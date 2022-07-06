Chefcart Launches Private Beta to Connect Singapore's Restaurant Industry Players

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefcart Pty Ltd, a forward-thinking Singaporean technology company, is set to launch the Private Beta version of the "Chefcart" app to registered users on 6 June, 2022. The app will be available on iOS and Android as well as a web app desktop version.

Chefcart was created to tackle the biggest issues faced by both sides of the restaurant industry chain. For restaurants and chefs, the app helps with issues such as order errors, finding appropriate suppliers and communication issues such as staying informed and up to date. For manufacturers and suppliers on the other hand, Chefcart will be able to help digitalize and organize order-taking procedures and deliveries, reducing the likelihood of mistakes by up to 82%.

"With businesses involved in the restaurant industry, the biggest obstacles to better revenue numbers are two-sided. The first side includes market exposure and visibility, while the second is the management of produce and minimization of food waste. Due to this, we have created Chefcart to be a powerful tool for restaurants and supplier businesses. Chefcart will not only expose and connect users in one of the largest restaurant databases nationally but will also revolutionize their supply ordering and management processes for the better," said Martin Mora of Chefcart.

Most importantly however, one of the main drivers behind the development of Chefcart is to significantly reduce food waste in Singapore, which Chefcart believes is the third most effective way to address climate change. Each year, the estimated amount of food waste generated rises up to 744 million Kg in Singapore alone, with the commercial sector losing up to a staggering $2.54 billion worth of food . With such numbers, Chefcart believes their solution can lead the food waste reduction revolution.

"Chefcart is launching in Singapore at a crucial time. With the National government deciding to push towards transforming Singapore's food supply chain to address food security problems, digital platforms like Chefcart can help bridge the gap and facilitate an easier transition towards sustainable food production," says Martin Mora, Chefcart's Launch Manager for Singapore.

About Chefcart

Chefcart is a technology company. It works as a bridge between food suppliers and restaurants, streamlining their processes and helping them reduce inefficiencies, with the objective of reducing food waste.

