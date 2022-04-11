U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Checkers® & Rally's® Rolls Out the New Bistro Buford

·2 min read

Decadent New Buford Now Available at All Restaurants Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today rolls out the Bistro Buford to all burger fans nationwide, packing irresistible taste into every savory bite. All other burger look-a-likes 'mayo' now step aside.

Checkers & Rally’s new Bistro Buford, now available, features two large hand-seasoned, all-beef patties and two strips of bacon paired with melted Swiss cheese, savory creamy Dijon mayo sauce and crispy parmesan-dusted onions on a toasted bakery style bun – all for $5.99.

Checkers & Rally's new Bistro Buford features two large hand-seasoned, all-beef patties and two strips of bacon paired with melted Swiss cheese, savory creamy Dijon mayo sauce and crispy parmesan-dusted onions on a toasted bakery style bun – all for $5.99.

"Given how popular our Bufords are, we've decided to step up our burger game even further with yet another crave-able combination," said Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc."With ingredients such as parmesan-dusted onions and Dijon mayo, the Bistro Buford delivers an elevated experience that's full of flavor bang for your buck."

The Bistro Buford pairs perfectly with Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America*.The new burger can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal, which includes fries and a drink.

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/checkers--rallys-rolls-out-the-new-bistro-buford-301522942.html

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

