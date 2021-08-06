Chef Eric Ripert on requiring proof of vaccinations: ‘It’s not an easy decision to take'

New York City is the first city in the nation to require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations for workers and customers at indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

The executive order takes effect Aug. 16, but even before the mandate was announced, world renowned chef Eric Ripert said his 3-Michelin-starred seafood restaurant, Le Bernardin, would require its customers and staff to show proof of vaccination as the Delta variant spreads.

Ripert told Yahoo Finance Live that despite some initial backlash on Instagram and Twitter, his clientele is happy about the move.

“We have been proactive,” Ripiert said. “​​We are calling our clients to make sure that they have time to let us know if they have the vaccine or not, and we are going to implement that at the door. Our maitre d' and the hostesses will ask people to show their vaccination card or a vaccination passport, and then they'll be able to dine with us.”

Le Bernardin chef and co-owner Eric Ripert prepares meals for health care workers as part of the World Central Kitchen charity at his flagship New York restaurant in New York City May 6, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ripert said the decision to mandate proof of vaccination was "not an easy one to take," but that it’s key to preventing a return to lockdowns, which forced many restaurants out of business.

Since March 2020, at least 1,000 restaurants in New York City have shut their doors for good due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. That includes small neighborhood haunts as well as iconic establishments like 21 Club.

Shake Shack (SHAK) founder Danny Meyer announced last week that all restaurants in his Union Square Hospitality Group, including Gramercy Tavern and Blue Smoke, will require proof of vaccination, telling potential patrons, “You can dine somewhere else.” Meyer said Shake Shack will make its own decision regarding vaccines.

Restaurants in other cities are following suit in requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, including some in Chicago and San Francisco.

