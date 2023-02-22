U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.73
    +2.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,171.10
    +41.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,505.49
    +13.18 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.75
    +14.53 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    -0.65 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9060
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5750
    -0.3430 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,940.85
    -747.79 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.77
    -4.85 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.42
    -58.33 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Cheesecake Factory Q4 earnings preview: Strength of the consumer, inflation in focus

1
Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·3 min read

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is set to report Q4 2022 earnings on Wednesday, February 22, after market close.

Analysts are keeping an eye on same-store sales growth as consumers' feel the sting of inflation yet remain eager to spend at restaurants. Other items in focus include off-premise sales (digital and delivery), labor improvements, and menu pricing, among others.

Here's what Street expects from the mega restaurant chain, per Bloomberg consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $901.86 million expected, up 19.5% year-over-year

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $0.59 expected, down 8.9% year-over-year

For the full 2022 fiscal year, analysts expect same-store sales to increase 44% for the core Cheesecake Factory brand, while analysts expect to see an increase of 48% for same-store sales at its brand North Italia. Year-to-date shares are up 25.4% despite multiple downgrades from Wall Street analysts.

Last month, Citi downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a Buy to Neutral rating. In a note to investors, "Hold The Dessert – D/G To Neutral from Buy - Altering Our Alpha Diet for 2023," analyst Jon Tower said that inflation and "no incremental plans" to tackle these higher costs make it hard to gauge how the casual chain plans to grow its bottom line.

In a more recent note, Tower, who has a price target of $39.00, said he expects the company to "post solid fourth quarter and preliminary first-quarter 2023 results," but remains "skeptical that The Cheesecake Factory will consistently deliver upon the targeted top-line and bottom-line goals beyond the near-term, likely keeping multiple expansion at bay."

Tower is also keeping an eye the high-income consumer that may be looking to trade down at their next outing, pointing to recent strength from competitor Darden International's recent quarter report, which saw "record sales for Season’s 52 and Fine Dining over Thanksgiving."

Steadying inflation, particularly in dairy, is in focus for Tower too. "Dairy prices are off the boil with Class I/Class III Milk/Butter down mid-teens, ~20% and ~25% (respectively) from highs," he said in a note.

Another ding came from UBS analyst Dennis Geiger, who downgraded shares from Neutral to Sell.

Geiger said he expects store sales to slow down for the fast-casual chain and for higher food and labor costs to take a toll on the company's bottom line. Cheesecake Factory aims to return to pre-COVID margins of roughly 15.7%, but right now, UBS is modeling CAKE's profit to fall slightly short of that at 14.1% in 2023. UBS's price target remained unchanged at $30.00 per share.

The firm expects full-year revenue to come in at "the low end of the targeted $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion range" with consumers likely to be deterred from higher menu costs. He noted the chain is pricier than the competition, with an "elevated ticket relative to peers ($27 vs. peer avg. $24)."

Wedbush, which has a Neutral rating and price target of $40, expects revenue to be higher than consensus estimates, $903.7 million, for the quarter. In a note, analyst Nick Seytan said some positive headwinds he is looking for include "sustained off-premise sales, improved staffing levels, a sales boost during the holiday season and improved dine-in traffic levels."

Seytan also expects estimated same-store sales growth in the first-quarter to increase 4.5%, up from 4.0%, "given solid industry-wide January trends."

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Arbitrum-Based Factor Raises $4M on First Day of Token Offering

    Factor allows users to provide asset management services to communities without learning complex code for deploying such tools.

  • Villeroy Pushes Back Against ‘Overreaction’ on ECB Rate Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets may have overshot in recent days when placing bets on the peak for European Central Bank interest rates, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s

  • Toll Brothers Stock Advances On Buyer Confidence, Slowing Home Price Declines

    Toll Brothers advanced Wednesday after the luxury homebuilder topped earnings estimates. Meanwhile, U.S. existing home prices continue falling.

  • Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

    Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatized anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Turkey's already badly battered province of Hatay. The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before,” a top European Union official said. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels.

  • How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit

    A lowcredit score can hurt your ability to take out a loan, secure a good interest rate, or increase the spending limit on your credit card. Credit rating agencies are working to improve access to credit by giving people more time to pay medical bills before the debt appears in reports, and by removing other debt completely. WHAT IS A CREDIT SCORE AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

  • ‘Not a time to buy’: S&P 500 exiting ‘best era’ in decades for earnings growth amid ‘dried up’ liquidity

    The U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, appears to be exiting the 'best era' for earnings growth in decades, according to Bank of America.

  • Why the 2023 rally might be in trouble: Morning Brief

    Everyone's looking at the same market but people are seeing different things.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Coinbase, Palo Alto Networks, Caesars, Toll Brothers

    Stocks moving in after hours: Coinbase, Palo Alto Networks, Caesars, Toll Brothers

  • Starbucks bets big on olive oil-infused Oleato coffee line

    Starbucks debuts olive-oil infused coffee in Italy.

  • Bullard Still Favors Hiking Rates to 5.375% as Fast as Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the US economy is proving more resilient than expected and repeated his call for the central bank to keep raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Fai

  • Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Keysight (KEYS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.19% and 0.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.73% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.

  • Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 8.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Overstock.com (OSTK) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Overstock (OSTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 13.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.88, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to