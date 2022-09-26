U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,686.50
    -6.73 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,531.05
    -59.36 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,870.53
    +2.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +0.87 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.80
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7570
    +0.0600 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1120
    +0.7920 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,063.68
    +63.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.91
    +3.81 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.98
    -55.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Checkmate captures all of your shopping deals so you don’t have to

Christine Hall
·2 min read

The more coupon codes we can find for online shopping the better, but Harry Dixon, Rory Garton-Smith and Elliot Rampono thought something was missing: the ability to house all of the various savings we receive in one place.

“Marketing channels have become saturated and everyone is trying to figure out their own channels,” CEO Dixon, who previously worked at EasyPost, told TechCrunch. "We are used to getting personalized codes and have even changed our behaviors to wait for code, but we never know when they are going to come.”

Enter Checkmate, a company they started 18 months ago that aims to compete against online deal aggregators, like Honey, Capital One Shopping and Vetted, to provide a shopping tool that gathers all the online discount codes, gift cards and personalized deals from your inbox and automatically applies them at checkout.

Their offering is twofold: Users can track packages and manage gift cards from a dashboard. One of the best parts? Checkmate will make you a “ghost email inbox” on the back end so you can tap into 100 mailing lists without your inbox getting spammed.

Checkmate Rory Garton-Smith, Harry Dixon and Elliot Rampono
Checkmate Rory Garton-Smith, Harry Dixon and Elliot Rampono

Checkmate co-founders, from left, Rory Garton-Smith, Harry Dixon and Elliot Rampono Image Credits: Checkmate

For retailers and brands, Checkmate functions as a powerful conversion engine that also helps businesses reach new audiences and build long-term customer relationships. The company is then remunerated by the brands to convert purchases.

The company is now armed with $5 million in seed funding led by Fuel Capital. Joining them in the round were Kevin Johnson, former CEO of Ebates at Rakuten, f7 Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Hyper, Susa Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Wischoff Ventures, Exits Capital, Knight Capital; Ancestry CEO Deborah Liu; Firstbase CEO Chris Herd; and XMTP co-founder and president Shane Mac.

The new funding is Checkmate’s total funding to date, and Dixon and Garton-Smith say the company will deploy the funds into product development, customer growth and additional brand partnerships. The company also recently launched an ambassador program with 10 colleges.

The company launched its product over the summer with 200 customers, and that has grown to over 1,000. And while it is still in the early stages, customers are already using Checkmate about five times each week and are saving, on average, 27% on orders, Garton-Smith said.

“In the face of continually rising customer acquisition costs, most direct-to-consumer companies have invested in personalized marketing to deepen their relationships with their existing customers and discover new ones,” said Chris Howard, founding partner at Fuel Capital, in a written statement. “Checkmate is a tool purpose-built to respond to current market dynamics and provide significant value to brands.”

11 ways to make personalized shopping more effective and profitable

Recommended Stories

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 45%

    Score under-the-radar markdowns on a bestselling Cuisinart knife set and smart plugs (down to just $14).

  • American, JetBlue to Face Off Against Justice Department in Antitrust Trial

    The government alleges that the airlines’ partnership will bring higher fares, while the carriers say working together makes them stronger competitors.

  • Canadian energy company Hammerhead Resources to go public via SPAC merger in C$1.39 billion deal

    Canadian energy company Hammerhead Resources Inc. is going public via a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in a deal valued at about C$1.39 billion ($1.02 billion), the companies said in a joint statement. Once the deal closes, the combined company is expected to list on Nasdaq under the new ticker "HHRS." The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, and the company will continue to be led by the current executive team under Chief Executive Scott Sobie. Ca

  • MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Successful Tender Offer for BBQ Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

    MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX: MTY) ("MTY") today announced the successful completion of its previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) ("BBQ Holdings"), at a per share price of $17.25 USD in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer was effected by Grill Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MTY.

  • Why Adobe Is Paying $20 Billion for Figma

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently announced solid quarterly earnings results that met management's forecast. The software giant also affirmed a bullish full-year outlook that calls for strong sales and earnings gains through late 2022. Let's examine why Adobe has decided to shell out $20 billion for Figma, a web-based collaborative design platform, and whether the market's harsh response to this news was warranted.

  • Courbit-Led Group Offer €20 Per Share For M6 Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysMedia mogul Stephane Courbit and his investor partners are said to have offered 20 euros a share for Bertelsmann SE & Co.’s stake in Groupe M6, according

  • Australia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus

    Australia plans to toughen privacy rules to force companies to notify banks faster when they experience cyber attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted the country's second-largest telecoms firm. Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd, said last week that home addresses, drivers' licences and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers, or about 40% of the population, were compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. Australian media reported an unidentified party had demanded $1 million in cryptocurrency for the data in an online forum but Optus has not commented on its authenticity.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Japan’s Credit Market on Pace for First Annual Loss in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout hasn’t escaped Japan’s staid credit market, which is poised for its first annual loss since 2011 amid the yen’s plunge versus the dollar.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea

  • How Crypto Sectors Are Trading Through the Dollar Strength 'Tsunami'

    Not all cryptocurrencies are the same; how they react to a world with inflation and higher interest rates greatly depends on what sector they are in.

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensi

  • China’s Central Bank Moves Further to Bolster the Yuan

    The People’s Bank of China is making it more expensive for traders and institutions to bet against the yuan after it weakened rapidly against the dollar.

  • GSK picks Burberry's Brown as first female CFO

    (Reuters) -GSK named luxury fashion brand Burberry's Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay, as the British drugmaker sharpens focus on its core pharmaceuticals business. Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years, following an eight-year stint as group finance director at the bank HSBC. The retirement, which has been in discussion for some time, comes after GSK's spin off of its large consumer health business, Haleon, in July to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.

  • I’m a trustee for my brother: How should I handle his assets in a bear market?

    You are not responsible for the trust’s investment results, just for going about your investment decisions in a prudent manner.

  • Li Auto stock drops after cutting delivery outlook, as supply chain issues outweigh 'robust' demand

    Share of Li Auto Inc. dropped 1.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker cut its delivery outlook for the third quarter, citing supply chain challenges. The company now expects to deliver about 25,500 EVs during the quarter, down from previous guidance of between 27,000 and 29,000. "The revision is a direct consequence of the supply chain constraint, while the underlying demand for the Company's vehicles remains robust," the company said in a statement. "The C

  • Stock Futures Slip as Growth Worries Linger

    U.S. stock futures edged down on worries about the world economy, while the U.K. government’s tax-cutting plans sent the British currency and bond markets into disarray.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • If You're This Rich, Hiring a Financial Advisor Leads to More Happiness

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.