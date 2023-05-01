Chef Ralph Pagano Invites All Mexican Food Lovers to a One of a Kind "Fiesta of the Year" and at All Four of His Naked Taco Locations This Cinco De Mayo

The fiesta will be the "only" fiesta to attend with parties and specials at all Naked Taco locations and one (Coconut Creek) opening at 6AM!

MIAMI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano knows how to throw a party. What better day to do it than everyone's favorite? This Cinco De Mayo, (Friday, May 5th, 2023) Chef is inviting all lovers of Mexican cuisine (and Tequila) to come out!

The Cinco De Mayo fiesta will take place at all four of Pagano's Naked Taco locations. For those who have been to Naked Taco in the past, or will visit for the first time, get ready for a high energy environment. Complete with live entertainment, food, and drink specials, and lots of tequila. Chef will be onsite and part of the festivities.

Have the day off? Swing by the Coconut Creek location as Paul Castronovo will broadcast his iHeart radio show live, where one lucky winner will walk away with a $1000 bottle of Jose Cuervo Maestro Dobel tequila at 9:45AM! All other locations including Miami Beach (Dream Hotel) Boca Raton, and The Falls will open early so be sure to stop by!

If you cannot make it to dine in or the party, you can always enjoy Naked Taco items at home with both pick-up and delivery options available. Please visit the website for more information.

With four independent Naked Taco locations and the new addition of Naked Taco at Loan Depot Park, you can get your "Taco Tuesday" fix all over South Florida.

ABOUT CHEF RALPH PAGANO

Recognized today as a chef and motivational speaker, Ralph Pagano has delighted the world with his delicious interpretations of world flavors. Pagano, winning numerous awards, hosting his own tv show; Pressure Cook, being featured on Hell's Kitchen, and having battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, Chef Ralph Pagano has taken a fresh look on life after a serious burn accident changed his life forever. Chef enjoys speaking engagements to remind [people] that no matter what life throws at you, what does not kill you makes you stronger. Ralph Pagano is #fireproof

Story continues

Naked Taco at The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136th St # 380, Miami, FL 33176.

For more information: www.LoveNakedTaco.com

On social media: @LoveNakedTaco

Images and interviews available upon request.

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

3059682384

358220@email4pr.com

Cinco de Mayo invitation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chef-ralph-pagano-invites-all-mexican-food-lovers-to-a-one-of-a-kind-fiesta-of-the-year-and-at-all-four-of-his-naked-taco-locations-this-cinco-de-mayo-301812021.html

SOURCE Naked Taco