Checkers® & Rally's® Continues East Coast Expansion with Entrance into Rhode Island and Four Multi-Unit Development Deals

Restaurant brand announces new agreements with franchisees in Rhode Island, Maryland, South Carolina and Georgia, eyes tri-state area next

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the pioneer of Checkers & Rally's proven, double drive-thru restaurant concepts for over 35 years, today announced it has signed four multi-unit deals with franchisees on the East Coast, and is looking for franchisees in the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey markets to continue its East Coast expansion. The company has signed a six-unit deal in Rhode Island, marking the 26th state where the company has opened locations, as well as a five-unit deal in Maryland, a five-unit deal in South Carolina and a five-unit deal in Georgia. The announcement follows the company's recent news of accelerated growth on the West Coast and a 15 restaurant development agreement in Orange County.

Checkers & Rally's continues to focus on nationwide growth and strengthening its multi-unit franchise system. Through small real estate footprints, no interior dining rooms, double drive-thrus, e-commerce lanes and walk-up windows, the concept is designed to be versatile and cost effective. The East Coast markets mark a large growth opportunity for the company and for both existing and new Checkers & Rally's franchisees to expand their portfolios.

The iconic Checkers & Rally's brands are pioneers of the drive-thru restaurant model, having successfully operated double drive-thru restaurants with walk-up windows and patio seating for more than 35 years. The company also recently rolled out an e-commerce only lane to meet the needs of delivery drivers and guests who order ahead, and have more exciting tech-driven store model initiatives to be announced in the near future.

"We are seeing rapid growth on the East Coast, and we are excited to partner with franchisees looking to capitalize on the opportunity we are experiencing in these markets. Demand for our drive-thru and delivery-focused model continues to grow," said Kristen McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally's. "We are thrilled to officially open in Rhode Island, and welcome our new partners to the Checkers & Rally's family. We look forward to working closely with them and all of our East Coast franchisees to help deliver an iconic experience to the communities they serve and ensure their overall success."

Checkers & Rally's will be in attendance at this year's International Franchisee Expo, taking place September 24-25 at The Javits Center in New York City. A representative from the company will be onsite to discuss franchisee opportunities for New Jersey, the East Coast and elsewhere across the United States at booth #321.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" in 2020 and 2018 by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal in 2021 and one of America's Favorite Drive Thrus in 2020 by QSR Magazine; Top Food Franchise 2021, The Best Food Franchises to Buy in 2021, and Top Food and Beverage Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

