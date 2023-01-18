U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery® is Keeping Customer Relations Sweet and Whimsical with Creatio's No-code Platform

·2 min read

The iconic brand selected Creatio to help cater to the ever-evolving needs of its customers

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that The Cheesecake Factory Bakery®, a global brand dedicated to creating some of the most innovative and irresistible desserts in the world, is leveraging Creatio technology to bolster its omnichannel transformation and support data-driven decision making.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery produces quality cheesecakes, layer cakes, and specialty items for leading-edge foodservice operators, retail and grocery, as well as The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants worldwide.

As The Cheesecake Factory Bakery® evolves, so, too, does its need for a relevant omnichannel strategy where its customers can have a more connected, customized experience. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery selected Creatio's one platform to automate customer relationship management workflows with no-code. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery will use Creatio to enable marketing, sales, and service teams to increase customer engagement with a unified customer view.

In tandem, Creatio's product will allow The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to integrate quickly and easily with other legacy infrastructures. Manual and paper-based workflows will also be automated to better track demand planning, share production information, and assist in resource allocation and budgeting.

As a result, Creatio's no-code technology is also enabling The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to become more data-driven and to step away from manual tracking of product and customer data spreadsheets. With better decision-making tools at its fingertips, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery can stay committed to understanding their customers better and providing higher levels of service.

"The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is a great example of an iconic company that is prioritizing its transformation of customers' digital brand journeys," said Andy Zambito, Chief Sales Officer, America, Creatio. "With Creatio's no-code platform, the brand possesses a maximum degree of freedom to continue accelerating and supporting their transformation to deliver customized and seamless customer experiences."

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk
+1 617-765-7997
352218@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cheesecake-factory-bakery-is-keeping-customer-relations-sweet-and-whimsical-with-creatios-no-code-platform-301723773.html

SOURCE Creatio

