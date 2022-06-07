Check out the roundtables at TC Sessions: Climate 2022

We’re on the brink of our first deep dive into climate tech at TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 in Berkeley, California. Join some of the leading scientists, founders, VCs, developers and other visionary climate innovators as we explore the new wave of climate tech and its role in turning back the rising tide of our existential climate crisis.

As you peruse the agenda and plan your schedule, keep this in mind: You’ll find some of the most insightful and downright interesting programming happening in the roundtable discussions. And that, given the heavy hitters in our speaker lineup (ahem, Bill Gates), is saying something.

The roundtables are smaller, expert-led presentations that give you the time to lean into a specific topic, connect with other attendees, engage in meaningful conversations that can potentially lead to interesting opportunities. Regardless, you’re bound to receive valuable insight that can inspire you and help your business.

Take advantage of the knowledge and experience that these experts bring to fighting climate change and check out any (or all) of these roundtables. You’ll be glad you did.

Scaling Deep Tech Startups in Climate with SOSV's HAX Program

Discussion of some of the challenges/hurdles and approaches to overcome scaling and early commercialization of diverse climate tech companies.

Essam Elsahwi (CEO, Pulsenics)

Beth Esponnette (co-founder, unspun)

Susan Schofer (partner and chief science officer, SOSV/HAX)

Climate Investing Insights with Alumni Ventures

Intimate discussion on investing in climate. Topics: Lessons from Climate 1.0; current trends; macro financial impact; zones of opportunity.

Matt Caspari (managing partner, Strawberry Creek Ventures/Alumni Ventures)

How to Solve the #1 Contributor to Climate Change- Food Waste with Full Harvest

Every year, one-third of all edible produce is wasted on farms in the U.S. simply because of cosmetic or surplus reasons, contributing to food waste as the No. 1 contributor to climate change globally. Join Christine Moseley as she discusses how to solve the massive food waste problem at the farm level with technology and innovation.

Christine Moseley (founder and CEO, Full Harvest)

Planting the Pre-Seeds: Investing Early In Climate Tech with Obvious Ventures

We have seen a surge in investors and entrepreneurs building companies that address the climate crisis. The solutions, however, are far-reaching: cold fusion, electrified transportation, carbon-free cement and emissions accounting software. How are top investors in the space defining climate tech? What are they looking for in entrepreneurs and ideas at the earliest stages? What is their decision-making process? What trends are they seeing in this space?

Andrew Beebe (managing director, Obvious Ventures)

CAPEX CAPEX CAPEX with SOSV's IndieBio

Will burdensome balance sheets and long payback cycles of infrastructure keep the clean tech industry behind?

Alex Kopelyan (partner and senior director, IndieBio and SOSV)

Jared Moore (founder and CEO, Solid Ox Motors)

Parikshit Sharma (partner, SOSV's IndieBio)

Michelle Zhu (CEO, Huue)

Building Trust with Forward-looking Reforestation Carbon Offsets with DroneSeed

With overall demand for carbon offsets increasing and buyers getting more sophisticated, high-quality removal offsets with tangible, verifiable benefits for the climate and local ecosystems are in short supply. At the same time, wildfires are getting bigger, hotter and more frequent, leaving many forested lands struggling to recover naturally. A new approach to forestry-based offsets that focuses on planting trees and the CO 2 they will capture as they grow offers a solution to both challenges. Learn about ex-ante (forward-looking) forestry-based carbon offsets, why they represent new, promising approaches to post-fire forest recovery and how they provide a better supply of high-quality carbon removal offsets in the marketplace.

Cassie Meigs (director of Account Management, DroneSeed)

Accelerating Climate Solutions from Discovery to Deployment with UC Berkeley

What role should universities play in developing and transferring innovative and equitable solutions to the climate crisis?

Kathy Yelick (vice chancellor for Research, UC Berkeley)

Why the Next Big Entrepreneur Must Come from Climate Tech with Fifth Wall

We have arrived at a time where climate change is finally being acknowledged as a true climate crisis. From historic fires in Europe and Australia, record-breaking hurricanes to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, nearly every region in the world has been heavily affected. As a result, it is now a financial and moral imperative to make climate technology a main priority of humanity, and for this reason, we need to encourage and support young entrepreneurs developing these technologies. We need the brightest scientists, entrepreneurs and lawyers and financiers involved to make a significant difference to the future.

Peter Gajdoš (partner — co-leads the Climate Technology Investment Team, Fifth Wall)

The Future of Green Buildings — Flexible, Smart, Carbon-Free with ProspectSV

Commercial real estate is evolving quickly, from the rise of vehicle charging and renewable energy to a new focus on indoor environments. Let’s have a talk about the opportunities coming to build and manage buildings that are adaptive to new demands, responsive to needs, cost-effective and sustainable. We’ll also discuss the big frontier — building portfolios ripe for new solutions and services.

Doug Davenport (founder, Executive Director, ProspectSV)

Climatech — How to Make it Different This Time? with Khosla Ventures

What can startups learn from the successes and failures of Clean tech 1.0? How do we ensure a lot more successful outcome this time?

Rajesh Swaminathan (partner, Khosla Ventures)

Building a Food System for the Next 1,000 Years with Iron Ox

Join Brandon Alexander, CEO and co-founder of Iron Ox, to discuss how his team is revolutionizing the future of farming using A.I. and robotics to make the next generation of our global food system more sustainable, scalable and delicious.

Brandon Alexander (co-founder and CEO, Iron Ox)

AI in Farming: The Key to Sustainable Agriculture with Farmwise

There is a lot AI can do to help farmers reduce their environmental impact. We’ll dive into climate-smart farming strategies and applications of AI in farming today and tomorrow.

Sébastien Boyer (co-founder and CEO, FarmWise)

