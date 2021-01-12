U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Checkout.com raises $450 million and reaches $15 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Payments company Checkout.com is raising once again. The company has closed a $450 million Series C round with Tiger Global Management leading the round — Greenoaks Capital and all existing investors are also participating.

If you’re not familiar with the company, Checkout.com wants to build a one-stop shop for all things related to payments, such as accepting transactions, processing them and detecting fraud. It focuses on large merchants and tries to make its product as customizable as possible so that you integrate it as an infrastructure partner in your product.

The company’s fundraising story in particular is jaw-dropping. The startup was founded in 2012 in London. At first, it grew slowly and methodically. Every time it would generate a bit of revenue, it would hire more people. “We can hire one employee this month. Now we can hire two employees this month,” founder and CEO Guillaume Pousaz said at TechCrunch Disrupt when thinking about the early days of the company.

But Checkout.com kept growing and growing until it raised one of the biggest Series A rounds ever for a European company — $230 million at a $2 billion valuation. Just a year later, Checkout.com added $150 million in funding at a $5.5 valuation.

Checkout.com is now valued at $15 billion based on today’s funding round. According to the startup, it is now the fourth largest fintech company globally.

Checkout.com had 440 employees in January 2020. It finished 2020 with 940 employees. And this year, the company plans to hire an additional 700 people.

While Checkout.com didn’t actually need to raise to stay alive, Pousaz says VC firms are a form of validation. Suddenly, you can talk with big prospects if you’re backed by Insight, DST, Coatue, Tiger Global Management, etc.

And yet, the company needs a lot of money on its bank account to expand to more countries. “Today, we process billions every week,” Pousaz told me in December. “And when you process over a billion euros per week, your cash flow on your bank account increases significantly. So you need to be well capitalized for regulators.”

Technically, there isn't a single bank account that holds the company's cash. Checkout.com is regulated in the U.K., but also in France, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. And the company is working on adding India, the Philippines. And it turns out you need cash on your balance sheet in the Philippines if you want to get a license from the local regulator — it doesn’t matter if you have a ton of money sitting in your bank account in London. That's why raising capital can be helpful.

Fintech startups are increasingly focusing on profitability

But why do investors want to hand over more and more money? “At any point you have a lot of visibility on what your next year is going to look like,” Pousaz told me. “It’s something that investors like because you can show them your pipeline and all your customers in your pipeline. If you forecast on the pipeline, it gives you a good idea of how much you’re going to generate in the coming year.

“For instance, I could tell you right now that we’ll grow by at least 80% in 2021,” he added. And that’s only based on clients who are currently in the process of integrating Checkout.com. The company already tripled its payment processing volume in 2020 compared to 2019.

In many ways, Checkout.com tries to forecast like a public company. It isn’t focused on runway as it is EBITDA profitable. Instead, it tries to reinvest a lot of its revenue in the company. “We don’t generate $50 million in EBITDA, far from it. But we generate double-digit million dollars,” Pousaz told me.

With today’s funding round, the company will open two new offices in the U.S. In addition to San Francisco, Checkout.com will have offices in New York and Denver.

A quiet London-based payments startup just raised among the biggest Series A rounds ever in Europe

Checkout.com, the UK payments startup, raises another $150M, now valued at $5.5B

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker:MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • The 4 Best 5G Penny Stocks Right Now

    List of 4 Top 5G Penny Stocks for Your Watch ListDespite the pandemic, civil unrest, and an assortment of issues and hurdles that have plagued us throughout the past year one thing is for certain, the race to 5G dominance has not slowed down. Many public companies of all sizes are entering this technology-driven telecommunications race with potentially the most reward being found in penny stocks.What is 5G & Which Penny Stocks Should You Focus on Now? 5G or "fifth generation" technology is a telecommunications standard for broadband cellular networks. This is the logical successor to the previous standard 4G or "fourth generation. All devices on a 5G network are connected to the internet and phone networks by radio waves via an antenna system. 5G includes higher rates of speed, increased bandwidth, and generally wider accessibility benefiting higher traffic areas. While there have been concerns over the physical impact of 5G by some groups, the market is focusing more on the positives of this new tech, which has begun rolling out on a larger scale.When it comes to 5G stocks, you have your clear stock market juggernauts like Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and even American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT). But what about penny stocks & for reference, we're talking about listed penny stocks and not OTC penny stocks.High volatility trading and the potential of "getting in early" are two of the main attractions of penny stocks or as its defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stocks that trade for under $5 per share. While there is plenty of risk in choosing lower-priced stocks, the potential rewards may be much greater compared to stocks that higher-priced with a larger market cap.Here is a list of 5G Penny Stocks that are Trending, Right Now5G Penny Stocks to Watch 1. Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) 2. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) 3. Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) 4. Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT)Last week Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) was the center of attention for those looking for 5G penny stocks. The company and business partner Nokia (NYSE: NOK) entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology to deploy Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5. This was the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a U.S. port.While most of 2020 was relatively quiet aside from a few select days last summer, recent weeks have seen a much more consistent uptick in Globalstar's stock, then we see the obvious jump last week. In addition to the latest deal with Nokia, Globalstar has gained more attention following November's (2020) financial results and business update. Aside from its clear focus on 5G, the stock market should also note the company's reach in other areas of technology and telecommunications services. Dave Kagan, Chief Executive Officer of Globalstar, explained several notable initiatives that the company has in place."Our relationship with Fiat Chrysler and the Jeep brand continues to expand on multiple fronts, with the launch of our Spot Gen 4 Jeep edition, the addition of South America as a licensed territory, and promotional opportunities with other Jeep brand partners. The connected car market is a large and growing opportunity for the Company, and we are looking to add additional partners beyond FCA and Jeep," Kagan said in Globalstar's Q3 business update.UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI)Another one of the 5G penny stocks to watch is UTStarcom (NASDAQ: UTSI). On January 11, UTStarcom announced the expansion of a cooperation with a mobile operator in Europe. The company will supply an advanced networking platform in support of the operator's 5G deployment requirements.UTStarcom also released its NetRing® TN704E metro access platform. This is the newest piece of the company's SDN-enabled packet optical transport network product portfolio. This platform will be one of the main components of the mobile backhaul network expansion project with this mobile operator, in Europe.Over the last few months, UTStarcom has been reaching new 5G milestones, which has contributed to the stock's huge 80% rise in price per share since November of 2020. The company's progress in the development of its 5G optimized disaggregated router platform in addition to new agreements with major mobile network operators have added to UTStarcom's positive market momentum.Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)Recently we discussed Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) among other tech penny stocks to watch. This came as the (NASDAQ: BRQS)'s stock price saw its first meaningful move in over a month. Shares jumped from $1.07 to highs of $1.34 during Friday's (January 8) trading session. The move came as Borqs seemingly benefited from a broader move in the overall tech sector. One of the things that have helped boost interest in the company in addition to the overall excitement for 5G penny stocks is what was announced in December of 2020.The company signed an official agreement for a 5G industrial park project in China. Borqs reported that it signed with the Board Committee of Huzhou South Taihu New Area for the project. A joint venture will be set up in the area that will serve as Borqs' China headquarters for 5G projects. This would add to the company's growing list of infrastructure projects signed in the 3rd quarter. Borqs and SkyCentrics previously announced plans for a joint venture for manufacturing and delivering CTA-2045 technology-based products. These are for utility-scale automated smart controls.Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)One of the 5G penny stocks that have also jumped in share price during November (2020) and December (2020) is Veon Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON). Shares have rose from $1.23 at the start of November (2020) to highs last week on January 7 of $1.75. This 40%+ move was also accompanied by several key updates, many included raising large amounts of capital for investments into its subsidiaries.Veon provides more than 210 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data, and digital services. Its operations span 10 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Georgia. One of the larger developments over the last few months included details on Veon's Russian unit, VimpelCom. It withdrew its wireless networks from Huawei and Nokia management to handle communications quality itself. Prior to this, the company had outsourced its management and network development to these two companies in 2017.Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; GeoVax Labs Shares Spike Higher * Gold Flora Teams Up With Stately Brands To Boost California Operation(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal.' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank 'cuts ties with Donald Trump over Capitol riots'

    Two of Donald Trump’s favoured banks are pulling away from the billionaire president in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol. Deutsche Bank AG has decided to refrain from further business with Mr Trump and his company, said a person with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the deliberations were confidential. Mr Trump owes the Frankfurt-based lender more than $300 million. And Signature Bank, the New York lender that’s long catered to his family, said it’s cutting ties while it presses for his resignation. Signature is closing two personal accounts in which Mr Trump held about $5.3 million, a spokesperson for the firm said on Monday. “We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people,” the bank said in a separate statement on Monday. The lenders are following social media outlets and other companies in suspending ties with the president after he encouraged attendees at a rally last week to march on the Capitol, where they stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the electoral college vote. At least five people died in the mayhem and its immediate aftermath. Signature bank has served Mr Trump and others in his orbit, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Michael Cohen. In 2011, the bank appointed Ivanka to its board, but she stepped down a couple of years later. The New York Times reported the cutting of ties earlier on Monday. “We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again,” Signature said in its statement. The bank will not do business in the future with any members of Congress who voted to disregard the electoral college, the spokesperson said. Deutsche Bank said last month that Mr Trump’s longtime banker resigned. Rosemary Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, helped manage Mr Trump’s relationship with the bank as the German lender lent hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Mr Trump’s company over a number of years. That relationship subjected the lender to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Trump’s presidency.

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Soars On Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • It’s Going Be a Tougher Year for Cloud Stocks. But Here Are 10 You Can Buy.

    As noted in a previous post, Thill on Monday issued a list of his top internet stock picks—and some forecasts for 2021. In a separate mammoth research note—this time close to 200 pages—Thill provides an outlook on the other half of his coverage universe, enterprise application, infrastructure and security stocks. Thill notes that as a group software outperformed the S&P 500 by 36 percentage points, the biggest gap in 20 years.

  • NIO stock hits record highs after unveiling new Sedan, powerful battery pack

    NIO (NIO) opened at a record high this morning after big reveals during the electric vehicle maker’s investor day over the weekend.

  • The World’s Top Maker of Mini Motors Bets It Can Win Over Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Nidec Corp., the world’s top supplier of motors for everything from hard drives to power plants, is betting it can make a key component for Tesla Inc.’s electric vehicles cheaper and better than anyone else, possibly including its chief executive officer, Elon Musk.“I very much want to have a top-level discussion with Elon Musk,” Jun Seki, Nidec’s president and chief operating officer, said in an interview. Without an outside partner, Tesla won’t be able to achieve Musk’s goal of producing 20 million EVs a year by 2030, he said.It’s an audacious overture to a company that flirted with being the world’s most valuable last week, making Musk the richest man, but Nidec isn’t just any ordinary parts supplier.The manufacturer is a quiet behemoth in the global electric-motor industry. Although the vast majority of people who use the company’s products don’t know its name, Nidec’s motors are used in about 85% of the world’s hard drives and it controls almost half of the global market for brushless motors found in everything from air conditioners to factory robots. Nidec is Japan’s ninth-largest enterprise, with a market value of about $82 billion on Tuesday, after climbing 2%. The stock rose 73% last year.That’s made CEO Shigenobu Nagamori Japan’s fourth-wealthiest individual with a net worth of $10.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He poached Seki from Nissan Motor Co., where Seki had come up through engineering to becoming vice-COO, a year ago to embark on a bet-the-company pivot. The goal? Turning the manufacturer Nagamori founded in a shed in Kyoto 47 years ago into the world’s top supplier of motors for electric vehicles. Nagamori, 76, is backing the effort with a pledge to invest close to $10 billion over the next five years to grab a market share of 40% to 45%.With Japan, California and other major automobile markets mandating that all new car sales be electric over the next two decades, the global EV traction motor market is on track to reach about $29 billion by 2026, according to consultancy firm Shibuya Data Count. Up until now, much of the industry’s focus has been on building out the capacity to produce enough batteries, while improving technology to make them more efficient and expand the range of EVs.After batteries, traction motors are the most expensive component of an EV, meaning the segment is ripe for claiming if a company is able to mass-produce a disruptively cheap product. Combining the motor, gears and electronic components, traction motors are also used in electric trains; they must be able to withstand mechanical stress and cool efficiently because of the high power levels involved.“As we move forward with mass-production, costs will come down and it’ll be easier to win out against rivals,” said Seki, 59, who traveled abroad several times during the 2020 pandemic to secure deals with automakers, seeking to edge out Bosch Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Dana Inc. and other competitors.Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, is just one of the many carmakers in Nidec’s sights. The Japanese manufacturer has already reached agreements to provide EV motors to 22 automakers, including China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. and France’s Peugeot SA, according to Seki.Whether it’s a traditional auto manufacturer, or an electric-truck startup or Apple Inc., which is said to be planning a self-driving electric car, “any new company entering into the realm of electric vehicles is a chance for us,” Seki said. Through its joint venture with Peugeot, Nidec also has a “big opportunity” with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, as the automaker is set to merge with Peugeot, he added.Nidec’s pitch to automakers is its “E-Axle” system, which combines motors, gears and inverters into a single package. As EV makers seek smaller and more efficient powertrains, that will give an edge to manufacturers that are able to design high-precision durable gears and cool them effectively, all while keeping costs down.To secure the technologies and resources needed, Nidec is ready to spend as much as 1 trillion yen ($9.7 billion) on mergers and acquisitions, Seki said. He singled out gear and inverter manufacturing as two industries ripe for growth.If Nidec’s vision plays out, it will be able to offer Tesla and other EV makers a traction motor that’s less than $1,000 in under five years, down from the standard today which can run up to $2,000 or more. While batteries make up about a third of a typical EV’s cost, a basic motor makes up about 10%.Why Building an Electric Car Is So Expensive, For Now: QuickTakeNidec sees Europe and China as relatively quick adopters of EVs. As such, it has invested heavily in the latter over the past three years and is planning to inject some 200 billion yen into its European operations. The company is looking at Serbia as the top candidate for a new EV motor factory it’s looking to build in the region.For now, Seki is laying the groundwork to be able to meet a spike in demand that’s anticipated in the decade after 2025. Thanks to greater investment, battery costs are coming down, making EVs more affordable. At the same time, a number of governments including Japan and the U.K. have said they will ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles.By 2035, annual EV sales are projected to exceed 48 million units, up from roughly 2 million this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. To clinch a share of that, Seki is counting on adding Tesla as a customer. Although Nidec’s U.S. representatives have approached the EV maker, whose market capitalization now exceeds that of Toyota Motor Corp. and Japan’s six other major car manufacturers combined, no deals between the two have been announced.Despite its outsized valuation, Tesla made about 500,000 vehicles last year, or less than a 10th of what Toyota will produce. Tesla is believed to mainly design and manufacture its own traction motors for the Model S, X, Y and 3. With new factories being built in Texas and Germany to add to plants in California and China, Musk struck an optimistic tone in September that Tesla will hit his lofty goal.Seki said there are also a number of storied automakers that won’t consider diverging from in-house production of the important electrification technology. Nissan, for one, will equip future EV models with its own dual electric motor “E-4orce” system. General Motors Co. is also designing proprietary e-axle systems.While Nidec is a relative newcomer to the EV motor sector with much left to prove, the manufacturer is betting that its plunge into the technology can be modeled after its success in hard-drive motors, where it invested early and built production capacity to drive down costs.The company is regarded as a bellwether of manufacturing trends, picking up early on shifts such as the growth of factory automation. Today, Nidec produces more than 3 billion motors a year, and is betting that the automotive business will make up a growing portion of the 10 trillion yen in annual net sales that Nagamori aims to reach by fiscal 2030.The next move Nidec is considering after traction motors is to offer nearly complete EV platforms. There will be demand for such packages from new entrants in the sector that would prefer to focus on a vehicle’s interior and styling, Seki said.With the wave of electrification hitting the automotive industry “this kind of creative destruction is already happening,” he said.(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Plummets as Miners Sell Inventory, Spot Markets Panic

    Bitcoin fell sharply early on Monday, having failed to establish a foothold above $40,000 over the weekend.

  • Will Bank Of America Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 800 investors on whether shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) will reach $50 by 2022.Bank Of America Stock Forecast Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. In the wake of the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Bank of America underwent a downsizing program from 2011 through 2014 to improve its balance sheet, reduce risk, streamline its operations and focus more on mobile banking.More recently, shares of several global financial services companies are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The confirmation of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia has also helped alleviate some political gridlock concerns and raise additional stimulus optimism. Better-than-expected jobless claims last week helped lift market sentiment and bank stocks have been increasing in sympathy with the positive news.See Also: Best Bank Stocks.Survey SaysBank of America trades around $33, off the 52-week low of $18, and 54% of Benzinga readers believe Bank of America will reach $50 per share over the next year.Many respondents noted as long as stimulus funds continue to get distributed among Americans, there will be liquidity in the economy. Consumers would be poised to spend their money and keep some at their bank of choice, including Bank of America, which has a sizable share of the consumer market in terms of deposits.The idea is this would allow Bank of America to have liquidity, in order to loan more money. Hence, higher profits leading to the demand for its shares.In general, respondents to our study also expressed confidence in CEO Brian Moynihan, whose leadership helped bring Bank of America back from the verge of extinction following the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Moynihan has served as CEO since 2010.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 800 adults.Photo credit: Mike Mozart, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Got 0? Investors Are Buying Stock In Tesla, Nio And Pfizer With Stimulus Checks(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'The market is paying Tesla to take capital': Credit Suisse analyst

    Tesla shares broke their 11-day winning streak on Monday as the overall markets opened lower, and despite a couple of Wall Street price target increases on the stock.

  • Lilly Rockets On Alzheimer's News — And 3 Other Highlights From Key Health Care Meeting

    Eli Lilly stock rocketed to a record high Monday after the pharmaceutical company said its experimental drug slowed cognitive decline in a Phase 2 test of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

  • Bitcoin and Tesla Have Gotten the Fed's Attention

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The Federal Reserve isn’t happy about the pervasive talk of asset bubbles.Consider Tesla Inc., for instance. From my Bloomberg Opinion colleague John Authers: “The risks far outweigh the potential rewards. The more we see of such crazy behavior, the more we should prepare to take evasive action against a true investment bubble.” Or cryptocurrencies, from Scott Minerd, chief investment officer with Guggenheim Investments: “Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term.” More broadly, Bank of America Corp.’s checklist of signals that historically indicate an impending bear market correction in risk assets is starting to fill up.Now, the central bank hasn’t said directly that it’s worried about the surging price of Tesla shares and Bitcoin, and it likely never will. But the undertone from last week’s round of speakers could be interpreted as an early sign that the the Fed’s third mandate beyond maximum employment and stable prices — financial stability — is starting to weigh on some policy makers heading into 2021 as the stock market gets compared to a lucky slot machine.It’s one of the only explanations I can come up with for why Fed officials would bring up reducing their asset purchases — and possibly sooner than investors were expecting — when the U.S. labor market lost 140,000 jobs in December and the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation is around 1.4%. While I doubt any sort of tapering will happen this year, and this is largely just getting traders comfortable with that word, it’s possible that policy makers are now considering what sort of risks might be emerging from expectations that U.S. Treasury yields will be near record lows indefinitely.The most impressive element of last week’s rally in stocks was probably that it happened in the face of benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rising by more than 20 basis points, to 1.12%. The S&P 500 Index wobbled on Monday as yields climbed past 1.13% but remained relatively resilient considering the sharp drop in Bitcoin and Tesla. While it’s foolish to predict an exact level at which financial markets would find equilibrium, a simple chart of the past five years would suggest a move in 10-year yields to the pre-2020 record low of 1.32% would serve as an interesting test of stock-market strength. That’s not far off from the S&P 500’s dividend yield at this point.The typical thinking among bond traders just a short time ago was that the Fed would step in to halt a sustained move higher in yields. As recently as a month ago, many expected the central bank to alter its asset purchases and buy more longer-dated Treasuries. Not only does that seem to be off the table, but, as minutes of the December meeting showed last week, there’s a serious effort to think about how best to scale back asset purchases. Here’s Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on tapering:“I could see, potentially, that occurring at the very end of 2021 or early 2022. But it is all going to depend on the course of the economy, which will depend on the course of the virus,” Harker said Thursday while answering questions after a speech at a virtual event. “It could cause disruption in the markets if we try to do it too soon,” he said. “So, I have many degrees of caution on this, to just be steady as she goes until we start to really see the economy healing.”And Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic:“In our statement, we said we wanted to make significant progress towards the goal. I don’t think we necessarily have to get to the goal,” Bostic said in a televised interview with Fox Business recorded Wednesday and broadcast Thursday. “I’m definitely open to the possibility that we may pull it back sooner than people expect.”And Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan:While the pandemic will likely be a drag on the economy “for a good part of 2021,” once the recovery is established and a large part of the population is vaccinated, Fed officials should start to consider “when we can start tapering,” Kaplan said. “There will be a point at which it’ll be much healthier for the economy and for the markets to be weaning off some of these extraordinary measures,” he added.And Chicago Fed President Charles Evans:“It could be the case that things are going a lot better, and we do end up doing some type of tapering” in late 2021 or early 2022, he tells reporters on a conference call.That is a lot of taper talk all of a sudden. Perhaps it’s because Democrats swept the Georgia elections, raising the likelihood that more fiscal aid will turbocharge the economy faster than if Congress were divided. Either way, both because of government stimulus and the prospect of the Fed paring back asset purchases, Bank of America’s Mark Cabana has warned of “upside risks” to the bank’s year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields of 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts raised their forecast to 1.45% from 1.3%.Cutting through some of the noise, the most crucial guidance last week came from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who stated: “My economic outlook is consistent with us keeping the current pace of purchases throughout the remainder of the year.” While he said that could change, “it could be quite some time before we would think about tapering the pace of our purchases.”It feels as if that horse is already out of the barn. Even if thinking about tapering doesn’t lead to any imminent action, the tilt toward scaling back asset purchases, even modestly, calls into question one of the strongest pillars of the rally in risky assets over the past several months. And while it’s true that previous cases of the Fed winding down its quantitative easing programs have had the counterintuitive impact of lowering Treasury yields, there’s no guarantee that will happen again if fiscal policy is as accommodative as it might be.The Fed wants to foster a strong labor market and inflation reliably above 2% so that it can eventually operate away from the zero lower bound of interest rates. It remains an open question whether it can make that happen and just how long that will take coming out of a global pandemic.But on the way to reaching those goals, there’s a level of rampant speculation in asset prices that even the Fed will seek to stymie, whether in Bitcoin or Tesla, the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund or special-purpose acquisition companies. Central bankers’ taper talk last week might have been the first shot across the bow.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Brian Chappatta is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering debt markets. He previously covered bonds for Bloomberg News. He is also a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla, Big Tech Stocks Lead Stock Market Lower; Bitcoin Plunges, While Nio Tumbles Late

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday, as the stock market rally fell from record highs. Tesla stock dived amid a potential climax top.

  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng secures $2 bln credit line to expand manufacturing

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc said on Tuesday it has secured a credit line of 12.8 billion yuan ($2 billion) from five Chinese banks to expand manufacturing and sales. New York-listed Xpeng, which has a market value of $35 billion, said the credit facility will diversify its funding channels. The agreement was signed with Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China CITIC Bank and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank.