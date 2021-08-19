U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,383.44
    -16.83 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,843.51
    -117.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,441.90
    -84.01 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.59
    -1.87 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7670
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,688.39
    -535.13 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.96
    +12.92 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.48
    -115.84 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit pandemic-era low

Another 348,000 Americans filed claims, lower than expected and the fourth straight weekly decline

Checkr Announces Checkr Forward Conference with Special Guest Dr. Bernice A. King

·3 min read

Virtual conference for HR and technology leaders will be Nov. 9 & 10

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, the leading technology company in the background check industry, announced today its conference for leaders and professionals in hiring, technology, and compliance, Checkr Forward is back with an impressive lineup of speakers focusing on the theme "People, Progress and Possibilities." The event will be completely virtual this year on November 9 and 10. All who are interested are invited to sign up here for free.

Checkr is happy to announce its conference, Checkr Forward, is back on Nov. 9 &amp; 10, with a packed lineup, including a conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King, who will discuss the Power of One and how you can join the effort to make real change happen. Sign up now.
Checkr is happy to announce its conference, Checkr Forward, is back on Nov. 9 & 10, with a packed lineup, including a conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King, who will discuss the Power of One and how you can join the effort to make real change happen. Sign up now.

"We will share real-world stories, research, and technology to help companies improve hiring," Checkr CEO Daniel Yanisse

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and the youngest daughter of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King, will talk about the Power of One. King will share her vision to inspire change to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce and in daily life and how you can get involved.

Checkr Forward first kicked off in 2019 as a place to discuss best practices, experiences, and research to spark meaningful discussions with HR and technology leaders. The conference also focuses on Checkr's mission of using technology to create a fair chance for all. Here are some of the sessions this year:

  • Returning to work and the challenges of hiring and onboarding at scale

  • How gig platforms leverage Checkr's API-first technology to grow quickly and securely

  • Small business background check 101 - ways to get started, quickly adding staff

  • Insights on the latest regulatory changes impacting hiring and compliance

  • A re-entry simulation so attendees can experience how candidates struggle to transition from incarceration to employment

  • How to build a diverse workforce by creating a fairer future for all

"Fair chance hiring is about breaking down the barriers to employment and driving equality in the workforce," said Checkr CEO and Cofounder Daniel Yanisse. "While fair chance is the right thing to do, it's also the smart financial move for employers struggling to quickly fill open roles with qualified candidates. At Checkr Forward, we will share real-world stories, research, and technology to help companies improve hiring, expand candidate pools, and improve diversity and inclusion with one goal in mind: creating opportunities for all."

Do you have an idea for a Checkr Forward session? Checkr is accepting session topics and speakers to round out the conference. If you would like to submit, please enter your ideas and speakers here. If you would like to sign up for Checkr Forward find the registration here.

About Checkr
Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. Established in 2014 and valued at $2.2 billion, Checkr is using technology to bring hiring to the next level. Our People Trust Platform uses AI and machine learning to help tens of thousands of companies modernize their background check process and make hiring safer, more efficient, and inclusive. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Doordash, Netflix, Compass Group, Adecco, and Fortune 500 employers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock three million candidates in 2021. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at www.checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/checkr-announces-checkr-forward-conference-with-special-guest-dr-bernice-a-king-301358834.html

SOURCE Checkr, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • This Growth Stock Could Help You Retire Rich

    In 2005, CEO Brian Halligan and CTO Dharmesh Shah co-founded HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) to solve this problem. Here's why this growth stock could help you retire rich. HubSpot pioneered the concept of inbound marketing.

  • Copper and Iron Ore Tumble as Growth Fears Roil Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets.This week’s drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year, partly as authorities curb pollution. Prices are more than 40% below a record high reach

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Toyota Cuts Show Chip Shortage Ravages Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend production at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Why Salesforce.com Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Wednesday after analysts at JPMorgan and Wolfe Research raised their price targets on the stock. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $282 to $320. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $280 to $290. Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the

  • Messaging channels are at center of alleged Netflix insider trading scandal

    The SEC has charged five individuals, three of whom are ex-engineers at Netflix, in an alleged inside trading scheme.

  • Macy’s Inc. Raises Outlook on Strong Qtr.

    While both sales online and in stores continue to rebound, there's still uncertainty due to the pandemic.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Siemens completes spin-off, favours smaller deals -CEO tells Manager Magazin

    Siemens has completed its reorganisation, Chief Executive Roland Busch has told Manager Magazin, with the recently appointed executive favouring smaller acquisitions to expand the German engineering and technology company. "We have already completed our spin-offs," said Busch, who took over as CEO from longstanding boss Joe Kaeser in February. Siemens did not lack ideas, money or courage to make big acquisitions, Busch said, although he thought smaller deals had more potential.

  • Tesla Supplier CATL Said To Be Building Manufacturing Base In Shanghai — Home To EV Maker's China Gigafactory

    China’s CATL, a battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), has signed an agreement with the local government to build a manufacturing base in Shanghai, cnEVpost reported on Thursday. What Happened: The manufacturing base will double up as a global innovation center, an international functional headquarters, and a future energy research institute. CATL's settlement in Shanghai is expected to logistically benefit Tesla's battery supply chain. The Elon Musk-led electric c