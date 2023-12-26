Check out the most expensive homes sold in Duval County over the fall

Just a short walk from the oceanfront, this stunning three-bedroom, four-bath home at 1120 Ocean Blvd. sold Sept. 15 for $3 million, making it the most expensive home sold in Duval County for the month.

The warm, sandy beaches of the First Coast were the big draws for September’s most expensive home sales. In fact, 32233 ― the ZIP code for Atlantic Beach ― drew six of the top 10 sales for the month, with one in Jacksonville Beach and a couple more homes just a hop over the Intracoastal Waterway at Pablo Creek Reserve.

The highest-priced property, at 1120 Ocean Blvd., sold for $3 million on Sept. 15. Built in 2002, the three-bedroom, four-bath home recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation that played to the strengths of its unique layout, which included a soaring curved entry foyer topped by a turreted observation deck. The new owners will enjoy a gourmet chef's kitchen, highlighted by sleek white cabinetry and a high-end, six-burner range, as well as generous living and entertaining spaces that flow seamlessly together.

The following are the top 10 single-family home sales recorded from Sept. 1-30, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of Dec. 8.

1. 1120 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach 32233

A soaring atrium entry foyer topped by a third-floor turret with ocean views added to the appeal of this Atlantic Beach home.

Price: $3 million

Square feet: 4,095

Per square foot: $733

Neighborhood: North Atlantic Beach

Year built: 2002

Acreage: 0.17

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 4

Buyer: James Kehoe

Seller: Jeff Chartrand

Sale date: Sept. 15

2. 1960 Beach Ave., Atlantic Beach 32233

Sold for $2.4 million on Sept. 12, this 3,657-square-foot home at 1960 Beach Ave. has been beautifully updated, with Australian cypress flooring throughout, shiplap walls, tongue-and-groove ceilings and a chef's kitchen with walnut countertops.

Price: $2.4 million

Square feet: 3,657

Per square foot: $656

Neighborhood: North Atlantic Beach

Year built: 2005

Acreage: 0.11

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Buyer: Carrie Anne & Harold Lerner

Seller: Anna Farrin

Sale date: Sept. 12

3. 14096 Magnolia Cove Road, Jacksonville 32224

This four-bedroom, 3.5-bath cottage at 14096 Magnolia Cove Road sold for $2,375,000 on Sept. 12.

Price: $2,375,000

Square feet: 4,029

Per square foot: $589

Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve

Year built: 2018

Acreage: 0.17

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5

Buyer: Nicholson Family Trust

Seller: Tara Leskanic & William Maw

Sale date: Sept. 12

4. 1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach 32233

Built in 1957, this classic beach bungalow at 1225 Selva Marina Circle sold for $1,950,000 on Sept. 7, offering its new owners a host of tasteful updates in its 2,652-square-foot floor plan.

Price: $1,950,000

Square feet: 2,652

Per square foot: $735

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 1957

Acreage: 0.39

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Buyer: Jason Gilles & Ashley Bulat

Story continues

Seller: Alex & Brittany Sifakis

Sale date: Sept. 7

5. 5086 Commissioners Drive, Jacksonville 32224

Situated on a private cul-de-sac adjacent to a quaint pocket park, this Spanish Mission-style home at 5086 Commissioners Drive in Pablo Creek Reserve sold on Sept. 20 for $1,875,000.

Price: $1,875,000

Square feet: 3,353

Per square foot: $559

Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve

Year built: 2014

Acreage: N/A

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Pozzoni & Testa Revocable Trust

Seller: Mary & Michael Coonan

Sale date: Sept. 20

6. 1710 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233 (photo not available)

Price: $1.8 million

Square feet: 3,147

Per square foot: $572

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2017

Acreage: 0.15

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3

Buyer: Nathan & Krista Harper

Seller: Casey Dluhos-Sebesto & Jason Sebesto

Sale date: Sept. 29

7. 1732 Atlantic Beach Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233

Nestled on the eighth hole at Atlantic Beach Country Club, this four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 1732 Atlantic Beach Drive sold for $1,725,000 on Sept. 25.

Price: $1,725,000

Square feet: 3,070

Per square foot: $562

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2018

Acreage: 0.16

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Keith Gordon II & Barbara Gordon

Seller: Cherri & James Hogan

Sale date: Sept. 25

8. 1590 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233

Sold for $1,.7 million on Sept. 7, this 3,565-square-foot home at 1590 Maritime Oak Drive was one of four top September sales in Atlantic Beach Country Club.

Price: $1.7 million

Square feet: 3,565

Per square foot: $477

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2017

Acreage: 0.19

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Teresa & Scott Bergs

Seller: David & Geraldine Tait

Sale date: Sept. 7

Luxe living in Ponte Vedra Beach: At $19 million, this home is record breaker in Northeast Florida's luxury market

9. 3660 Marathon Key, Jacksonville Beach 32250

Built in 2013 and remodeled by Tom Trout Construction, this charming Key West-style home at 3660 Marathon Key sold for $1.6 million on Sept. 6.

Price: $1.6 million

Square feet: 2,202

Per square foot: $727

Neighborhood: Paradise Key

Year built: 2013

Acreage: N/A

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4

Buyer: Stephanie Wilson

Seller: Robert & Susan Gould

Sale date: Sept. 6

Enter to win: Here's all you need to know about HGTV's 2024 Dream Home, an Anastasia Island beauty

10. 1936 Morningside St., Jacksonville 32205 (photo not available)

Price: $1.5 million

Square feet: 4,157

Per square foot: $165

Neighborhood: Avondale

Year built: 1922

Acreage: 0.98

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: John & Julie Howard

Seller: Kelly & Mark Anderson

Sale date: Sept. 21

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Renovated Atlantic Beach home leads Duval real estate for September