Chef DaDong Shares Insights and Guidance on Smart Home Gadgets and Appliances for 2021

Chef DaDong
·3 min read

Chef DaDong shares insights into America’s smart kitchen gadgets industry, which is expected to grow tremendously through 2021 and beyond, in the latest report published on the chef’s official website

New York City, NY , Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Home growth in the US is much higher compared to many other countries, including China which is often seen with a rivaling tech economy. One reason being the higher adoption of technology-enabled products like smart refrigerators, and microwaves amongst others. It isn’t uncommon for many homes in the US to rely on connected security and gadgets with intelligent sensors, which help save energy and time. Over the next couple of years, Chef DaDong forecasts declining costs of owning the smart kitchen gadgets with improved so-called smartness that will lead to widespread, more mainstream adoption across the US.

The data is supported by figures published by Statista, which shows that the US generates the most revenue when it comes to the smart homes industry. The same information is echoed by Technavio, which confirms the US as the biggest contributor to the widespread adoption of smart kitchen gadgets, with a current market share of 62%.

Chef DaDong estimates that the adoption of smart appliances will grow by around 40% by the end of 2021 and will further expand to 57.2% somewhere around 2025 if the current trajectory is maintained.

An increasing number of homeowners remodeling kitchens or undertaking major renovations are now leaning in favor of modular kitchens. The so-called “modular kitchen” is another factor that’s accelerating the adoption of appliances like smart steam ovens, dishwashers, cooktops, and cookware. Then there is also the rising popularity of voice-controlled devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home, which is further solidifying the market for smart home gadgets and appliances.

The complete report/article by Chef DaDong can be found on his website.

“We are moving towards a smart future, and a smart kitchen is a huge part of it. Today, smart kitchen appliances and gadgets are more affordable while being easier to use than they ever were before. Plus, you have appliances like smart dishwashers that hold the promise of saving precious natural resources like water and power through the use of smart sensors. The technology is only going to get better, and that’s going to drive adoption further.” Said Chef DaDong when talking about smartphone gadgets and their adoption.

Referring to the report Chef DaDong added, “It offers valuable insight into how the smart kitchen is now becoming a thing of the present. 2021 will see much wider and more mainstream adoption of smart gadgets, especially with some big-name brands like LG and Samsung introducing their vision for future kitchen products.”

About Chef DaDong

He is one of the most influential chefs in New York City. The official website is home to guides, how-to’s, and industry research. Many articles answer essential and common questions related to cooking, making it one of the most frequented websites for people looking for kitchen or cooking information. Follow Chef DaDong on Facebook or DaDong on Pinterest

Media Contact:

Chef DaDong

(212) 355-9600


This news has been published for the above source. Chef DaDong [ID=17025]

  • Oil jumps almost 4% as output slow to recover from Texas storms

    Oil prices rose nearly 4% on Monday, boosted by the expected slow return of U.S. crude output after last week's deep freeze in Texas shut in production. U.S. producers shut anywhere from 2 million to 4 million barrels per day of oil output due to cold weather in Texas and other oil producing states, and the unusually cold conditions may have damaged installations that could keep output offline longer than expected. The U.S. benchmark crude contract for March delivery expires on Monday, and the more widely-traded April contract was up $2.44, or 4.1%, at 61.70 a barrel.

  • Activist investors blast Kohl's management in scathing letter

    Kohl's finds itself under siege by a group of activist investors. Here's why.

  • Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal

    Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers. Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue.

  • Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

    Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion. "Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper. Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.

  • Bitcoin Faces Price Turbulence as Market Liquidity Falls, Says JPMorgan

    With liquidity falling in the bitcoin market, smaller trades can have a relatively large price impact.

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- For bond investors, inflation is pretty much all bad news, eating into the value of future returns. For equity traders, the tidings can be less categorically awful, given the ability of certain companies to wring profits from higher prices.While there will be plenty of stock-market casualties should price pressures perk up, history suggests the landscape isn’t devoid of opportunity. Energy shares have been persistent winners during times of high inflation over the past five decades, a study from Ned Davis Research shows.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommends companies better equipped to derive earnings from sales, such as automaker Ford Motor Co. and media firm Discovery Inc. To Societe Generale SA, supply and demand imbalances suggest mining shares and fertilizer producers offer better hedges should pressures build.No matter how sanguine Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is about the topic right now, inflation will one day matter again for stocks. Just in the last few weeks, hawks have observed worrying signs in everything from a global shortage of computer chips to the biggest jump in U.S. producer prices on record.With the economic outlook brightening, Covid-19 cases falling and more fiscal stimulus on the horizon, nervousness about inflation is percolating. That means pricing power is set to become “an intriguing alpha generator” due to the wide variance in how companies cope with it, according to Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup Inc.’s chief U.S. equity strategist.“Lead indicators suggest that an inflation scare may be in the making,” Levkovich wrote. “Companies with price flexibility should come out as winners.”Energy stocks have the best track-record during periods of rising consumer prices, according to Ned Davis. In seven out of nine cases of high inflation since 1972, the industry outperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 14 percentage points, the study showed.When ranked by investment style, cyclical value stocks -- companies whose sales are more sensitive to economic swings and usually trade at relatively cheap valuations -- tend to do better when inflation runs high, Ned Davis noted.Crude oil has surged this year, bolstered by confidence in a global economic recovery. Those bets have been reflected in the stock market, with energy producers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. soaring. The industry has led gains in the S&P 500 in 2021, climbing five times more than the equity benchmark.While inflation’s ramifications for the broader market are not straightforward, a look under the surface shows investors are preparing for the outcome by favoring companies with high operating leverage, or the ability to extract profits from revenue.While both sales and input costs tend to increase when inflation rises, companies with strong leverage potentially offer a safer trade. The reason is: the effect of growing revenue would outweigh the production costs.Since the start of February, a basket of stocks with the highest operating leverage that strips out industry bias has beaten the cohort of weakest ones by 1.7 percentage points, data compiled by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg show. The gauge is poised for a fourth straight month of outperformance, the longest streak since the taper tantrum year of 2013.Higher input costs such as commodities pose little threat to overall earnings for S&P 500 companies partly because some industries gain as material prices climb and others hedge exposure, according to Goldman Sachs strategists including David Kostin.Labor costs, on the other hand, are a bigger headwind, with an increase of 100 basis points in wage growth likely amounting to a 1% reduction in company profits, their estimates show. Accordingly, they advise investors to favor firms whose labor costs make up a smaller share of revenue, such as Under Armour Inc. and Biogen Inc.“Many investors believe the spending boost will lead to higher inflation and interest rates, which would reduce the value of equity duration and increase the importance of near-term growth,” Kostin wrote in a note earlier this month. “Historically, inflation has boosted nominal S&P 500 revenues, but weighed on profit margins as companies struggled to lift prices at the same pace as rising input costs.”Societe Generale’s strategists led by Andrew Lapthorne have built a basket of stocks based on their sensitivity to metrics like fluctuations in copper and food prices. Basic materials, technology and energy shares currently make up two thirds of the portfolio.While the group has proved its worth by rising with inflation expectations in recent months, one drawback is its poor performance during times of disinflation -- something that has gripped the market for much of the past decade, they noted. To offset that deficiency, the Societe Generale strategists designed a trade dubbed “call replication” that limits the downside risk while maximizing the upside.“When we speak to investors, they want the upside from value rallies and would like to hedge inflation risk, but most find the volatility incompatible with their risk tolerance,” Lapthorne wrote in a note Thursday. “Call replication strikes the right balance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China presence

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a $2.8 billion deal to beef up its portfolio in the high-margin light truck and SUV segments and strengthen its presence in North America and China. Shares of Cooper, which has historically had stronger margins than Goodyear, jumped 20% in morning trade while Goodyear stock was up 3.4%. The deal, announced on Monday, nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China and broadens distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2,500 retail stores in the country.

  • Chip Crisis Flummoxes Congress in a World Where U.S. Output Lags

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers hoping to revitalize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing in response to a global chip shortage will find it tough to do in the near term, even if Congress throws billions in cash subsidies at the problem.There’s bipartisan support for increasing domestic chip manufacturing capacity with some U.S. carmakers forced to idle plants as supply chains are interrupted by the global pandemic. That would make it a relatively easy political sell to include in President Joe Biden‘s infrastructure package, currently being drafted with a focus on creating jobs.But desire and money aren’t enough to jump-start an industry. The U.S. still leads the world in chip design, but manufacturing has largely been ceded to foreign firms. The few companies that do make chips domestically, including Intel Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., don’t currently have the capacity or execution track record to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to analysts.Even China, which has invested billions of dollars in expanding its capacity, has little to show for it so far, according to Anand Srinivasan, a senior semiconductor analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.“It’s not for lack of trying. They put a lot of money into it and they are not competitive at all. That’s the risk here,” he said.The chip shortage is expected to wipe out $61 billion of sales for automakers as production is stalled for want of the complex pieces of silicon. And the fallout now threatens to hit the much larger electronics industry.Congress sees an opening to address the issue by creating tax incentives and supplying billions of dollars in federal grants as incentives for building semiconductor plants, called fabs, in the U.S. Advocates say approving subsidies as part of a broader infrastructure package could prevent the next shortage, even if it won’t do much to help the current one.That could help U.S. companies become less reliant on a handful of foreign suppliers, and avoid supply disruptions from trade disputes or outside forces, such as the pandemic. It would also lessen the national-security risk for chips used in defense technology or government systems. And it could create scores of high-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.The Semiconductor Industry Association is pushing for Congress to green-light tens of billions of dollars in the upcoming infrastructure bill, said David Isaacs, vice president of government affairs at the trade group. Those subsidies could offset the higher cost of producing the chips in the U.S. Sustained InvestmentBuilding chip plants is expensive and will require sustained investment. Semiconductor fabs making the most advanced chips can take as long as three years to build and cost roughly $10 billion each, according to Srinivasan.A substantial taxpayer investment would pay off, the chip industry says. Approving $50 billion of incentives would mean the U.S. could capture 25% of the new global manufacturing capacity, compared to 6% without federal help, according to a Boston Consulting Group study funded by SIA. The U.S. would be the second most attractive place to build a fab, next to China, the report said, and it could mean as many as 19 new facilities, creating 70,000 high paying jobs.Bipartisan groups in Congress have been pushing grant programs and tax credit incentives. They think they have a good shot this year in the infrastructure bill that will become Biden’s top priority after another round of virus relief passes next month.Texas Representative Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has spoken to the White House about the need for semiconductor manufacturing subsidies, and was well received, according to one committee aide.“The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly shown it has no problem weaponizing its control of the supply chain to benefit themselves and to punish their perceived enemies,” McCaul said. “We absolutely cannot let that happen with semiconductors.”Senators John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, are leading the effort in the Senate. Cornyn joined bipartisan senators in a Feb. 2 letter to National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, urging the administration to act on the global shortage and secure funding to implement the semiconductor provisions approved in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, also signed the letter.“This shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery, the consequences of which stand to be especially acute in dominant auto manufacturing states,” the senators wrote.Warner, in an emailed statement, said without efforts to boost manufacturing, the U.S. is at risk from “serious supply chain and security vulnerabilities, while giving an advantage to our adversaries across the globe, who aren’t taking their foot off the pedal in this arena.”China CompetitionBiden administration officials have identified semiconductors as a strategic area for domestic investment to compete with China. The president is expected to sign an executive order in coming weeks calling for a supply chain review for critical goods, including semiconductors.The defense bill enacted in December authorized the use of federal incentives to promote semiconductor manufacturing and research in the U.S., but the bill didn’t include funding for the grants and tax credits lawmakers say is necessary to attract investment.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung are both considering building manufacturing plants in the U.S. TSMC announced plans to build a fab in Arizona worth $12 billion -- if it can arrange enough subsidies at the state and federal level. Samsung is considering spending more than $10 billion to build its most advanced logic chip-making plant in Austin, Texas, but plans aren’t final.“If you’re TSMC or one of the big foundries, the U.S. government is going to have to make it worth your while,” said Vivek Arya, a technology analyst with BofA Securities Inc. “Just because it is important to regional security, doesn’t mean it is a profitable endeavor.”Europe, the U.S., China and Japan are all pushing for chip manufacturers to build cutting-edge factories within their borders, and semiconductor manufacturers aren’t going to create more production capacity than there is demand for, Arya said. Asia has a leg up because the electronics manufacturing supply chain is localized there, he added.The U.S has increasingly fallen behind on chip-making, even as semiconductors have become more integral to the economy as a critical part of technologies ranging from cars to artificial intelligence, according to Stephen Ezell, head of global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity fell to 12% in 2020 from 37% in 1990, according to SIA data.An ITIF report shows the U.S. offers relatively few research and development subsidies compared to other countries -- ranking 24th out of 34 among major economies. China’s incentives are roughly 2.7 times more generous that those offered in the U.S., according to the report.And U.S. incentives are about to get cut back. A change embedded in the 2017 Republican tax law set to take effect in 2022 shifts the accounting rules for the R&D credit, making the incentive about $40.1 billion less valuable next year, according to estimates from the Tax Foundation. The semiconductor industry says those benefits need to be preserved, and new incentives created, to level the playing field for the U.S.“This takes long-term investments and a structural commitment,” Arya said. “It cannot be caught up in politics and the budgeting process. That’s where this has fallen behind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC, U.S. oil firms expect subdued shale rebound even as crude prices rise

    OPEC and U.S. oil companies see a limited rebound in shale oil supply this year as top U.S. producers freeze output despite rising prices, a decision that would help OPEC and its allies. OPEC this month cut its 2021 forecast for U.S. tight crude, another term for shale, and expects production to decline by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.16 million bpd. The U.S. government expects shale output in March to fall about 78,000 bpd to 7.5 million bpd and also sees an annual drop.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two NYC bars are for sale — asking price is 25 bitcoin

    Patrick Hughes put his side-by-side bars in Manhattan’s Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Scruffy Duffy's and Hellcat Annie's, up for sale in January.

  • Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

    Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. factory activity cools; cost pressures mounting

    U.S. factory activity slowed in early February likely as a global semiconductor chip shortage hurt production at automobile plants, while prices of inputs and manufactured goods soared, which could heighten fears of strong inflation growth this year. The report from data firm IHS Markit on Friday also showed businesses in the services industry were experiencing higher costs related to the procurement of personal protective equipment, a greater proportion of which they were passing on to clients "through a marked rise in selling prices." Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • Mortgage rates have shot back above 3% — borrowers may not want to delay

    Rates are on the rise amid optimism over COVID vaccines and stimulus checks.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise; Disney lifts Dow

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies. The Dow index ended slightly higher, lifted by a 4% surge in Walt Disney Co shares. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up at 1.363%.

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • Anglo Platinum to Increase Output on Bullish Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. plans to increase its mine output by about a fifth over the coming decade, while seeking to stimulate demand for the platinum-group metals it produces.Amplats, as the company is known, is targeting a 20% jump in production to about 3.6 million ounces by 2030 as it mechanizes mines in South Africa. The increase would mainly be driven by an expansion of its giant Mogalakwena operation.That development comes as investors debate the long-term outlook for PGM supply and demand, weighing the potential boost to platinum consumption from new hydrogen technologies against a shift to electric vehicles. In the short term, tougher pollution regulations requiring vehicle makers to use more platinum in catalytic converters have helped boost the metal by 19% this year.Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen expects prices to remain robust in 2021, even as Amplats sees the platinum market returning to a surplus. Platinum is also being supported by potential demand from hydrogen applications, the CEO said.“I honestly am quite bullish about the future of our metals,” Viljoen said in an interview. “If you consider the momentum we have seen in battery electric vehicles and fuel cells, we believe the future lies in a mixed drive train where platinum certainly plays a significant role.”Amplats may boost output at Mogalakwena by 300,000 to 600,000 ounces over the next 10 years. Board approval for the expansion that could cost as much as 23 billion rand ($1.5 billion) will likely be granted by the end of the year, the CEO said. It also plans to increase production at Amandelbult, while extending the life of the Mototolo mine.Despite the pandemic and disruptions to its processing plants, the unit of Anglo American Plc posted record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year as palladium and rhodium prices soared.(Updates with CEO comments from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.