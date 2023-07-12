Check out the property bought and sold in Somerset County July 3-7
Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from July 3-7.
Kelly Kramer and Victoria Pongrac Kramer to Thomas and Louise Friend, Shade Township, $12,000.
LCT Energy LP to Matthew Zufall, Summit Township, $205,000.
Barbara and James Latshaw to Nicasio Soria, Somerset Borough, $15,000.
Tyler Maluchnik and Tracy Bowman-Maluchnik to Timothy and Karen Custer, Indian Lake Borough, $290,000.
Inez Hetrick, by her attorney in fact, Kathy Ann Smith, to Chad and Megan Bittner, Elk Lick Township, $260,000.
Helen Jordan Rehar to Gregg Snyder and Kathy Berkebile, Windber Borough, $67,000.
William III and Beth Mullen to Avery and Julia Deskevich, Allegheny Township, $45,000.
Charles Knipple to Virginia Hoenig, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $206,000.
Christal Marker to Harry Singer and Sheena Durst, Somerset Township, $132,500.
John and Susan Coleman to Bruce and Patricia Wolfe, Jefferson Township, $485,000.
Eli and Tara Gearhart to Maria Jacqueline and Timothy Hudson Baroni, Conemaugh Township, $410,000.
Rachel Bauman to Daniel and Sharon Ackerman, Northampton Township, $23,000.
Matthew Lees to Ennis Properties LLC, Windber Borough, $66,000.
Ryan and Nora Kennell to Russell John Blank, Southampton Township, $10,000.
Michael Allen and Katherine Ann Miller to Alvin and Esther Yoder, Larimer Township, $117,000.
Jerry and A. Arlene Miller to Caleb Matthew Vangrouw and Jonathan Peter Vangrouw, Stonycreek Township, $750,000.
Cynthia Ruisi, as personal representative of the estate of Joseph Ruisi; Cynthia Ruisi, single person and devisee of Joseph Ruisi; Roberta Stallings, as personal representative/administratrix of the estate of Marcia Ruisi; Roberta Stallings, as heir of Marcia Ruisi and Gary Lee Stallings; and Jennifer Ruisi, single person and heir of Marcia Ruisi, to Gregory Menser, Somerset Borough, $70,000.
Amy Thomas, executrix of the estate of Francis Thomas Zatalava Jr., to Micheal Troy and Mary Marie Nalley, Somerset Township, $320,000.
Patrick Parks, executor of the estate of David Parks, to Stanley and Susan Paczek, Windber Borough, $46,500.
Recorder of Deeds report
Patricia Peifer, recorder of deeds, issued this income report for June.
Affordable Housing Fund $4,350; miscellaneous $1,081; entries $16,046.01; Writs Commission $13.16; Municipal Tax Commission $4,944.44; State Tax Commission $2,472.23; County Records Improvement Fund $1,540; Recorder's Improvement Fund $2,310; Demolition Fund $6,135. Total: $38,891.84.
Township and Borough $242,277.23; state $244,749.44 plus above total, $38,891.84. Total brought into office: $525,918.51.
