Check out the Shreveport Times People to Watch in Business for 2024

People to watch in business.

The Shreveport-Bossier area is brimming with new businesses and for 2024 we decided to shed light on a few entrepreneurs making a positive impact in the community.

Whether they spend their time helping other businesses flourish or have found a creative way to help others in need, here are the 2024 People to Watch in Business.

Grant Nuckolls

Grant Nuckolls, business owner named Shreveport Times People to Watch in Business for 2024.

Business owner

Grant Nuckolls is no stranger to doing business in his hometown of Shreveport. His family has been doing business in Shreveport since the late 1860's.

He said, "I think each subsequent generation has left the community better than they found it." Over the years Nuckolls has owned and co-owned many businesses across the Shreveport-Bossier area, including Jacquelyn's Cafe, Cuban Liquor and Rhino Coffee/Southern Maid in south Shreveport.

In 2023, Nuckolls opened the Southern Maid Donuts inside of the new Rhino Coffee South in the Prevenance neighborhood. That is one thing he is most proud of this year.

Nuckolls said, "small businesses are the lifeblood of our community. When a citizen supports a local business, the majority of those dollars are kept here. Local business owners employ local citizens, do business with other local businesses, serve on local nonprofit boards, donate to local schools and churches."

He continued by saying, "when you have a choice, please choose to spend your dollars at businesses that are owned by Shreveporters."

Learn more about the south Shreveport Rhino, which merges two local favorites

Erica Thomas

Erica Thomas, owner and CEO of Ad Pros Promotion and Advertising Agency Inc. named Shreveport Times People to Watch in Business for 2024.

Owner/CEO, Ad Pros Promotion and Advertising Agency Inc. Ad Pros

Erica Thomas is the owner and CEO of Ad Pros Promotion and Advertising Agency Inc. Ad Pros is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency located in Shreveport.

Thomas opened Ad Pros Promotion & Advertising Agency in 2001, initially just selling promotional products. Since that time Ad Pros has grown to offer professional development training.

"I have been a professional development trainer and certified etiquette trainer/consultant for the past twenty years," said Thomas.

This past year Thomas conducted a leadership development program for at-risk girls. During the program, the young ladies learned social etiquette, table manners, personality development, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and public speaking.

Thomas said, "Being a leader in Shreveport/Bossier requires one to think outside of the box... we must be able to adapt to the changing environment innovatively and creatively. We should have a vision for how we want our environment to look like for the next twenty years or more."

She continued by saying, "we must first lead with love."

Jessica Schiele

Executive Director, Cohab Shreveport-Bossier City

Jessica Schiele is the Executive Director of Cohab and has been with it since it launched in 2010. Before Cohab, Schiele worked in broadcast journalism as a news producer in Baltimore at the Hearst-Argyle group as well as served as a technology specialist for the AP.

Her background in media has come in handy with developing marketing strategies for companies across northwest Louisiana.

"I want to be doing more to make Shreveport-Bossier a place, ever-evolving, to be more amazing for its residents," said Schiele.

Through her work at the Cohab, she has started a learning camp that launched in the summer of 2023. Lemonade Day Academy Camp is a summer camp to teach Shreveport-Bossier area school children about entrepreneurship.

Schiele said, "I'm excited about coming up in 2024 are the addition of more Lemonade Academy Summer Camps for K-12 entrepreneurs in the community... watching the students learn about the possibilities of business ownership, all while learning vital soft skills like problem-solving and effective communication is such an amazing experience."

She continued by saying, "I can tell you as a transplant into this community, Shreveport-Bossier can be a truly amazing place to live. Being a leader in the community means spreading the message about that both through words and action."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

