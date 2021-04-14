U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Check out the tech leaders joining us on Extra Crunch Live in May

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Extra Crunch Live, our weekly event series that connects founders with tech leaders, is really picking up speed. Recently, we had a conversation with Accel's Dan Levine and Scale's Alexandr Wang about how sometimes, unconventional VC deals are the best deals.

We've also taken a walk through early decks from companies like Poshmark, Steady and Justworks.

Steady’s Adam Roseman and investor Emmalyn Shaw outline what worked (and what was missing) in the Series A deck

But we're only getting started. We have an amazing lineup of speakers hanging out with us in May.

As a reminder, Extra Crunch Live goes down every Wednesday at 3pm ET/noon PT and is open to anyone who wants to join. We talk to investor/founder duos about how their deals came together, including the challenges, and usually take a look at their original decks. We also look at pitch decks submitted by audience members and our guests give their live feedback. If that sounds like something you'd be into, you can submit your deck using this form.

One other note: On-demand access to this content is reserved for Extra Crunch members (who also get unfettered access to loads of premium content like market maps, investor surveys, EC-1s and more). If you've been on the fence about joining Extra Crunch, just do it.

So without any further ado, let me tell you a little bit about our May lineup.

Extra Crunch Live: FirstMark Capital and Orchard

May 5 - 3pm ET/noon PT

Court Cunningham launched Orchard (formerly Perch) in 2017 and turned it into one of the brightest stars in the universe of prop tech. The company has raised more than $350 million to rethink the way people buy and sell homes (simultaneously). Rick Heitzmann, managing partner at FirstMark Capital, led the company's Series A, adding to a long list of ultimately successful early-stage companies that Heitzman has bet on. Hear this duo talk about the growth of prop tech, how they came together on that Series A deal and what's next in the world of startup venture.

Register here.

Extra Crunch Live: Toyota AI Ventures and May Mobility

May 12 - 3pm ET/noon PT

The mobility industry has evolved rapidly in the last decade. On Extra Crunch Live, we're lucky to be joined by Toyota AI Ventures' Jim Adler and May Mobility's Nina Grooms Lee and Edwin Olson. We'll talk about how Toyota AI Ventures led May's seed round, and how May went on to raise more than $80 million. Adler, Lee and Olson will also give their live feedback on decks submitted by the audience.

Register here.

Extra Crunch Live: Sequoia and Vise

May 19 - 3pm ET/noon PT

Shaun Maguire, partner at Sequoia, has been on both sides of the table, as an entrepreneur and investor. His portfolio includes Stripe, Opendoor, IonQ, SpinLaunch, Lambda School, Dandelion Energy, Clutter and Vise. Samir Vasavada co-founded Vise in 2016 to bring AI to financial advisors and has raised more than $60 million. Hear these two discuss how the fintech landscape is evolving, how to successfully raise funding in fintech and how they overcome challenges together.

Register here.

Extra Crunch Live: Bessemer and Toast

May 26 - 3pm ET/noon PT

Kent Bennett has invested in companies like Blue Apron, Bevi and Toast, among others. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say he's an expert in retail and hospitality tech. Aman Narang founded Toast in 2011 and the restaurant POS service has raised more than $900 million. Hear these two discuss how they came together for Toast's Series B deal and how they work together today.

Register here.

  • Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age

    (Bloomberg) -- The full implications of Beijing’s rapid-fire moves against Jack Ma’s internet empire in recent days won’t be apparent for weeks, but one lesson is already clear: The glory days for China’s technology giants are over.The country’s government imprinted its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry in the span of a few days. In landmark announcements, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. On Tuesday, regulators summoned 34 of the country’s largest companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., warning them “the red line of laws cannot be touched.”The unspoken message to Ma and his cohorts was the decade of unfettered expansion that created challengers to Facebook Inc. and Google was at an end. Gone are the days when giants like Alibaba, Ant or Tencent could steamroll incumbents in adjacent businesses with their superior financial might and data hoards.“Between the rules for Ant and the $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba, the golden days are over for China’s big tech firms,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based China Skinny. “Even those who haven’t been targeted to the same extreme will be toning down their expansion strategies and adapting many elements of their business to the new bridled environment.”Tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. Ant in particular will have to find ways to un-tether China’s largest payments service from its fast-growth consumer lending business and shrink its signature Yu’ebao money market fund -- once the world’s largest.Even companies that have been less scrutinized so far -- like Tencent or Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. -- are likely to see growth opportunities curtailed.The watershed moment was years in the making. In the early part of the last decade, visionary entrepreneurs like Ma and Tencent co-founder Pony Ma (no relation) created multi-billion dollar empires by up-ending businesses from retail to communications, elevating the lives of hundreds of millions and serving as role models for an increasingly affluent younger generation. But the enormous opportunities coupled with years of hyper-growth also fostered a winner-takes-all land-grab mentality that unnerved the Communist Party.Regulators grew concerned as the likes of Alibaba and Tencent aggressively safeguarded and extended their moats, using data to squeeze out rivals or forcing merchants and content publishers into exclusive arrangements. Their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life became more apparent as they became the conduits through which many of the country’s 1.3 billion bought and paid for things -- handing over vast amounts of data on spending behavior. Chief among them were Alibaba and Tencent, who became the industry’s kingmakers by investing billions of dollars into hundreds of startups.All that came to a head in 2020 when Ma -- on the verge of ushering in Ant’s record $35 billion IPO -- publicly denigrated out-of-touch regulators and the “old men” of the powerful banking industry.The unprecedented series of regulatory actions since encapsulates how Beijing is now intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped roughly $200 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation after a four-month probe underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action.Chinese titans from Tencent to Meituan are next up in the cross-hairs because they’re the dominant players in their respective fields. Regulators may focus on delivery giant Meituan’s historical practice of forced exclusivity -- particularly as it expands into burgeoning areas like community e-commerce -- while investigating Tencent’s dominant gaming service and whether its messaging platform WeChat excludes competitors, Credit Suisse analysts Kenneth Fong and Ashley Xu wrote Tuesday.“The days of reckless expansion and wild growth are gone forever, and from now on the development of these firms is likely going to be put under strict government control. That’s going to be the case in the foreseeable future,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Companies will have to face the reality that they need to streamline their non-core businesses and reduce their influence across industries. The cases of Alibaba and Ant will prompt peers to take the initiative to restructure, using them as the reference.”The revamp of Ant -- a sprawling financial titan once worth as much as $320 billion -- is a case in point. In its ruling, the People’s Bank of China said it wanted to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” and ensure that all of Ant’s financial business will be regulated under a single holding company.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAnt Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products. New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business. Alipay’s 711 million active users are its potential fintech-product buyers. Ant’s valuation could now be near banks we cover (average 5x forward earnings) compared with over 30x at its IPO attempt.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.Ma’s company will likely have to apply and register to get into any new areas of finance in future -- a potential ordeal given the infamously creaky wheels of Beijing bureaucracy. It faces restrictions in every key business -- from payments and wealth management to credit lending.The company’s most lucrative credit lending arm will be capped based on registered capital. It must fold its Huabei and Jiebei loan units -- which had 1.7 trillion yuan ($260 billion) of outstanding loans between them as of June -- into a new national company that will likely raise more capital to support its operations. And Ant must reduce its Yu’ebao money market wing, which encompasses a self-operated Tianhong Yu’ebao fund that held $183 billion of assets as of the end of 2020, making it one of the largest pools of wealth in the world.Alibaba appears to have got off lightly in comparison. While the $2.8 billion was triple the previous record set by Qualcomm Inc.’s 2015 penalty, it amounts to under 5% of the company’s annual revenue. Far more insidious however is the threat of future action and the dampening effect it will have on Alibaba.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform. Executives also volunteered to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Ant will likewise have to tame its market share grab in payments. Changes to that business, which is fending off Tencent’s WeChat Pay, were among the top priorities regulators outlined. Ant pledged to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.The most amorphous yet dire threat lies in the simple principle implicit in regulators’ pronouncements over the past few days: that Beijing will brook no monopolies that threaten its hold on power.The central bank warned in draft rules released previously that any non-bank payment company with half of the market for online transactions -- or two entities with a combined two-thirds share -- could be subject to antitrust probes. If a monopoly is confirmed, the State Council or cabinet has powers to levy a plethora of penalties, including breaking up the entity.That’s an entrepreneur’s ultimate nightmare.“Everyone is on the regulators’ radar, and it really depends on each one’s reaction next,” Chanson & Co.’s Shen said. “It’s better to take the initiative to self-rectify, rather than having to go through restructuring ordered by the regulators, which may not have your best interests in mind.”(Updates with a graphic of this week’s stock gyrations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TikTok Founder's $60 Billion Fortune Places Him Among The World's Richest People

    (Bloomberg) -- Just last year, the world’s most valuable startup, ByteDance Ltd., was being squeezed from all sides.The Trump administration wanted the Chinese firm, which owns the ubiquitous TikTok video-sharing platform, to get rid of assets. Beijing was cracking down on tech businesses, and India blacklisted some of its social-media apps.For all the obstacles, ByteDance kept growing. Now its founder, 38-year-old Zhang Yiming, is among the world’s richest people -- a distinction that lately has carried increased risks in China.Shares of the company trade in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said. At that level, Zhang, who owns about a quarter of ByteDance, could be worth more than $60 billion, placing him alongside Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, bottled-water king Zhong Shanshan and members of the Walton and Koch families in the U.S., according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.ByteDance, famous for its short-video apps and news aggregator Toutiao, more than doubled revenue last year after expanding beyond its core advertising business into areas such as e-commerce and online gaming. It’s now weighing options for the initial public offering of some businesses.“Zhang is someone who’s known for thinking long-term and not easily dissuaded by short-term setbacks,” said Ma Rui, partner at venture-capital firm Synaptic Ventures. “He is set on building an enduring, global business.”Surging ValuationDuring its last fundraising round, ByteDance reached a $180 billion valuation, a person with knowledge of the matter said. That’s up from $20 billion about three years ago, according to CB Insights. But in the private market, some investors recently were asking for the equivalent of a $350 billion valuation to part with their shares, people familiar have said. The company’s value for private-equity investors is approaching $400 billion, the South China Morning Post reported. That would mean an even bigger fortune for Zhang.ByteDance representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.It’s a tough time to be wealthy in China as the government seeks to rein in the country’s most powerful corporations and their billionaire founders. Just ask Jack Ma: After opening an antitrust probe, regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion and the central bank ordered an overhaul of his Ant Group Co. fintech empire so it’d be supervised more like a bank. On Tuesday, China ordered 34 internet companies to rectify their anti-competitive practices in the coming month.While ByteDance hasn’t been singled out as a target, its dominance in social media and war chest for deal-making are sensitive areas the government is looking into.“There are no more silly games in the U.S. with Trump and potential bans or forced asset sales,” said Kirk Boodry, founder of investment research firm Redex Holdings. “But the pressure on tech-share prices and China in particular might make $250 billion a tough sell,” he added, referring to ByteDance’s value in private transactions.Born in the southern Chinese city of Longyan, Zhang, the only son of civil servants, studied programming at Tianjin’s Nankai University, where he built a following on the school’s online forum by fixing classmates’ computers. He joined Microsoft Corp. for a brief stint after graduating, later calling the job so boring he often “worked half of the day and read books in the other half,” according to an interview with Chinese media. He went on to develop several ventures, including a real estate search portal.His breakthrough came in 2012, when working in a four-bedroom apartment in Beijing he created ByteDance’s first hit -- a joke-sharing app later shut down by censors. It then turned to news aggregation before winning over more than 1 billion global users with its short-video platforms TikTok and Chinese twin app, Douyin. In the process, it attracted big-name investors such as SoftBank Group Corp., Sequoia Capital and proprietary-trading firm Susquehanna International Group, making it a rarity among Chinese internet startups that usually get absorbed into the wider ecosystems of Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Novel ConceptOne of Zhang’s earliest supporters, Susquehanna has become ByteDance’s largest outside backer with a 15% stake, according to a Wall Street Journal story in October. The initial bet was made at the start of 2012, when ByteDance’s news app Toutiao was just a concept that Zhang had drawn up on napkins, according to a 2016 blog post by Joan Wang, who led that investment for Susquehanna’s Chinese venture-capital unit.With TikTok facing scrutiny in the U.S. and India, Zhang has put more effort into ByteDance’s nascent and fast-growing Chinese businesses, which range from gaming to education to e-commerce. That helped it increase sales to about $35 billion last year and operating profit to $7 billion, a person familiar with the results said.Investors are eyeing the IPO of some of ByteDance’s businesses after Chinese competitor Kuaishou Technology raised $5.4 billion in February in the biggest internet listing since Uber Technologies Inc., with its market value now nearing $140 billion. Last month, ByteDance hired former Xiaomi Corp. executive Chew Shou Zi as its chief financial officer, filling a long vacant position that will be crucial for its eventual market offering.But for Zhang, it’s not all about immediate payoffs. The affable founder is known for his business philosophy of “delaying satisfactions” as he puts the focus on long-term growth -- a message he stressed again during his spiel to employees at the company’s ninth anniversary celebration last month.“Keep an ordinary mind, that’s something that sounds easy but important to do,” he said. “Put in the plainest words, when hungry, eat, when tired, sleep.”(Adds latest on China crackdown in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new U.S. rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

    Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

  • Coinbase is really worth $5 billion, not $100 billion: strategist

    The Coinbase IPO has captivated the markets. But one strategist says the company isn't worth anywhere near the $100 billion some say it is. Here's why.

  • Coinbase Gifts 100 Shares Each to 1,700 Employees Ahead of Public Listing

    With COIN stock opening at $250 per share, it amounts to a $25,000 thank-you note to all Coinbase staffers.

  • 3 Gold Stocks to Watch This Summer

    While demand for gold bullion coins is increasing, gold and precious metals markets have remained remarkably flat, but we believe that is all about to change

  • Bernie Madoff, financier behind world's biggest Ponzi scheme, dies in prison

    Financier Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in jail after pleading guilty to organising the world's biggest investing scam, has died in prison aged 82. Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina from natural causes, the Associated Press reported. His death comes just over a year after he asked a US judge for early release, saying he was suffering from terminal kidney failure and other health problems and had 18 months to live. The request, which was rejected, came after he served 10 years for defrauding some of the world's richest investors of about $19bn (£13.7bn). Madoff had been a favourite among investors after building a reputation as a star stock-picker who delivered steady returns. However after the 2008 financial crisis, when clients began asking for their money back, it was revealed that he had been using inflows to pay "profits" to clients. A sizable proportion of his victims were middle-class workers left struggling to pay bills due to the “cash in, cash out” fraud.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s Done

    (Bloomberg) -- A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last. The boon was thanks in part to the burgeoning optimism of little investors who tried to stage a trading revolution in January.Goldman Sachs earned more from trading in the first three months of the year than it had in any quarter in the past decade, while JPMorgan saw such revenue climb 25%. Stock underwriters at both firms posted the most revenue ever after helping a flood of blank-check companies -- often known by their acronym SPAC -- tap investors to build war chests for future takeovers.“Wow,” Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note to clients about earnings at Goldman Sachs, which leans more heavily on Wall Street operations than rivals. “Impressive all around.”Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped 4.7% as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan’s slipped 0.3%, undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Strong TradingFor months, executives and analysts have been cautioning that last year’s pandemic-fueled market turmoil and demand for cash that propelled trading and dealmaking were easing, and that earnings in 2021 would be characterized by tough comparisons to those year-earlier periods.Instead, traders seem to have had a Goldilocks moment as the year began.In January, retail investors organized on forums such as Reddit drove up GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks that had been beaten down by mainstream finance, making day trading an international sport. Volumes stayed elevated across markets even as volatility began receding by the end of the quarter, according to Goldman’s earnings presentation.In all, Goldman’s traders boosted revenue 47% to $7.58 billion -- more than $2 billion higher than what analysts had projected. Goldman’s dealmakers were busy too, more than doubling investment-banking fees, excluding corporate lending.At JPMorgan, the firm’s stock-trading revenue jumped 47% to $3.29 billion, topping even the highest analyst estimate gathered by Bloomberg. Investment-banking fees soared 57% to $2.99 billion.Still, JPMorgan and Goldman’s results might not translate to jubilee across Wall Street. Both firms warned that they saw lower revenues from their businesses of trading currencies -- an area where Citigroup Inc. dominates. Citigroup and Bank of America Corp. are expected to post quarterly results on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reports Friday.For those minting profits, the question again is whether that will last. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon wasn’t making promises.“The first quarter was an extraordinary quarter,” he told analysts on a call. “I don’t think the expectation should be that activity will continue at that pace through the second quarter, the third quarter, the fourth quarter. But I will say activity levels continue to be elevated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise after U.S. inflation not seen rising

    A gauge of global shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. The consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest gain since August 2012, as increased vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. "Fed comments continue to be conciliatory."

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Against Euro

    EUR/USD settled above the 50 EMA and is testing the next resistance at 1.1965.

  • Coinbase heads for $94 billion valuation in Nasdaq debut

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc was set to be valued at more than $94 billion in a stock market debut on Wednesday that marked another milestone in the development of bitcoin and other digital assets. Coinbase's launch, done through a direct listing where no shares are sold ahead of the debut, marks a victory for digital currency advocates in a year that has seen a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms dive into the space. Coinbase's listing is expected to accelerate that process by boosting awareness of digital assets among investors.

  • EU Set to Ban Surveillance, Start Fines Under New AI Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is poised to ban artificial intelligence systems used for mass surveillance or for ranking social behavior, while companies developing AI could face fines as high as 4% of global revenue if they fail to comply with new rules governing the software applications.The rules are part of legislation set to be proposed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by Bloomberg. The details could change before the commission unveils the measure, which is expected to be as soon as next week.The EU proposal is expected to include the following rules:AI systems used to manipulate human behavior, exploit information about individuals or groups of individuals, used to carry out social scoring or for indiscriminate surveillance would all be banned in the EU. Some public security exceptions would apply.Remote biometric identification systems used in public places, like facial recognition, would need special authorization from authorities.AI applications considered to be ‘high-risk’ would have to undergo inspections before deployment to ensure systems are trained on unbiased data sets, in a traceable way and with human oversight.High-risk AI would pertain to systems that could endanger people’s safety, lives or fundamental rights, as well as the EU’s democratic processes -- such as self-driving cars and remote surgery, among others.Some companies will be allowed to undertake assessments themselves, whereas others will be subject to checks by third-parties. Compliance certificates issued by assessment bodies will be valid for up to five years.Rules would apply equally to companies based in the EU or abroad.European member states would be required to appoint assessment bodies to test, certify and inspect the systems, according to the document. Companies that develop prohibited AI services, or supply incorrect information or fail to cooperate with the national authorities could be fined up to 4% of global revenue.The rules won’t apply to AI systems used exclusively for military purposes, according to the document.A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on the proposed rules. Politico reported on the draft document earlier.“It’s important for us at a European level to pass a very strong message and set the standards in terms of how far these technologies should be allowed to go,” Dragos Tudorache, a liberal member of the European Parliament and head of the committee on artificial intelligence, said in an interview. “Putting a regulatory framework around them is a must and it’s good that the European Commission takes this direction.”As artificial intelligence has started to penetrate every part of society, from shopping suggestions and voice assistants to decisions around hiring, insurance and law enforcement, the EU wants to ensure technology deployed in Europe is transparent, has human oversight and meets its high standards for user privacy.The proposed rules come as the EU tries to catch up to the U.S. and China on the roll-out of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. The new requirements could hinder tech firms in the region from competing with foreign rivals if they are delayed in unveiling products because they first have to be tested.Once proposed by the commission, the rules could still change following input from the European Parliament and the bloc’s member states before becoming law.Tudorache said it was critical that the final version of law doesn’t stifle innovation and limits bureaucratic hurdles as much as possible.“We have to be very, very clear in the way we regulate - when, where and in which conditions, engineers and businesses have to actually go to regulators to seek authorization and to be very clear where it’s not,” he said.(Updates with reaction from MEP in 12th, 16th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon stock may be 70% undervalued and the company worth $3 trillion: analyst

    One long-time Wall Street analyst crunches the numbers on Amazon's valuation and comes up with a shocking new estimate.

  • Credit Suisse Sells $2 Billion of Archegos-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded about $2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter.The stock offerings included Discovery Inc. and Iqiyi Inc., adding to some $2.3 billion worth of shares tied to the debacle that the bank sold last week, according to people familiar with the matter. The trades follow a torrent of similar transactions that had already erased about $194 billion in market value as banks from New York to Zurich and Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Bill Hwang’s family office.Shares of Credit Suisse fell as the sale adds to evidence that the Archegos collapse could impact the bank beyond the first quarter, when it took a 4.4 billion franc ($4.8 billion) writedown, its worst trading hit in more than a decade. While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, transactions since the end of March weren’t included in the first-quarter results, a person familiar with the matter has said.Credit Suisse fell as much as 2.2% in early Zurich trading and was 1.2% lower by 9:43 a.m. The stock has lost 15% this year, compared with double-digit gains for an index that includes its European peers.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the sale and whether the bank plans more such transactions.Hwang’s private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time late last month, and represented one of the most spectacular failures of risk-management and oversight in recent memory. The downfall of Archegos will result in $10 billion of losses to banks, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The debacle could attract regulatory scrutiny and potential fines for the banks involved, the analysts said this week.Read more: Archegos Ripples Through Banks’ Lucrative Hedge Fund BusinessTuesday’s block trades -- which sold at the lower end of ranges -- included 19 million Class A shares of Discovery sold at $38.40, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. In addition, 22 million Class C shares of Discovery sold at $32.35 while a stake of 35 million Iqiyi shares went for $15.85.Credit Suisse’s latest sale comes weeks after several rivals dumped their shares to skirt losses. While the firm was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, it was slower than others to unwind the positions and had initially tried to reach some sort of standstill agreement, people familiar with the matter have said.The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses. Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact.Credit Suisse is now planning a sweeping overhaul of its hedge fund business. It has already announced plans to cut its dividend, suspend share buybacks and scrap bonuses for top executives.(Updates with Credit Suisse shares from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips

    Key global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen. U.S. Treasury yields ticked up in early trade after tumbling on Tuesday, when U.S. consumer prices data showed that while underlying inflation picked up in March it was not rising wildly as the economy recovered.