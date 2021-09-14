U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.96
    +9.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,945.97
    +76.34 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,146.97
    +41.39 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    +0.52 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0150 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,675.92
    +595.47 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.23
    +26.50 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.77
    -4.66 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Chelating Agents Market to Hit $6,396.9 Million Forecast [2020-2027] | Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Top companies covered in chelating agents market are Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China), Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Hexion (Ohio, U.S.), Nouryon (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bozzetto Group (Filago, Italy), Ava Chemicals Private Limited (Maharashtra, India), Ascend Performance Materials (Houston, U.S.), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Osaka, Japan), Kemira (Helsinki, Finland), Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, U.S.), ADM (Illinois, U.S), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chelating agents market size is projected to reach USD 6,396.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The development of biodegradable sequestering agents by leading players will brighten the outlook of this market.

The chemical manufacturing sector has been one of the primary polluters for ages. However, with changing times and evolving perceptions, along with the growing stringency of environmental regulations, chemical companies are now investing in the development of products that are eco-friendly and sustainable.

For example, Finland-based Kemira has engineered the Fennobio product lineup of OECD-certified biodegradable chelating agents for recycled, mechanical, and chemical fibers. These products do not contain hazardous elements and are incombustible, which makes them environmentally suitable for bleaching processes. Similarly, in July 2019, BASF launched its readily biodegradable chelator, Trilon M, derived from renewables and based on the biomass-balance approach. The availability of such products is, thus, broadening the horizons of this market.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chelating-agents-market-104716


List of Top Companies Profiled in the Chelating Agents Market Report:

  • Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

  • Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Hexion (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Nouryon (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Bozzetto Group (Filago, Italy)

  • Ava Chemicals Private Limited (Maharashtra, India)

  • Ascend Performance Materials (Houston, U.S.)

  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Kemira (Helsinki, Finland)

  • Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, U.S.)

  • ADM (Illinois, U.S)

The report states that the value of the global market stood at USD 4,757.1 million in 2019 and offers the following:

  • Deep understanding of the key market segments and their performance;

  • Holistic profiling of the major market players and detailed study of their main strategies;

  • Industry-leading analysis of the different market drivers and challenges; and

  • Exhaustive study of the regional developments impacting the growth of the market.


Restraining Factor

Contracting Demand for Paper amid COVID-19 to Obstruct Market Growth

The chelating agents market growth is likely to face serious challenges in the immediate due to the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to impose strict lockdown and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus. As a result, global supply chains have gotten disrupted and remote working and study from home models have drastically reduced the demand for stationery items, especially paper.

For example, according to a report by North Carolina State University, the shutdown of colleges and universities in the US has rapidly diminished the demand for copier paper and printing paper. Similarly, in India, an article in the Deccan Herald revealed that the nationwide lockdown has led to a 10-15% dip in the demand for paper and paperboard in the country. Chelators, mainly Diethylenetriamine pentaacetate (DTPA) and Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), are widely used in the pulp and paper industry to facilitate the peroxide-based bleaching process and remove metal ions. The slowdown in the paper industry will, thus, have rippling effects on the sequestering agents market as well.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/chelating-agents-market-104716


Regional Insights

Advancements in the Surfactants Industry to Accelerate the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the chelating agents market share during the forecast period owing to the promising technological advancements being made in the region’s surfactants industry. Competitors in this industry are developing liquid detergents with biodegradable compounds to cater to the widening awareness in India and China about the pollution caused by synthetic cleaning chemicals. In 2019, the Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 1,969.5 million.

A steady transition towards green economy models and strict regulations governing chemical manufacturing by the European Union (EU) will stimulate the market in Europe and generate vast opportunities. In North America, the market will be driven by the rising demand for chelating agents in oilfield applications.


Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Inventive Solutions to Foster Competition

Key players in this market are deeply engaged in developing and introducing innovative sequestering solutions, with a view to amplify their business outreach. Most of the companies are concentrating on coming up with sustainable, biodegradable products, which will future-proof their portfolios.


Key Industry Developments:

November 2020: BASF’s Care Creations launched an eco-friendly, highly stable chelating agent called Neutrol MGDA for the personal care industry. The product is readily biodegradable and has an excellent toxicological profile and features superior capabilities in binding metal ions. Moreover, its high thermal stability allows it to be added at any step in the manufacturing of cosmetic products.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chelating-agents-market-104716


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chelating Agents Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Chelating Agents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Volume/Value)

        • Sodium Gluconate

        • Organophosphonates

        • EDTA, DTPA & HEDTA

        • EDDS,GLDA,IDS & MGDA

        • Nitrilotriacetic Acid (NTA)

        • Glucoheptonates

      • By Application (Volume/Value)

        • Pulp & Paper

        • Household, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Product

        • Chemical Processing

        • Agrochemicals

        • Water Treatment

        • Photo Application

        • Consumer Product

        • Textile

        • Metal

        • Others

      • By Region (Volume/Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chelating-agents-market-104716


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Caustic Soda Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Organics, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganics, Paper & Pulp, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyclohexanone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Caprolactam, Adipic Acid, Solvents, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Appliances, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, Electronics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Labor shortage is an outright crisis for hospitality industry: Best Western Hotels CEO

    BWH Hotel Group CEO David Kong sits down exclusively with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss his upcoming retirement, recovery of the hotel sector, and the labor shortage facing the hospitality industry.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Beyond Lost Decade as Merkel Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand German banks’ lost decade, start with a now infamous birthday dinner for then-Deutsche Bank AG chief Josef Ackermann, held in April 2008 by Chancellor Angela Merkel.The menu was inconspicuous, schnitzel and asparagus along with a $10 white wine. But the public outcry that followed, after the government was forced to support the industry with bailouts and vouch for savers’ deposits, held a key lesson for Merkel early on in her tenure: there’s little to gain in German

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as broader markets climbed after U.S. consumer prices data missed expectations, while China said it would sell oil from its strategic reserves.Crude futures gained 0.9% in New York. The dollar dived after U.S. consumer prices rose less than forecast, making commodities priced in the currency more attractive, while U.S. equity futures gained. Prices briefly erased gains when China said it would sell 7.38 million barrels of crude from reserves. However the v