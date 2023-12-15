Chelsea Holding to expand operations to Westmoreland industrial park; 150 employees could be added

Dec. 14—An Oakmont-based building products manufacturer will spend nearly $1.8 million to buy a 30-acre lot at Commerce Crossing industrial park in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County commissioners said Thursday.

Chelsea Holding Co. will buy one of five lots at the 206-acre industrial park.

The company, which develops, manufactures and distributes exterior building products, is expected to build a 228,000-square-foot facility. When work is complete, in five years, it could employ up to 150 workers, officials said.

"We're excited to welcome Chelsea Building Products to business-friendly Westmoreland County," Commissioner Sean Kertes said. "Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland has attracted a lot of interest from the very start, and our strategy of investing into the development of pad-ready industrial sites is paying off by attracting both companies and jobs."

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. broke ground on the park in 2018.

Chelsea Building Products, based in Oakmont, will operate the new facility. It will support and manufacture extruded PVC-based windows and doors and supply the compound materials used on site and at the company's plant in Greenville, Texas.

"Chelsea Building Products is looking forward to commencing with its aggressive expansion plans and building a second facility in Pennsylvania," Chelsea CEO Peter Dewil said. "Logistically speaking, this site in Westmoreland County is ideal due to its strategic location and proximity to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 70."

With Chelsea's purchase, only one lot remains for sale at Commerce Crossing, according to Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. spokesman Brian Estadt.

That 9.8-acre lot, along the property bought by Chelsea, has direct access to the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad, a local freight line that operates through Westmoreland County and connects with national rail lines.

