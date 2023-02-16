Checkmarx Wins 2023 DEVIES Award in DevSecOps Category

Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform recognized for outstanding design, engineering and innovation in developer technology

ATLANTA and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security solutions, is excited to announce that the Checkmarx One™ Platform has received a 2023 DEVIES Award in the DevSecOps category. The 11th annual DEVIES Awards are the definitive annual awards for the software industry recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 31 categories.

Checkmarx wins 2023 DEVIES Award in the DevSecOps category

"Developer tools and technology product solutions are leading the way for software developers & engineers to build upon the foundation of the ever-expanding technology sector. Checkmarx's win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the software industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2023 DEVIES Awards.

Award winners were selected from a record-high 310 nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on the following criteria: 1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; 2) general regard and use by the developer, engineering and IT communities; and 3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"As we work to help our customers shift everywhere, Checkmarx is honored to be recognized as the DevSecOps category winner in the 2023 DEVIES Awards," said Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx. "Developers are at the heart of every organization's application security efforts, and it is therefore critical for Checkmarx One to be integrated in a completely frictionless way into their ecosystem."

Checkmarx will be presented its DEVIES Award during DeveloperWeek 2023 , the world's largest developer and engineering conference and expo with 8,000+ participants from 150+ countries across the globe. For more information on the 2023 DEVIES Awards, please visit: www.developerweek.com/awards/ . To learn more about the Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, visit this link .

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security to help developers and AppSec leaders shift everywhere with ease, while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the industry leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software–including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including U.S. public sector agencies and nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx security technology, expert research and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website , check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn .

