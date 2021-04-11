Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Presents New Clinical Trial Translational Data with Vidutolimod at the 2021 American Association for Cancer (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced the presentation of new translational data from Checkmate’s Phase 1b trial of vidutolimod (CMP-001) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma.



Vidutolimod (CMP-001) demonstrates improved response in noninflamed anti–PD-1 refractory melanoma and response is associated with serum CXCL10 (Abstract #: 5231: NCT02680184)

During the 2021 AACR Virtual Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-oncology Strategies Session on April 11 from 4:00 – 5:45pm ET, Jason Luke, MD, Director, Cancer Immunotherapeutics Center, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, presents new translational data from an ongoing Phase 1b study of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 blockade refractory advanced melanoma.

Key highlights from these clinical data include:

93% of patients had progressive disease as their last response assessment on prior PD-1 blockade therapy, 42% had an elevated LDH, and the median sum of the target lesions longest diameter was 6.7 cm, indicating advanced disease

Response rates to vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab were similar across baseline patient characteristics including BRAF mutation, LDH level, number of prior systemic cancer treatments, best response to prior PD-1 blockade therapy, and prior ipilimumab

Responders and non-responders were not distinguished by baseline tumor characteristics including PD-L1 CPS, IFNg transcriptional signature, CD8+ T cells, or nonsynonymous mutations

All patients showed the expected rapid induction of anti-Qb antibodies to the virus-like particle (VLP), which facilitate the pharmacodynamic response to vidutolimod, and the antibody titers were not associated with clinical response

Clinical activity of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab was associated with serum CXCL10 induction magnitude, induction of an inflammatory gene expression profile, and CD8+ T cells in injected and noninjected tumors



“These translational data provide new insights into the rapid pharmacodynamic responses to vidutolimod and support the conclusion that clinical responses to treatment are not associated with the previously-described predictive markers for response to PD-1 blockade such as inflamed tumors,” said Dr. Jason Luke.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

