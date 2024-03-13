Check out what wines pair best with Girl Scout Cookies

Did you get your hands on some Girl Scout Cookies this year?

Maybe you have been wondering what wine would pair best with each cookie.

Well, The Shreveport Times sat down with wine specialist Kristin Lambert to discuss the perfect wine pairing with each cookie.

Lambert is the wine specialist at Cuban Liquor in Shreveport and has been working with the art of pairing wines for years.

"I was in the restaurant business for about 30 years," Lambert said.

Lambert worked at Wine Country, which was a Shreveport restaurant that specialized in wine and food. It closed its doors in 2019 after 13 years in business.

"On Wednesday we would get paid, and if you wanted your paycheck, you better come to wine class," Lambert said. "We would taste different wines and learn about them, and blind taste them."

Today, Lambert is the wine specialist at Cuban Liquor and is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust level two wine enthusiast.

What wine pairs best with Girl Scout Cookies?

The Girl Scout cookies (clockwise starting at top) Girl Scout S'mores, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and the new Girl Scout cookie is the Lemon-Ups (center).

Thin Mints

Thin Mints are crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a mint chocolaty coating.

Lambert's recommendation for Thin Mints I would pick a Cabernet Sauvignon. Red wine and chocolate and mint and the cab has hints of eucalyptus and mint in it as well. So, it pairs really well. My pick was Tassajara Cabernet is from Monterey County.

Tassajara Cabernet 2021, $15.99.

Adventurefuls

Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored creme with a hint of sea salt.

Lambert's recommendation for Adventurefuls I think to just go with that cloying sweetness; tawny port would be really good with that. You just get the sweet-on-sweet dessert wine with the dessert brownie.

Penfolds Club Tawny, $17.99.

Trefoils and Samoas

One Stone Pinot Noir Rosé pairs best with Trefoils and Samoas, March 12, 2024.

Trefoils are shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe. Samoas are crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolatey stripes.

Lambert's recommendation for Trefoils and Samoas I think a Rosé would go good with either one of these. You want the high acid with the shortbread, because they're such a buttery cookie. The acid cuts the fat. Again, the high acid berry melon and citrus with the coconut, chocolate and caramel.

One Stone Pinot Noir Rosé, $17.99.

Tagalongs

Tagalongs are crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating.

Lambert's recommendation for Tagalongs I think a Malbec would go good with that. The one I picked is Cafayate Malbec. It's a state one from Argentina. It's got juicy dark berry flavors, which I think with that chocolate and peanut butter it's almost like a grown-up peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Cafayate Reserve Malbec, $15.99.

Lemon-Ups

The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.

Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon cookies that are baked with inspiring messages.

Lambert's recommendation for Lemon-Ups I think a good Albarino, which was from Spain, would go really well because it's bright, zesty citrusy with lemon citrus. It's going to go hand in hand together.

Picayune Albarino, $19.99.

"I went with wines that were easy on people's pocketbooks," Lambert said. "You don't have to pay an arm and a leg to get a good bottle of wine."

To find Girl Scout Cookies near you, visit www.gsccc.org.

