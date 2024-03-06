Say cheese! Hidden Valley Ranch, Cheez-It join forces to create Cheezy Ranch

Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It have teamed up to create Cheezy Ranch.

Fans of Hidden Valley Ranch are about to see a slew of new options on their grocery store shelves, including a cheesy new collaboration.

The company announced Wednesday it has collaborated with popular cheese cracker brand Cheez-It to create Cheezy Ranch just in time for National Ranch Day, which is March 10.

Made with 100% real cheese and the "zesty" flavor of ranch, Cheezy Ranch delivers "a rich and savory flavor experience," according to the news release from Hidden Valley Ranch.

The product will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart and Kroger grocery stores nationwide for $5.99. It will hit Walmart shelves in late March and Kroger stores in April, according to the news release.

"Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans share the same obsession with delicious food, so bringing them together made perfect sense," said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It.

Chicken wing lip balm: Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley Ranch launch lip balm inspired by buffalo chicken wings

Other Hidden Valley Ranch flavors set to be released this spring

In addition to Cheezy Ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is launching six additional new flavors this spring, including a spicy trio that'll be available exclusively at Walmart.

Here are the six new flavors, including recommendations from Hidden Valley Ranch on how to use each flavor:

Garlic Ranch - the ultimate condiment for pizza dipping

Nashville Hot - the spicy sauce that's been missing on fried chicken sandwiches; will be available exclusively at Walmart

Creamy Jalapeno - perfect for drizzling or dipping nachos and tacos; will be available exclusively at Walmart

Spicy Hot Honey - a sweet and spicy sidekick for pizza and fried chicken; will be available exclusively at Walmart

Green Goddess - creamy, herb-y deliciousness for salads or grain bowls

Parmesan Ranch - a tangy twist for a classic Caesar salad

Exact release dates have not yet been announced for these new ranch varieties.

In addition to Cheezy Ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is launching six additional new flavors this spring, including a Nashville Hot Ranch.

Hidden Valley teamed up with Burt's Bees to create chicken wing-inspired lip balm

Cheezy Ranch is not the first collaboration for Hidden Valley Ranch in 2024.

Story continues

In January the company teamed up with Burt's Bees to combine all the flavors of a basket of wings into a line of lip balms that were only available for a limited time.

The lip balm line featured flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot.

The collaboration started when "fans responded so enthusiastically" to an April Fools social media post in 2022 featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm, according to Mariah Eckhardt, general manager at Burt's Bees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hidden Valley, Cheez-It collaborate to create Cheezy Ranch