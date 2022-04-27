Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Check Point Software Technologies INC

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2022.

First Quarter 2022:

Total Revenues: $543 million, a 7 percent increase year over year

Security Subscription Revenues: $202 million, a 14 percent increase year over year

Deferred Revenues (as of March 31, 2022): $1,666 million, a 14 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $200 million, representing 37 percent of total revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $239 million, representing 44 percent of total revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.30, a 2 percent decrease year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.57, a 2 percent increase year over year

“We had an excellent first quarter,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “Total revenues and earnings per share reached the high-end of our projections. We had strong product demand in our Quantum family and continued strength in our CloudGuard and Harmony products. The global escalation of cyber-attacks is making companies rethink the dated approach of disparate point solutions and they are transitioning to a more unified approach to prevent the next cyber pandemic. Our customers continue to adopt more of our technologies and consolidate their security infrastructure with our Infinity architecture.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

Total Revenues: $543 million compared to $508 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 7 percent increase year over year.

GAAP Operating Income: $200 million compared to $215 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing 37 percent and 42 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Operating Income : $239 million compared to $246 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing 44 percent and 49 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

GAAP Taxes on Income : $38 million compared to $45 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share: GAAP net income was $169 million compared to $183 million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.30 compared to $1.33 in the first quarter of 2021, a 2 percent decrease year over year.

Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share : Non-GAAP net income was $204 million compared to $211 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.57 compared to $1.54 in the first quarter of 2021, a 2 percent increase year over year.

Deferred Revenues : As of March 31, 2022, deferred revenues were $1,666 million compared to $1,458 million as of March 31, 2021, a 14 percent increase year over year.

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $3,800 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $3,783 million as of December 31, 2021.

Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations of $398 million compared to $375 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program: During the first quarter of 2022, the company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Conference Call & Video Cast Information

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on April 27, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit the website www.checkpoint.com/ir.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, expectations regarding customer adoption of our products and solutions, expectations related to cybersecurity and other threats, and our participation in investor conferences during the second quarter of 2022. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses and the related tax affects. Check Point’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Check Point’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist the investment community to see the Company “through the eyes of management,” and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Products and licenses $ 115.9 $ 109.3 Security subscriptions 201.6 177.4 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 317.5 286.7 Software updates and maintenance 225.2 220.9 Total revenues 542.7 507.6 Operating expenses: Cost of products and licenses 31.4 21.6 Cost of security subscriptions 10.0 8.0 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 41.4 29.6 Cost of Software updates and

maintenance 25.5 25.3 Amortization of technology 3.2 1.7 Total cost of revenues 70.1 56.6 Research and development 86.5 68.4 Selling and marketing 158.6 140.0 General and administrative 27.3 27.8 Total operating expenses 342.5 292.8 Operating income 200.2 214.8 Financial income, net 7.1 12.6 Income before taxes on income 207.3 227.4 Taxes on income 37.9 44.5 Net income $ 169.4 $ 182.9 Basic earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.35 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share 128.3 136.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.33 Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 129.8 137.3

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 542.7 $ 507.6 Non-GAAP operating income 238.6 246.3 Non-GAAP net income 203.6 211.2 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.54 Number of shares used in computing diluted

Non-GAAP earnings per share

129.8

137.3





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP operating income $ 200.2 $ 214.8 Stock-based compensation (1) 32.4 26.6 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 6.0 4.9 Non-GAAP operating income $ 238.6 $ 246.3 GAAP net income $ 169.4 $ 182.9 Stock-based compensation (1) 32.4 26.6 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 6.0 4.9 Taxes on the above items (3) (4.2 ) (3.2 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 203.6 $ 211.2 Diluted GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.33 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.25 0.19 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 0.05 0.04 Taxes on the above items (3) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.54 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 129.8 137.3 (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of products and licenses $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Cost of software updates and maintenance 1.0 0.9 Research and development 10.5 6.5 Selling and marketing 11.1 8.3 General and administrative 9.7 10.8 32.4 26.6 (2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses: Amortization of technology-cost of revenues 3.2 1.7 Research and development 2.0 1.3 Selling and marketing 0.8 1.9 6.0 4.9 (3) Taxes on the above items (4.2 ) (3.2 ) Total, net $ 34.2 $ 28.3





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Unaudited, in millions)

ASSETS

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 261.1 $ 271.9 Marketable securities and short-term deposits 1,480.3 1,421.8 Trade receivables, net 331.3 597.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55.1 46.4 Total current assets 2,127.8 2,337.9 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 2,058.9 2,089.7 Property and equipment, net 83.1 83.4 Deferred tax asset, net 64.2 51.7 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,305.5 1,257.2 Other assets 86.3 80.3 Total long-term assets 3,598.0 3,562.3 Total assets $ 5,725.8 $ 5,900.2





LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 1,222.8 $ 1,257.4 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities 427.3 454.7 Total current liabilities 1,650.1 1,712.1 Long-term liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 443.6 449.7 Income tax accrual 457.3 454.9 Other long-term liabilities 28.8 26.4 929.7 931.0 Total liabilities 2,579.8 2,643.1 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 2,353.6 2,276.7 Treasury shares at cost (10,853.2 ) (10,550.7 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (55.5 ) (0.6 ) Retained earnings 11,700.3 11,530.9 Total shareholders’ equity 3,146.0 3,257.1 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,725.8 $ 5,900.2 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits $ 3,800.3 $ 3,783.4





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 169.4 $ 182.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 5.0 4.7 Amortization of intangible assets 3.3 2.1 Stock-based compensation 32.4 26.6 Realized gain on marketable securities - (1.3 ) Decrease in trade and other receivables, net 253.4 200.2 Decrease in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities (66.8 ) (39.3 ) Deferred income taxes, net 1.3 (1.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 398.0 374.5 Cash flow from investing activities: Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (48.3 ) - Investment in property and equipment (4.7 ) (3.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53.0 ) (3.8 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 66.9 33.1 Purchase of treasury shares (325.0 ) (324.9 ) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (258.8 ) (292.7 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities, net (69.3 ) (14.7 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits 16.9 63.3 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the beginning of the period

3,783.4

3,999.6 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the end of the period

$

3,800.3

$

4,062.9



