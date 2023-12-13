Check out the renovations at the Kohler Waters Spa

A newly renovated waiting area in Kohler Waters Spa, 501 Highland Dr., in Kohler, Wis.

KOHLER — Several renovations at Kohler Waters Spa, 501 Highland Drive, were unveiled late this fall.

In addition to shifting to a modern aesthetic and neutral tones throughout, several treatment rooms were added.

Bathrooms were refitted with Ann Sacks tiles and Kohler Co. fixtures, and the cafe was renovated and brightened by removing shutters. There are also more seating and waiting areas with hospitality bars with fruit- and herb-infused water. The pedicure and manicure area was updated, with new ADA chairs.

The pedicure and manicure spa area was upgraded at Kohler Waters Spa, in Kohler, Wis.

Renovations took almost six months, finishing mid-October ahead of the Kohler Food & Wine event. Kohler Waters Spa Director Nikki Miller said the spa doesn’t have an official estimate on the renovation costs.

"A lot of ... the fixtures and amenities were sourced within, so that's an advantage that we have over others,” Miller said.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

Kohler Waters Spa opened 23 years ago with 12 treatment rooms and a mission to incorporate water into a practice of healing, according to Miller. Its predecessor was a spa in the basement of the Kohler Sports Core.

“Our identity was healing people and changing people's lives through the movement of water, and it was fitting because being part of the leading global plumbing business, we (Kohler Co.) do water,” Miller said.

Kohler golf course permit denied: Court of Appeals upholds decision denying Kohler Co. permit for golf course

Details across the spa were fashioned to fit this purpose, from the original carpet pattern resembling waves to the sounds of a waterfall in the pool.

Water is also incorporated into the spa’s treatments, through spa features like hot tubs, a pool, stillness tub and the Kohler Vichy shower.

There are also hot/cold water circuits and water bladders to heat treatment tables.

“It was all about, ‘How do we immerse the guest, and in deepening and enhancing their relaxation through water ... how do we continue that education for them?’” Miller said.

Story continues

The cafe at Kohler Waters Spa, 501 Highland Dr., was among renovated spaces.

The spa will undergo a second phase of renovations in the future to upgrade some of the treatment rooms and tiling. Calcified cement and discolored tile around the waterfall could be changed, too.

Today, Kohler Waters Spa offers a variety of treatments, like hydrotherapy, massages and salon services. In tandem with the Global Wellness Institute, a global nonprofit aimed at promoting health and wellness, and International Spa Association partnerships and guest feedback, Miller said the spa team researches and experiences different sensations to develop treatments.

The cafe area at Kohler Waters Spa had dark wooden tables and black and white tiling before renovations.

Miller said the spa will eventually form into a boutique wellness destination, shifting away from being a functional tool to being an amenity and finding ways to be more innovative in promoting proactive health. One thing she mentioned was using more artificial intelligence to help identify physical conditions and ailments.

“It's not the 'be all say all,' but it's certainly a tool that's going to help us identify how we can help somebody make some changes in their life that will make them feel better,” Miller said.

Kohler Co. and the spa will host the Global Wellness Summit at the company owned Old Course, Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, in November 2024.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Kohler Waters Spa upgrades aesthetic, adds treatment rooms