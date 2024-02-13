Check out these unique views of Austin's changing skyline

Photos taken from the patio of David Armbrust, one of Austin's foremost real estate lawyers, show the dramatic change in Austin's skyline within the past two decades. Armbrust says this photo was taken circa 2006.

Photos taken from the patio of David Armbrust, one of Austin's foremost real estate lawyers, show the dramatic change in Austin's skyline within the past two decades. This photo was taken in 2023.

It's always an honor to hear from David Armbrust, considered by many the dean of Austin real estate attorneys.

The Austin-based firm he co-founded, Armbrust & Brown, with its expertise in civil, zoning, real estate and land-use law, has some of the most prominent lawyers and lobbyists on board (think Richard Suttle Jr. and Michael Whellan) who are often in the thick of some of the most contentious developer vs. neighborhood battles.

Armbrust and his crew have shaped not only downtown Austin's high-rise development, and by extension its skyline, but also the landscape of the entire Central Texas region (which spans five counties from Georgetown to San Marcos) and have represented many of the area's highest-profile clients and projects.

Armbrust lives in a neighborhood tucked away off of South MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1), where he has a view of an Austin skyline that has changed significantly in the 23 years I've been writing about it, and which Armbrust & Brown have been instrumental in shaping as they obtained zoning changes for clients that allowed them to build ever taller, bigger towers.

Armbrust sent me a before-and-after photo recently of just how dramatic that change has been. I thought I'd share it, and took the opportunity to ask Armbrust what the photos say about Austin.

"I think the dramatic change in the skyline over the past two decades (which includes the 2008 downturn) is a vivid reminder of Austin’s economic health, vitality and resilience," Armbrust said. "Today, there are at least a dozen cranes reaching to the sky across the downtown skyline as the growth continues into 2024."

For almost 50 years, Armbrust has been involved in business, real estate, environmental, and public policy issues in the Austin region. He has made the list of “The Best Lawyers in America” every year since 1983.

