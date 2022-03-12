U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,933.33
    +107.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Check out the rare Apple memorabilia now up for auction, from a high school yearbook signed by Steve Jobs to an autographed note he wrote to a 6-year-old

Sarah Jackson
·3 min read
Check out the rare Apple memorabilia now up for auction, from a high school yearbook signed by Steve Jobs to an autographed note he wrote to a 6-year-old
In this article:
  • ATRI-USD

  • Many pieces of memorabilia from Apple's early days and Steve Jobs' life and career are now being auctioned.

  • They include a poem Jobs wrote in a classmate's high school yearbook, candid photos of him in college, and an autographed note to a 6-year-old.

  • Take a look at some of the relics.

Several pieces of memorabilia from Apple's early days are currently up for auction.

A cloudy sky behind a brightly lit Apple logo in a Manhattan store
Mike Segar/Reuters

The auction, called "The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple," is listed on RR Auction. It ends on March 17.

The auction includes relics from late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs' life and career, such as autographed notes, candid shots of him as a college freshman, his early business cards, and even a poem he wrote in a high school classmate's yearbook in 1971.

Steve Jobs
Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Here's a closer look at some of the memorabilia now up for auction.

Steve Jobs (left), John Sculley (center), and Steve Wozniak unveil the new Apple II computer in San Francisco in 1984.
Sal Veder/AP

There's a rare Apple check from 1976 in the amount of $3,430 for Apple-1 parts. It's signed by Jobs and fellow Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak.

A 1976 Apple Computer check signed by founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak is displayed during a preview of items offered in RR Auction&#39;s &quot;The Steve Jobs Revolution&quot; sale, in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2022.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Jobs' application for employment at Atari is also up for auction.

Steve Jobs&#39; Atari job application is currently on auction
RR Auction

The auction features several relics signed by Jobs, including this copy of the premiere issue of Macworld magazine from February 1984 that shows him on the cover.

Steve Jobs&#39; signed copy of Macworld magazine
RR Auction

The auction has a handful of Jobs' early business cards, including this one believed to date back to 1978 or 1979 ...

Steve Jobs&#39; early business card at Apple
RR Auction

... and this one, in color, from around 1983.

Steve Jobs&#39; early business card at Apple in color
RR Auction

There's also this card with Buzz Lightyear from Jobs' tenure at Pixar.

A 1990s Steve Jobs Pixar Animation Studios personal business card is pictured during a preview of items offered in RR Auction&#39;s &quot;The Steve Jobs Revolution&quot; sale, in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2022.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Jobs had written his phone number and license plate on the back of the card to exchange with a woman after she accidentally rear-ended his Mercedes sedan in the early 1990s, according to the letter of provenance accompanying the card.

One of the lots in the auction features a note Jobs wrote to a 6-year-old in 1982 at the request of the boy's father.

Steve Jobs&#39; autographed note to a 6-year-old named Brian Miller
RR Auction

He wrote: "When I was 6 years old we didn't have computers. You're lucky. Keep learning about computers and how they are going to help us communicate with each other. You are our future."

Another item being auctioned is this table card from Jobs' 30th birthday celebration in San Francisco in February 1985.

a thank-you note from Steve Jobs&#39; 30th birthday celebration
RR Auction

Citing an old Hindu proverb, it reads: "For the first thirty years of your life; you make your habits. For the last thirty years of your life, your habits make you." The card goes on to say, "You've helped me acquire my habits (good and bad). Thank you for joining me tonight to celebrate thirty more years of living with them." At the bottom of the card is a polka-dotted bowtie.

One of Jobs' high school classmates contributed her 1971 yearbook, which Jobs signed with a poem, to the auction.

a 1971 high school yearbook that former Apple CEO Steve Jobs signed with a poem
RR Auction

"When this you see, remember me, Little else can I say, remember me, as you may," he wrote. Jobs was a junior at the time.

Apple cofounder Steve Jobs&#39; poem signing of a classmate&#39;s 1971 yearbook in high school
RR Auction

Besides Jobs, the auction also includes several items and photos signed by Wozniak.

Steve Wozniak
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

There's this Apple computer keyboard, signed "Woz" in the top right ...

a keyboard signed by Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak
RR Auction

... as well as this glossy photo of the Apple-1 computer, also signed by Woz.

a picture of Apple I signed by Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak
RR Auction

Another item up for auction is this note to a person named Charles from Wozniak, who, in a rare instance, signs his full name.

an autographed note from Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak
RR Auction

You'll also find several early Apple devices in the auction, including this original Macintosh 128K computer from 1984.

Original Apple Macintosh 128K computer from 1984
RR Auction

You can find the full list of items in the auction here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

