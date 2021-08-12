U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,373.59
    -2,024.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Clinical trial programs for vidutolimod (CMP-001) in melanoma and head and neck cancer indications ongoing

Trial start-up activities to support non-melanoma skin cancer indications underway

Multiple clinical data readouts anticipated in 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced second quarter 2021 financial results and provided a business update.

“We remain excited about the prospects for vidutolimod in melanoma, based upon compelling clinical data to date, as well as our expansion into new tumor types. We are focused squarely on execution of our clinical trials to deliver upon these opportunities, and we anticipate multiple clinical data readouts in 2022,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate.

Second Quarter Business Update

  • Advancing patient recruitment activities and enrollment across our ongoing clinical trials evaluating vidutolimod, including:

    • A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab in anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma, supported by a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

    • A randomized Phase 2/3 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab vs. nivolumab monotherapy in first-line metastatic or unresectable melanoma, also supported by the clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

    • A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer. Interim data readouts anticipated beginning 1H 2022 and maturing throughout 2022.

  • Ongoing start-up activities for the planned expansion of the development program for vidutolimod into cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma, supported by a clinical collaboration with Regeneron to evaluate the combination of vidutolimod and Libtayo® (cemiplimab).

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Research and development expenses (R&D): R&D expenses for the three months ending June 30, 2021 were $14.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase reflected a milestone payment of $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 triggered by initiation of patient dosing in our refractory melanoma trial, as well as increases in personnel and operating expense for the planning and execution of additional clinical trials with vidutolimod.

  • General and administration expenses (G&A): G&A expenses for the three months ending June 30, 2021 were $4.1 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel and operating expense incurred in connection with Checkmate operating as a publicly traded company.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments were $95.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

Availability of Other Information About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.checkmatepharma.com), our investor relations website (ir.checkmatepharma.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to: investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “design,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “likely,” “should,” “will,” and “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. These statements include those regarding vidutolimod (formerly CMP-001), including its development and therapeutic potential and the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipeline; expectations regarding the results and analysis of clinical data and timing thereof; expectations regarding the timing, initiation, implementation and success of its planned and ongoing clinical trials for vidutolimod and the benefits and related implications of current and future partnerships and/or collaborations; and expectations regarding the Company’s use of capital, expenses and other financial results. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development of our product candidate, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the results from clinical trials, including the fact that positive results from a trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

14,865

$

6,476

$

25,243

$

12,789

General and administrative

4,090

1,795

7,893

3,305

Total operating expenses

18,955

8,271

33,136

16,094

Loss from operations

(18,955

)

(8,271

)

(33,136

)

(16,094

)

Other income (expense), net:

Interest income

20

6

73

28

Loss on sale of available-for-sale investments

(35

)

--

(35

)

--

Change in fair value of convertible loan notes

--

(83

)

--

(83

)

Total other income (expense), net

(15

)

(77

)

38

(55

)

Net loss

$

(18,970

)

$

(8,348

)

$

(33,098

)

$

(16,149

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

21,625

1,488

21,604

1,488

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

$

(0.88

)

$

(7.37

)

$

(1.53

)

$

(13.81

)


CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

95,590

$

125,859

Other assets

6,091

7,215

Total assets

$

101,681

$

133,074

Total liabilities

6,702

7,875

Total stockholders’ equity

94,979

125,199

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

101,681

$

133,074


CONTACT: Investor Contact Rob Dolski Chief Financial Officer rdolski@checkmatepharma.com Media Contact Karen Sharma MacDougall 781-235-3060 ksharma@macbiocom.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;

  • 3 Highest Growth Stocks in the Market Today

    Without an expanding sales footprint, it can be hard to boost profit margins, cash flow, and earnings. Quickly rising revenue is also a clue that a business has found a defensible industry niche and is winning market share.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services provider posted its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Cloudflare expects its revenue to rise 44%-45% year-over-year in the third quarter, then grow 46%-48% for the full year. Both top-line estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but Cloudflare's bottom-line estimates -- which call for adjusted net losses for both the third quarter and full year -- were weaker than expected.

  • Inovio: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    Last year, as coronavirus stocks became a thing, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was one of the early front runners, and investors pinned hopes on the biotech’s potential Covid-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800. But the company has been unable to complete its program while others have progressed passed regulatory hurdles and brought their respective vaccines to market. In fact, the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial is still on hold, as questions still remain regarding the proprietary delivery device via whic