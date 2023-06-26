Chegg (CHGG) Declined on Disappointing Guidance

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is a direct-to-student learning platform. On June 23, 2023, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) stock closed at $8.87 per share. One-month return of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was -3.59%, and its shares lost 54.35% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has a market capitalization of $1.062 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) operates a direct-to-student learning platform. The stock came under pressure during the quarter as its guidance for the coming year was disappointing. In addition, the emergence of a high-profile artificial intelligence chatbot as a potential long-term competitive threat weighed on the stock."

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 33 in the previous quarter.

