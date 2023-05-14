Cheesecake Factory's (NASDAQ:CAKE) Dividend Will Be $0.27

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.27 per share on the 6th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Cheesecake Factory's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Cheesecake Factory's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 78% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.4% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Cheesecake Factory might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Cheesecake Factory's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Cheesecake Factory's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

