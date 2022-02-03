U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    -48.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    -98.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,793.00
    -321.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    -15.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -0.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.28 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.00 (+4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7770
    +0.3270 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,393.58
    -2,133.60 (-5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.95
    -49.52 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.56
    -7.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Check Point Software Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHKP

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Total Revenues: $599 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

  • Subscription Revenues: $204 million, a 14 percent increase year over year

  • Deferred Revenues (as of December 31, 2021): $1,707 million, a 15 percent increase year over year

  • GAAP Operating Income: $246 million, representing 41 percent of revenues

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $285 million, representing 47 percent of revenues

  • GAAP EPS: $1.98, a 2 percent increase year over year

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $2.25, a 4 percent increase year over year

Full Year 2021

  • Total Revenues: $2,167 million, a 5 percent increase year over year

  • Subscription Revenues: $755 million, a 13 percent increase year over year

  • GAAP EPS: $6.08, a 2 percent increase year over year

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $7.02, a 4 percent increase year over year

“We closed 2021 with strong financial results. This was the sixth consecutive quarter with an accelerated billings1 reaching 14 percent growth for the quarter. Our success continues to be driven by our Infinity platform’s capabilities and the unique strengths of our key pillars: Check Point Quantum network security solutions, Check Point Harmony and Check Point CloudGuard,” said Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “We began 2022 with initiatives focused on driving growth:

  • New record breaking appliance series for the datacenter - Quantum LightSpeed

  • Expansion of our CloudGuard offering into developer-first security with the acquisition of Spectral - our fifth cloud acquisition

  • Expansion of our salesforce

  • New Rockets initiatives – focused on our key growth areas of cloud, e-mail security and MDR/MPR

  • Introducing Check Point’s new logo and branding

All of the above initiatives further underscore the Check Point differentiators and new tag line – You Deserve the Best Security.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Total Revenues: $599 million compared to $564 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 6 percent increase year over year.

  • GAAP Operating Income: $246 million compared to $251 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $285 million same as in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 47 percent and 51 percent of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • GAAP Tax Benefit: $4 million compared to $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share: GAAP net income was $260 million compared to $271 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.98 compared to $1.95 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 2 percent increase year over year.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share: Non-GAAP net income was $294 million compared to $301 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.25 compared to $2.17 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 4 percent increase year over year.

  • Deferred Revenues: As of December 31, 2021, deferred revenues were $1,707 million compared to $1,482 million as of December 31, 2020, a 15 percent increase year over year.

  • Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short Term Deposits: $3,783 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $4,000 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $294 million compared to $293 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes $4 million of income related to our currency hedging transactions compared to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Share Repurchase Program: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Total Revenues: $2,167 million compared to $2,065 million in 2020, a 5 percent increase year over year.

  • GAAP Operating Income: $908 million compared to $904 million in 2020, representing 42 and 44 percent of revenues in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $1,049 million compared to $1,035 million in 2020, representing 48 and 50 percent of revenues in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • GAAP Taxes on Income: $134 million compared to $124 million in 2020.

  • GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: GAAP net income was $816 million compared to $847 million in 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $6.08 compared to $5.96 in 2020, a 2 percent increase year over year.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: Non-GAAP net income was $942 million compared to $963 million in 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $7.02 compared to $6.78 in 2020, a 4 percent increase year over year.

  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $1,183 million compared to $1,152 million in 2020. 2021 included $14 million in acquisition related costs and $1 million in currency hedge transactions while 2020 included $6 million in acquisition related costs and $25 million in currency hedge transactions income. The remaining acquisition costs is included in our cash flow from investing activities.

  • Share Repurchase Program: During 2021, we repurchased approximately 10.9 million shares at a total cost of approximately $1,300 million. In the third quarter, we announced a $2 billion expansion to the share repurchase program with an authorization to repurchase up to $325 million each quarter.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on February 3, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit the website www.checkpoint.com/ir.

First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Participation Schedule

  • Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
    March 7, 2022 – Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings.

  • Morgan Stanley 2021 Media, Telecommunications & Technology Conference
    March 9-10, 2022 – 1x1 Meetings Only

Members of Check Point's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's web site. To hear these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, expectations related to cybersecurity and other threats, expectations regarding our 2022 initiatives, and our participation in investor conferences during the first quarter of 2022. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses and the related tax affects. Check Point’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Check Point’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist the investment community to see the Company “through the eyes of management,” and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

1Billings: Non-GAAP measurement that we defineas total revenues in accordance with GAAP plus the change in total deferred revenue during the period.

Investors: Kip E. Meintzer

Media: Gil Messing

Check Point Software Technologies. Ltd.

Check Point Software
Technologies, Ltd.

+1.650.628.2040

+1.650.628.2260

ir@checkpoint.com

press@checkpoint.com


CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021


2020


Revenues:


Products and licenses

$

166.4

$

160.6

$

513.9


$

513.6


Security subscriptions

204.1

179.5

755.2


671.1


Total revenues from products and security subscriptions

370.5

340.1

1,269.1


1,184.7


Software updates and maintenance

228.6

223.7

897.7


880.2


Total revenues

599.1

563.8

2,166.8


2,064.9


Operating expenses:

Cost of products and licenses

40.0

30.5

110.7


96.8


Cost of security subscriptions

9.9

7.9

35.9


26.4


Total cost of products and security subscriptions

49.9

38.4

146.6


123.2


Cost of Software updates and maintenance

26.3

26.2

103.0


96.7


Amortization of technology

2.9

1.7

8.5


6.6


Total cost of revenues

79.1

66.3

258.1


226.5


Research and development

85.5

66.9

292.7


252.8


Selling and marketing

160.6

150.7

597.8


569.9


General and administrative

28.0

28.5

110.7


111.5


Total operating expenses

353.2

312.4

1,259.3


1,160.7


Operating income

245.9

251.4

907.5


904.2


Financial income, net

9.9

14.2

42.1


66.6


Income before taxes on income

255.8

265.6

949.6


970.8


Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(3.9

)

(5.2

)

134.0


124.2


Net income

$

259.7

$

270.8

$

815.6


$

846.6


Basic earnings per share

$

1.99

$

1.98

$

6.13


$

6.03


Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share

130.3

137.1

133.1


140.5


Diluted earnings per share

$

1.98

$

1.95

$

6.08


$

5.96


Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

130.9

138.9

134.1


142.0



CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021


2020


2021


2020


Revenues

$

599.1


$

563.8


$

2,166.8


$

2,064.9


Non-GAAP operating income

284.5


285.3


1,049.2


1,034.7


Non-GAAP net income

294.0


301.0


942.0


962.7


Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$

2.25


$

2.17


$

7.02


$

6.78


Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share

130.9


138.9


134.1


142.0



CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP operating income

$

245.9

$

251.4

$

907.5

$

904.2

Stock-based compensation (1)

32.6

29.0

120.3

112.5

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)

6.0

4.9

21.4

18.0

Non-GAAP operating income

$

284.5

$

285.3

$

1,049.2

$

1,034.7

GAAP net income

$

259.7

$

270.8

$

815.6

$

846.6

Stock-based compensation (1)

32.6

29.0

120.3

112.5

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)

6.0

4.9

21.4

18.0

Taxes on the above items (3)

(4.3

)

(3.7

)

(15.3

)

(14.4

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

294.0

$

301.0

$

942.0

$

962.7

Diluted GAAP Earnings per share

$

1.98

$

1.95

$

6.08

$

5.96

Stock-based compensation (1)

0.25

0.21

0.90

0.79

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)

0.05

0.04

0.16

0.13

Taxes on the above items (3)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

(0.12

)

(0.10

)

Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$

2.25

$

2.17

$

7.02

$

6.78

Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share

130.9

138.9

134.1

142.0


(1) Stock-based compensation:

Cost of products and licenses

$

0.1

$

0.1

$

0.4

$

0.4

Cost of software updates and maintenance

1.2

1.1

4.4

4.1

Research and development

10.3

6.3

31.8

23.5

Selling and marketing

11.3

10.0

42.8

36.8

General and administrative

9.7

11.5

40.9

47.7

32.6

29.0

120.3

112.5

(2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses:

Amortization of technology-cost of revenues

2.9

1.7

8.5

6.6

Research and development

1.7

1.3

5.6

4.1

Selling and marketing

1.4

1.9

7.3

7.3

6.0

4.9

21.4

18.0

(3) Taxes on the above items

(4.3

)

(3.7

)

(15.3

)

(14.4

)










Total, net

$

34.3

$

30.2

$

126.4

$

116.1


CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Unaudited, in millions)

ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,

2021


2020


Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

271.9


$

255.7


Marketable securities and short-term deposits

1,421.8


1,432.0


Trade receivables, net

597.8


540.8


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46.4


50.1


Total current assets

2,337.9


2,278.6


Long-term assets:

Marketable securities

2,089.7


2,311.9


Property and equipment, net

83.4


88.1


Deferred tax asset, net

51.7


34.4


Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,257.2


1,040.7


Other assets

80.3


85.5


Total long-term assets

3,562.3


3,560.6


Total assets

$

5,900.2


$

5,839.2



LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Deferred revenues

$

1,257.4

$

1,108.6

Trade payables and other accrued liabilities

454.7

435.2

Total current liabilities

1,712.1

1,543.8

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term deferred revenues

449.7

373.3

Income tax accrual

454.9

422.8

Other long-term liabilities

26.4

33.1

931.0

829.2



Total liabilities

2,643.1

2,373.0

Shareholders’ equity:

Share capital

0.8

0.8

Additional paid-in capital

2,276.7

2,028.4

Treasury shares at cost

(10,550.7

)

(9,319.0

)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(0.6

)

40.7

Retained earnings

11,530.9

10,715.3

Total shareholders’ equity

3,257.1

3,466.2

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

5,900.2

$

5,839.2

Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits

$

3,783.4

$

3,999.6


CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:

Net income

$

259.7

$

270.8

$

815.6

$

846.6

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

5.6

5.1

20.6

18.9

Amortization of intangible assets

3.3

2.1

10.1

8.2

Stock-based compensation

32.6

29.0

120.3

112.5

Realized gain on marketable securities

(0.4

)

(1.6

)

(1.4

)

(4.5

)

Increase in trade and other receivables, net

(269.2

)

(227.4

)

(49.4

)

(17.1

)

Increase in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities

265.1

212.2

266.0

172.3

Deferred income taxes, net

(2.5

)

2.4

1.2

14.7

Net cash provided by operating activities

294.2

292.6

1,183.0

1,151.6

Cash flow from investing activities:

Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash

-

-

(219.7

)

(23.1

)

Investment in property and equipment

(4.5

)

(2.5

)

(15.9

)

(19.3

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4.5

)

(2.5

)

(235.6

)

(42.4

)

Cash flow from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options

6.5

143.5

194.0

217.5

Purchase of treasury shares

(324.9

)

(323.0

)

(1,299.5

)

(1,297.7

)

Payments related to shares withheld for taxes

(0.4

)

(0.7

)

(6.9

)

(6.1

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(318.8

)

(180.2

)

(1,112.4

)

(1,086.3

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net

(22.1

)

(6.7

)

(51.2

)

28.0

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits

(51.2

)

103.2

(216.2

)

50.9

Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the beginning of the period

3,834.6

3,896.4

3,999.6

3,948.7

Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the end of the period

$

3,783.4

$

3,999.6

$

3,783.4

$

3,999.6



Recommended Stories

  • Dassault Systèmes Delivers Strong 2021 Results, With Fourth Quarter Well Aligned With Guidance

    Press Release VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 3, 2022 Dassault Systèmes Delivers Strong 2021 Results, With Fourth Quarter Well Aligned With Guidance Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), today announced IFRS unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Group’s Board of Directors approved these results on February 2, 2022. This press release also includes financial information on a non-IFRS basis and reconciliations with IFRS

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Shell Boosts Buyback as Profit Soars on High Oil, Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc expanded its share buybacks after reporting profit that blew past analyst estimates on the back of surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe positive

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Why Facebook lost nearly $200 billion of value in one afternoon

    Shares Facebook parent Meta tanked after the company posted results that fall short of expectations.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Meta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, part of dire earnings that caused Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock to collapse 20% in pre-market trading on Thursday, wiping about $200 billion from its market value.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk H

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.