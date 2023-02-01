Chef Fabrizio Facchini and UN Lead the Way in Sustainable Cuisine: Revolutionary Techniques to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Food Waste

Chef Fabrizio Facchini leads the sustainable cuisine revolution with UN collaboration, reducing carbon emissions and food waste with innovative techniques.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based chef and restaurateur Fabrizio Facchini, owner of the Stellina Hospitality, has recently completed a groundbreaking project in collaboration with the United Nations, the Consulate General of Italy, the Future Food Institute, and leaders of the food industry. The project began during the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. It aimed to calculate the rate of carbon emissions produced by Italian ingredients and recipes and explore ways chefs and food operators can reduce their carbon footprint through innovation.

Chef Facchini used a "Pasta Risottata Technique," which involves directly cooking pasta and ingredients in one pan like a risotto. Facchini considerably reduced carbon emissions and sustainably transformed recipes, avoiding water and ingredient waste. He applied this method to various recipes, including one of the most iconic dishes of Italian culture, "Spaghetti al Pomodoro."

Last November, the experience was presented at the United Nations during the Mediterranean Diet Summit - Lifestyle for a Sustainable Future. Facchini was joined by Ambassador Maurizio Massari, the permanent representative of Italy to the UN, Stephen Ritz, founder of the Green Bronx Machine, Sara Roversi from the Future Food Institute, Stefano Pisani, Mayor of Pollica, Alessandro Schiatti, I Love Italian Food, Luigi Scordamaglia, representing Coldiretti & Filiera Italia, and representatives of Mediterranean countries.

"I am proud to have demonstrated that, using the right tools and culinary techniques, we can reduce carbon emissions and create sustainable recipes that protect both people's health and the planet," said Chef Facchini. "I look forward to continuing my experiments with sustainable cuisine and sharing my findings with the world."

Along with his work on sustainable cuisine, Chef Facchini has also been a leading activist against food waste and hunger. During the Covid-19 outbreak, he founded Italians Feed America, an organization that collects food for redistribution and raises funds to aid those in greatest need. In 2020, he purchased Cardinali Bakery and reopened this historic Italian bakery that first opened on Long Island in 1990. He then opened another satellite bakery in Oyster Bay, and in 2022, he opened Stellina

Restaurant, for which he received the Businessperson of the Year award from the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce.

Fabrizio Facchini continues to be a food industry leader as a chef and restaurateur, promoting sustainability and innovation while supporting those in need. He was the protagonist of the Italian program Rai 3 "Report" about "Made in Italy" on January 30, 2023.

About Chef Fabrizio Facchini:

Chef Fabrizio Facchini is a renowned Italian chef and restaurateur known for his passion for sustainable cuisine. He owns the Stellina Hospitality Group, which includes Stellina Restaurant and Stellina Bakery & Cafe. Facchini also founded the organization Italians Feed America, which aids communities in need. He has developed techniques to reduce carbon emissions and food waste in his cooking. He has collaborated with organizations to promote sustainable practices in the food industry.

