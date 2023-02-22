Cheesecake Factory Q4 earnings preview: Strength of the consumer, inflation in focus

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is set to report Q4 2022 earnings on Wednesday, February 22, after market close.

Analysts are keeping an eye on same-store sales growth as consumers' feel the sting of inflation yet remain eager to spend at restaurants. Other items in focus include off-premise sales (digital and delivery), labor improvements, and menu pricing, among others.

Here's what Street expects from the mega restaurant chain, per Bloomberg consensus estimates:

Revenue: $901.86 million expected, up 19.5% year-over-year

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.59 expected, down 8.9% year-over-year

For the full 2022 fiscal year, analysts expect same-store sales to increase 44% for the core Cheesecake Factory brand, while analysts expect to see an increase of 48% for same-store sales at its brand North Italia. Year-to-date shares are up 25.4% despite multiple downgrades from Wall Street analysts.

Last month, Citi downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a Buy to Neutral rating. In a note to investors, "Hold The Dessert – D/G To Neutral from Buy - Altering Our Alpha Diet for 2023," analyst Jon Tower said that inflation and "no incremental plans" to tackle these higher costs make it hard to gauge how the casual chain plans to grow its bottom line.

In a more recent note, Tower, who has a price target of $39.00, said he expects the company to "post solid fourth quarter and preliminary first-quarter 2023 results," but remains "skeptical that The Cheesecake Factory will consistently deliver upon the targeted top-line and bottom-line goals beyond the near-term, likely keeping multiple expansion at bay."

Tower is also keeping an eye the high-income consumer that may be looking to trade down at their next outing, pointing to recent strength from competitor Darden International's recent quarter report, which saw "record sales for Season’s 52 and Fine Dining over Thanksgiving."

Steadying inflation, particularly in dairy, is in focus for Tower too. "Dairy prices are off the boil with Class I/Class III Milk/Butter down mid-teens, ~20% and ~25% (respectively) from highs," he said in a note.

Story continues

Another ding came from UBS analyst Dennis Geiger, who downgraded shares from Neutral to Sell.

Geiger said he expects store sales to slow down for the fast-casual chain and for higher food and labor costs to take a toll on the company's bottom line. Cheesecake Factory aims to return to pre-COVID margins of roughly 15.7%, but right now, UBS is modeling CAKE's profit to fall slightly short of that at 14.1% in 2023. UBS's price target remained unchanged at $30.00 per share.

The firm expects full-year revenue to come in at "the low end of the targeted $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion range" with consumers likely to be deterred from higher menu costs. He noted the chain is pricier than the competition, with an "elevated ticket relative to peers ($27 vs. peer avg. $24)."

Wedbush, which has a Neutral rating and price target of $40, expects revenue to be higher than consensus estimates, $903.7 million, for the quarter. In a note, analyst Nick Seytan said some positive headwinds he is looking for include "sustained off-premise sales, improved staffing levels, a sales boost during the holiday season and improved dine-in traffic levels."

Seytan also expects estimated same-store sales growth in the first-quarter to increase 4.5%, up from 4.0%, "given solid industry-wide January trends."

—

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube