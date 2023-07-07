How ‘chefwashing’ became the latest move in Saudi Arabia’s soft power project

Celebrity chefs such as Wolfgang Puck and Jason Atherton have opened or announced plans to open restaurants in the Kingdom - Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images North America

Saudi Arabia’s tightening grip on the world of international sport over recent years is well documented – but it is not just footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo that are being lured to the once-hermetic kingdom.

The country is quickly establishing a name for itself as a high-end food and drink hub as it pushes to reshape its image and economy.

Celebrity chefs such as Wolfgang Puck and Jason Atherton, as well as big brands from London such as Scott’s of Mayfair, Sexy Fish, and Gymkhana, are just a few of those who have opened or announced plans to open restaurants in the country.

Yet as Saudi Arabia’s restaurant industry explodes, campaign groups warn the rapid influx of international chefs and restaurateurs could be used by the Kingdom to distract from its poor record on human rights.

“For years it’s been clear the Saudi authorities were willing to spend significant sums of money to sportswash the country’s appalling human rights record – and the gambit here seems to be that the glitzier end of the international catering business can achieve the same thing,” says, Peter Frankental, UK economic affairs director at Amnesty International.

Allegations of “sportswashing” will be familiar to anyone who has followed Saudi Arabia’s incursion into football.

From the £300m takeover of Newcastle United in 2021 to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr on a $200m (£157m) per year contract, the Kingdom has spent its way to prominence in world sports.

Now, the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman al Saud – or MBS – has opened the country’s deep pockets to lure the world’s biggest chefs and restaurateurs, offering huge financial incentives to open up.

Big restaurant brands in London such as Scott’s of Mayfair are in high demand in Saudi Arabia - Nick Harvey

Restaurant owners in London say they are commonly approached by Saudi companies hoping to sign deals to franchise their brands.

“London is one of the major driving forces of brands. So a lot of the Middle East comes to visit London, especially in the summer. And so you find that a lot of the most sought after brands are from the UK,” says one restaurateur, who did not wish to be named.

Franchise agreements can be lucrative. “There’s no capital expenditure from us. They will pay for the brand. They will pay a royalty on their sales,” says the restaurateur.

“We don’t get involved in the day-to-day running. Obviously, we oversee all the quality control, menu developments, everything to do with the brand. But on a day to day basis they’ve got their own [f&b] business that controls everything, and then we just work together to build it.”

Kurt Zdesar, founder of restaurant group Chotto Matte, which now has a Riyadh site, says UK restaurateurs have been “inundated” with approaches.

“If it is a brand that’s got enough international representation such as ourselves, the [Saudi] government’s even putting in up to 70pc of the investment,” he says.

This push to make Saudi Arabia a culinary heavyweight is part of the Kingdom’s wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from oil and reimagine the country as an economic and tourism hub.

It includes sustainability targets designed to help the country eventually reach net zero and the building of massive new cities. Saudi Arabia reportedly expects to have spent $7 trillion on its transformation by the end of the decade.

“Following Vision 2030, and the government’s push to attract luxury consumers, multiple projects have been opened or announced that will further develop the fine dining scene in the country,” say analysts at Euromonitor.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has opened the country’s deep pockets to lure the world’s biggest chefs - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

The figures are certainly impressive. The Saudi hospitality industry, which was worth around $17.5bn in 2022, according to Euromonitor, is expected to reach $30bn by 2027.

Almost 40 fine dining restaurants are expected to open in the country next year, and Saudi restaurants now win numerous spots on the annual list of The Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants.

But at the same time, the country has enacted a clampdown on dissent and a rise in executions. Saudi Arabia executed 196 people, the highest number for around 30 years, in 2022, according to Amnesty. Homosexuality there is still illegal.

“Saudi Arabia’s international PR push has come at the same time as a disturbing human rights crackdown under the Crown Prince, with government critics and human rights activists arrested, a spate of unfair trials, and with the death penalty widely used, including as a tool of political repression,” says Frankental.

He points to the 27-year prison sentence handed out to Leeds University PHD student Salma al-Shehab for tweeting her support for Saudi women’s rights activists, for example.

An Amnesty report also raises concerns around the treatment of migrant workers, who according to the charity have faced verbal and physical abuse, passport confiscation and irregular or non-payment of wages.

And that is without mentioning the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, who was killed and then dismembered by a team of Saudi assassins in 2018.

“Major sporting events have stolen the limelight, but Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to rebrand Saudi Arabia have also been drawing in anyone from global pop stars to ‘starchitects’, so a new drive to attract celebrity chefs and marque restaurant businesses is entirely in keeping with this,” says Frankental.

Efforts to rebrand Saudi Arabia have attracted high-profile names across a number of sectors, including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo - AFP

Those opening restaurants in Saudi Arabia hope an increasingly cosmopolitan and international restaurant sector will help encourage a more progressive approach from the nation.

Stefan Breg, a food and drink industry consultant who works in Saudi Arabia, says while it is “not perfect”, he believes Vision 2030 is “an admirable blueprint”.

“I’m a Left-leaning socialist, what am I doing there, right?” he says.

“But what I’m seeing there is stuff that I think that the world should sit up and notice.

“You’ve got men and women sitting amongst other women... the hair out, female DJs, and that, for me, is part of the social change that MBS has envisaged. And it’s a very managed process.”

The British restaurateur argues that much of the Saudi restaurant sector’s growth has only really been possible because of a major loosening of social restrictions in 2019 which ended the segregation of women and men in restaurants. Previously, restaurants were forced to have two separate entrances.

“It was always separated, so it’s very difficult, and also a lot of brands didn’t want to come in and work within that style of environment,” they say.

Zdesar adds: “Human rights have taken a long time to get to where we are today. And they’ve got an accelerated program, which means to say, they’re trying very hard. And part two, it’s going to take them time, and they’ll probably make some mistakes along the way, but their intention is to get it right.

“As a way to drive people into the country to want to work there, they have to make human rights and work conditions and labor laws a much fairer proposition, which is exactly what’s happening.”

Neither Jason Atherton, Wolfgang Puck, Caprice Holdings (the parent company of Sexy Fish and Scott’s which is owned by billionaire Richard Caring), nor JKS restaurants (the owners of Gymkhana), were available for comment.

Jason Atherton’s restaurant Maraya Social is currently listed as “temporarily closed” by Google.

Efforts to turn the Kingdom into a high-end dining destination may be years off fruition. But – as with its sporting ambitions – they are sure to attract controversy along the way.

