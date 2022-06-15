U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,786.33
    +50.85 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,655.43
    +290.60 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,076.05
    +247.70 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.41
    +30.58 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.02
    -2.91 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    +24.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.81 (+3.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3790
    -0.1040 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0127 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1860
    -1.2940 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,547.32
    -768.04 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.71
    +9.47 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Check out UPS's new battery-powered cargo cycles, which are hitting the streets of NYC and parts of Europe

Britney Nguyen
·2 min read
Check out UPS's new battery-powered cargo cycles, which are hitting the streets of NYC and parts of Europe
a UPS driver wearing a yellow traffic vest drives a small UPS quadmobile down a street
"UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022." AP/Ted ShaffreyAP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

  • UPS will start delivering packages from its new, battery-powered, four-wheeled cycles in NYC.

  • Called the "eQuad" by UPS, the cycles are meant to be more efficient for congested streets.

  • The cycles are an effort by UPS to reduce its carbon footprint, and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

A smaller, battery-powered version of the UPS delivery truck is hitting the streets of New York City.

On Tuesday, the company's four-wheeled eQuad electric bikes made their debut in the city, as part of the UPS' trial run of the delivery cycles in congested cities like NYC and some cities in Europe.

"We're testing out in New York just based on the blueprint of New York City, and the complexities," Nicole Pilet, UPS industrial engineer, said in a video shared by Bloomberg. "If we can have success here in the city, then we can see how we implement in other cities throughout the US."

UPS is already moving toward more electric delivery vehicles, and has more than 1,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet. The company has a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

UPS isn't the first delivery company to experiment with e-bikes. FedEx added e-cargo bikes to its delivery services in London in December 2021, and has plans to extend the bike service to Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Cambridge. Like UPS, FedEx wants to cut its carbon emissions too, but 10 years earlier by 2040.

Talking to AP, Mohammad Islam said the eQuad bike was "cool stuff."

"Big trucks always blocking the traffic," he told AP. "If they do that kind of stuff, it's 10 times better for everybody."

Even some UPS delivery drivers agree that the electric fleet might be better. Dyghton Anderson, a 22-year-old UPS delivery driver working in the pilot program, told AP the program fit his interests as a cyclist.

"I ride to and from work — from all the way from the Bronx all the way to here on 43rd — so it's pretty comfortable for me," Anderson said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Remembering The Most Annoying Parts Of The '90s, And It Sounds Like The Worst

    "Talk to the hand."View Entire Post ›

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

    The Toyota Compact Cruiser, an FJ40 Land Cruiser-inspired electric SUV, wins the concept car category in the 2022 Car Design Awards at Milan's Design Week.

  • GreenPower Hosting Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School and Transit Buses Today at U.S. Capitol

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, in conjunction with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030, will be hosting an educational display and demonstration of zero-emission, all-electric school buses and transit vehicles today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol —West Curb

  • New Data Shows Something Tesla Owners Are Not Going To Like

    With fuel costs skyrocketing along with everything else from groceries to eating out due to inflation, people are more interested in buying electric vehicles than ever before. This has put billionaire CEO Elon Musk's Tesla on the map in a big way in the last few years, creating huge demand for the company's EVs and making them hard to find. Early Tesla adopters may be feeling as if they beat the rush, and no doubt they aren't feeling the sting of painfully high gas prices like the rest of us.

  • Ford recalls 3.3 million vehicles over rollaway concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 3.3 million vehicles in North America that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear. In a filing https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCLRPT-22V413-2380.PDF with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford said Wednesday the recall covers various 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday. A damaged or missing shift cable bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, or the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position.

  • Foresight and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept

    POC follows Foresight’s winning of ZF Pitch Event at CES 2022

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Dragged Into $1 Million Lawsuit Over Son’s Car Accident

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]

  • European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.

  • Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

    Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims.

  • Toyota says consumer choice dictates pace of electrification

    TOYOTA, Japan (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp pushed back against critics who say it has been slow to embrace battery electric vehicles (BEV), arguing it needed to offer a variety of car choices to suit different markets and customers. Apart from concerns about its electrification strategy, Toyota executives tackled a range of questions on CEO succession plans to the ongoing chip shortage. Once a favourite with environmentalists for its popular hybrid Prius model, Toyota has come under fire for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and its lobbying on climate policy.

  • NHTSA: 'Self-driving' cars were linked to 392 crashes in 10 months

    The NHTSA has linked 392 car crashes to self-driving and assistance tech in the past 10 months, although it's not clear if design flaws are to blame.

  • Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

    Issue has brought about six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries

  • Indian Brings Two New Limited-Edition Baggers to the Crowded Cruiser Market

    This year’s Indian Chieftain Elite and Challenger Elite embody the category’s signature elements.

  • Southern Company, in Partnership With Volta, Now Offering Sustainable Software Solutions to Companies Transitioning From Commercial Fleets to Electric Vehicles

    Southern Company today announced a significant step in electric transportation solutions for companies looking to transition commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EV). Having worked with Volta pr...

  • Helium airships to fly across Spain after British maker lands breakthrough $600m deal

    A sister airline of British Airways has put in the first big order for a new generation of helium airships from a venture backed by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Valencia-based Air Nostrum, a franchisee of British Airways’ holding company IAG, has struck a deal to buy ten airships from Bedfordshire-based Hybrid Air Vehicles.

  • See the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and Hear Its Supercharged V-8

    We now have further confirmation that Ford's TRX fighter will have the Mustang GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter "Predator" V-8.

  • As yen tumbles, Japan's automakers take cost burden off their suppliers

    For decades, Japan's powerful automakers had a playbook to deal with deflation: press suppliers for lower prices on everything from seat belts to wire harnesses and promise volume. Now, with inflation biting around the world, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Corp and others are shouldering more of the burden of soaring raw materials prices, or extending other help to hard-hit parts makers, executives say. The measures show how automakers are attempting to shore up already strained supply chains, wracked by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and a global shortage of semiconductors, even at the cost of lower profit margins for themselves.

  • Tesla driver-assistance involved in 273 US crashes: report

    Tesla vehicles have been involved in most of the crashes involving "Level 2" driver-assistance systems reported to the government, according to US data released Wednesday.