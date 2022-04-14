First product of JetBrains' partnership with Checkmarx enables developers to easily scan uncompiled code to identify and resolve hundreds of potential security vulnerabilities within their familiar IntelliJ IDEA workspace

RAMAT GAN, Israel and PRAGUE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, and JetBrains, the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages, announced their strategic partnership today and the general availability of a native integration.

Checkmarx SCA Now Available as Native Integration within JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate

Checkmarx' Software Composition Analysis (SCA) solution has been integrated directly into the JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate through a free plug-in to provide the Software Composition Analysis to IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate users. SCA provides developers with security information about open source packages included directly or indirectly in their code, empowering them to address security concerns during development instead of in production. The integration:

Is a free, easy-to-use, frictionless and secure plug-in.

Helps developers build more secure code without impacting the development cycle.

Focuses on the inclusion of open-source code (direct and indirect) in application software stacks.

"Over five million developers around the world use IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate to rapidly create and deliver the applications their organizations need," said Checkmarx Chief Product Officer Razi Sharir. "The inclusion of powerful application security testing within their familiar development environment minimizes friction with modern application development workflows. The integration also makes it easier to secure those applications before they are compiled, rather than waiting for deployment to identify vulnerabilities. Checkmarx is proud to partner with JetBrains to bring our two market-leading solutions together to create a big win for the developer community."

Said Dmitry Jemerov, Head of Product for IntelliJ IDEA: "The Java ecosystem has recently experienced several major vulnerabilities affecting extremely broadly used frameworks, including Log4J and Spring. We're glad we can provide our users with tools that can highlight the use of vulnerable dependencies in their projects and update to a secure version with just a few keystrokes."

The Checkmarx SCA integration is available in the IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1 GA release. For more information, visit this page. To download, visit this page.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent tools for software developers that are used by over 12.8 million professionals. It's the company behind Kotlin, a modern programming language that became the officially preferred language for Android development by Google. 99 Fortune 100 companies are its customers. JetBrains has 34 products for most programming languages and technologies available, as well as team tools, including Space, an all-in-one team collaboration environment. The company is headquartered in Prague and has seven offices in total in Europe, the USA and China. For more information, please visit https://www.jetbrains.com/.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, Checkmarx provides the industry's most comprehensive solutions, giving development and security teams unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,675 customers, including nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx' security technology, expert research and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

