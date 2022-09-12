U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Cheese Analogue Market to Surpass US$ 3.9 Billion by 2032 Amid Growing Demand for Dairy and Plant-based Alternatives | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Demand for cheese analogues in the U.S. is set to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The cheese analogue market in India is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cheese analogue market is anticipated to grow from US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 3.9 Bn by 2032, with sales accelerating at 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese alternatives across various end use sectors is a key factor boosting sales of cheese analogue in the market.

In recent years, there has been a shift toward plant-based dairy alternatives. The plant-based dairy industry is predicted to grow rapidly. Because counterfeit cheeses are made by replacing milk fat and protein with vegetable-based ingredients like oils and starch, they are less expensive than traditional cheeses. Furthermore, because the product is manufactured utilising various additives, these cheeses do not require a ripening stage, which lowers the initial capital cost of building a production unit.

Vegans can enjoy non-dairy cheese analogues, often known as plant-based cheese analogues (PBCAs). These cheeses are thought to have textural quality traits that range from undesirable to passable. They don't quite match the physical sensory characteristics of traditional cheese, but some researchers are attempting to achieve the right texture properties by using just plant-based ingredients.

Similarly, surge in the number of lactose intolerant people and growing awareness about the potential benefits of cheese alternatives, especially across emerging economies will boost growth in the global cheese analogue market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15569

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By type, plant-based cheese analogue segment will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

  • Based on distribution channel, the B2C segment will contribute most to the global cheese analogue market.

  • North American cheese analogue market is expected to register 5.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • The cheese analogue market in Japan will grow at 7.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • Demand for cheese analogues in India is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during the assessment period.

“Veganism has become more popular in recent years due to a number of factors including an increase in the number of people with lactose intolerance, people's concern for animal welfare, and the trend of veganism represented by athletes and Hollywood stars. This aspect is anticipated to boost demand for cheese substitutes” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Business to Consumer Models are Trending Significantly in Food and Beverage Market

Importance of Business to consumer (B2C) models is increasingly in the food and beverage segment, which allows producers to get insights into consumers’ behavior. When implemented well, this model allows higher margins to producers. Additionally, the growth in B2C has been driven by the fact that buyers are demanding a better experience, and personable service.

B2C allows companies to build a direct relationship with the consumer that would not be available through other channels. The specialty stores and online retailing are helping manufacturers to identify the new upcoming trends and improvise the product according to the consumer’s demand.

Report Customization available @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15569

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering Cheese Analogue are Groupe Lactalis, Daiya Foods Inc., Miyoko’s Kitchen, Inc., Lyrical Foods, Inc., Whitehall Specialties Inc., Bute Island Foods Inc., Blendhub Corporation Group, Ingredion Inc., Ornua Ingredients, MCT Dairies, Inc, A.I.F. Ingredients, and Others.

Get Valuable Insights into Cheese Analogue market 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Cheese Analogue market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Cheese Analogue market based on by Type (Dairy-based Cheese Analogue, Plant-based Cheese Analogue, and Partial Dairy-based Cheese Analogue), by Form (Liquid, Slices, Cubes/Blocks, Shredded, Powder, and Spreadable), by End Use (Retail / Household, HoReCa, and F&B Industry), by Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C) and across seven major regions.

Request Methodology @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15569

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

TOC continued..!

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Top Reports Related To Food & Beverage Market Insights

Processed Cheese Market Size - Processed cheese is cheese made of its natural substitute, with the addition of salt, whey and emulsifiers. As a result, the processed cheese has multiple flavours, colours, and textures.

Organic Cheese Market Share - Scientific evidences on negative health impacts of synthetic pesticide residues in food along with rising concerns of animal welfare issues in dairy industry has led to surge in demand for organic cheese.

Cream Cheese Market Trends - Cream cheese sales are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030, totaling around US$ 10,088.2 Million by the end of 2032.

Cheese Color Market Outlook - The global cheese color market size is expected to reach US$ 336.4 Million in 2022 and is likely to exhibit considerable growth at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Cheese Concentrates Market Demand - The global cheese concentrates market is set to be valued at US$ 1579.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3523.9 Mn by 2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


