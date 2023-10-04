Cheese, bacon, Skee-Ball, others make top 8 in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Milwaukee Tool and Foxconn were knocked out of the running, but soda, bacon and cheese are moving on in Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's ongoing Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

More than 50,000 votes were cast to select the top 8 products announced Wednesday, according to Nick Novak, WMC’s vice president of communications and marketing. The contest began with more than 100 nominees.

The top 8 will now go head to head in a tournament-style bracket called Manufacturing Madness.

“This contest showcases not just the cool products made in our own backyard, but the hundreds of thousands of hardworking Wisconsinites who make them,” said Novak said in a news release.

The next round of voting begins Thursday and goes until Tuesday. The top 4 is set to be announced Oct. 11, and a winner will be crowned Oct. 19.

The annual contest is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. Additional details are available at madeinwis.com.

Water dispenser faces crossover utility vehicle

In Appleton, Plexus Corp. produces Bevi bottleless water dispensers, which can make up to 40,000 different water combinations, Novak said.

The company takes on John Deere Horicon Works' Gator XUV835R Signature Edition, a crossover utility vehicle that has leather seats and technology that allows it to steer itself, he said.

Plexus Corp.'s global headquarters in downtown Neenah. The company's Bevi bottleless water dispensers made the top 8 in Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Bacon versus cheese

There's a food matchup in the top 8, as bacon from Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats in Wittenberg competes against Cedar Valley's string cheese produced in Belgium.

Snow blower takes on soda

In Brillion, AriensCo produces its 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro. Only 1,933 were made to commemorate the year the company began, according to Novak.

The snow blower takes on Jolly Good Soda, made by Krier Foods in Random Lake, which comes in flavors such as cream soda, orange, grape and fruit punch.

Skee-Ball competes against work boot

A Skee-Ball machine made by Bay Tek Entertainment in Pulaski is up against Thorogood's American Heritage 6" Tobacco safety toe work boot produced in Merrill.

