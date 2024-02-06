Cheese recall: Dozens of dairy products sold nationwide for risk of listeria contamination

Time to check the refrigerator – and possibly clean it, too.

Rizo-López Foods of Modesto, Calif., is recalling about 4 dozen dairy products including Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese for possible contamination with listeria. The recalled products – including cheese, crema, yogurt, and sour cream – were distributed nationwide and sold under brand names including 365 Whole Foods Market, Don Francisco and Tio Francisco, the company said in a press release.

Some products were also sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets, the company said.

The FDA and CDC began investigating after the Hawaii State Department of Health in January 2024 reported it had found a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Officials say this amounts to a multi-year multistate investigation because of previously investigated listeria outbreaks connected to Rizo-López Foods in 2021 and 2017, with cases dating back to 2014.

The CDC and FDA reopened the investigation in January 2024 after the cheese sample showed that it is the same strain of listeria that caused illnesses in the earlier outbreaks. The CDC reported Tuesday the outbreak has resulted in 26 illnesses with 2 deaths and 23 hospitalizations in 11 states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington).

The illnesses date back to 2014, the CDC said, with the most recent case from December 2023.

Rizo-López Foods has temporarily ceased production and distribution of these products while the investigation continues, the FDA said.

Other products recently recalled for listeria risks include BrightFarms spinach and salad kits and Blue Ridge Beef pet foods.

These queso fresco and other cheese products are part of the listeria recall

The called products include all "Sell By” dates of cheese, yogurt, and sour cream (crema) sold under these brand names, the FDA said:

365 Whole Foods Market

Campesino

Casa Cardena

Don Francisco

Dos Ranchitos

El Huache

Food City

La Ordena

Rio Grande

Rizo Bros

San Carlos

Santa Maria

Tio Francisco

The FDA has complete product descriptions and UPC (universal product codes) on its website.

The FDA, CDC and state and local officials are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheese products made by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California.

What to do if you have cheese products recalled for listeria risk

The CDC and FDA have advice for consumers:

Do not consume the products manufactured by Rizo-López Foods.

Check your refrigerator and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it is part of the recall, throw it away.

Carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces the recalled products may have touched, as listeria can survive in refrigerators and spread to other foods and surfaces. Follow FDA safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider.

Rizo-López Foods is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

What are the symptoms of listeria infection?

Each year, about 1,600 people get sick and 260 die from listeriosis, according to the CDC. While most people can be infected with listeria but no become seriously ill, among those most susceptible to get ill are pregnant women and their newborns, adults ages 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, the agency says.

Symptoms may start the same day you eat contaminated food, but more typically start within two weeks after eating it and may start 10 weeks later, the FDA says.

Symptoms may include:

Fever (with the milder form of illness)

Muscle aches (mild illness)

Nausea (mild illness)

Tiredness (mild illness)

Vomiting (mild illness)

Diarrhea (mild illness)

Headache (more serious form of illness)

Stiff neck (serious illness)

Confusion (serious illness)

Loss of balance (serious illness)

Convulsions (serious illness)

