seller: Casey Dluhos-Sebesto & Jason Sebesto
Sale date: Sept. 29
7. 1732 Atlantic Beach Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $1,725,000
Square feet: 3,070
Per square foot: $562
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2018
Acreage: 0.16
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Keith Gordon II & Barbara Gordon
Seller: Cherri & James Hogan
Sale date: Sept. 25
8. 1590 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $1.7 million
Square feet: 3,565
Per square foot: $477
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2017
Acreage: 0.19
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Teresa & Scott Bergs
Seller: David & Geraldine Tait
Sale date: Sept. 7
9. 3660 Marathon Key, Jacksonville Beach 32250
Price: $1.6 million
Square feet: 2,202
Per square foot: $727
Neighborhood: Paradise Key
Year built: 2013
Acreage: N/A
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Buyer: Stephanie Wilson
Seller: Robert & Susan Gould
Sale date: Sept. 6
10. 1936 Morningside St., Jacksonville 32205 (photo not available)
Price: $1.5 million
Square feet: 4,157
Per square foot: $165
Neighborhood: Avondale
Year built: 1922
Acreage: 0.98
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: John & Julie Howard
Seller: Kelly & Mark Anderson
Sale date: Sept. 21
