Cheltenham’s GCHQ to get a massive, cyber-oriented tech startup campus right next door

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Since U.K. spying headquarters GCHQ was established in Cheltenham in the 1950s, the city has attracted large firms like IBM, Raytheon, Microsoft and BAE Systems to the region, and startups like Truststamp, Bamboo Technologies, Ripjar, Hub8 and CYNAM have emerged from the city.

All of these firms draw on the talent that naturally gravitates to such a place, especially when you have these kinds of organizations floating around.

Now it appears that Cheltenham is aiming to more closely target entrepreneurs, investors and startups, especially given that the pandemic has seen talent thrown to the four winds, looking for better lifestyles and more access to nature. Smartly, it will be leveraging its association with the cybersecurity-oriented GCHQ.

In 2019, Cheltenham Borough Council spent £37.5 million purchasing 45 hectares of land adjacent to GCHQ, with the goal of capitalizing on the burgeoning cybersecurity and technology community.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtfPdAZ7y3A?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=1&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

After a year-long process, the council selected key partners as "preferred bidders" to deliver it – Factory and HBD (formerly Henry Boot Developments). The ambition is to grow the area to 200 hectares, which would make it one of the biggest tech startup campuses in Europe.

Factory, which developed large-scale tech campuses in Berlin and Lisbon, will partner with U.K. developer HBD and the council to create the project currently dubbed Golden Valley.

The development is projected to add 12,000 new jobs, 2 million square feet of offices and 3,700 new homes, and will be drawn on the Garden City status, building upon the garden city movement established in the late 19th century by Ebenezer Howard.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project -- it’s unprecedented," said Jeremy Bamberg, who will be leading the project locally for Factory. "By embracing tech, nature and innovation we’re working to transform the area into Europe’s most intelligent Garden District -- creating an ideal alternative to chaotic city life.”

The first step of the project will be building Factory Cheltenham. As with Factory’s projects in Berlin and Lisbon, the architecture and design will led by Julian Breinersdorfer, who recently joined Factory to create an in-house offering for similar buildings and districts.

“We were looking for a partner to help the council make our ambitious plans a reality," Tim Atkins from Cheltenham Borough Council said. "HBD and Factory have shown us how they share these goals and, more importantly, how these will be transformed into a living, breathing entity right here in Cheltenham that has a positive impact locally, whilst being a key part of the global cyber sector."

Factory Cheltenham (image www.mir.no)
Factory Cheltenham (image www.mir.no)

Image Credits: www.mir.no. Factory Cheltenham

Recommended Stories

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra low-cost airline could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While plans to launch Akasa Air come at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • How US fast food chains can raise wages without raising prices

    Wage increases at fast food chains like McDonald’s and Chipotle have largely solved their labor shortages, according to the companies’ latest earnings calls. The staffing challenges in the US are “getting better,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, on a conference call with analysts and investors July 28. In May, the chain said it was raising hourly wages for its US company-owned restaurants by 10% over the next several months, where entry-level workers will make $11 to $17 per hour, and shift managers will make $15 to $20 an hour, based on location.

  • Danny Meyer is the latest restaurant owner to tell customers, ‘No vax, no service’

    As COVID cases increase, establishments are requiring customers to prove they're fully vaccinated, and they're running into protests in the process

  • China Orders 25 Tech Giants to Fix Raft of Problems

    (Bloomberg) -- China ordered more than two dozen technology firms to carry out internal inspections as part of a campaign to root out illegal online activity.The Ministry of Industry Information Technology on Friday told 25 of its largest internet and hardware companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to carry out internal reviews and rectify issues ranging from data security to consumer rights protections. The twin giants and 10 other firms were also asked separat

  • 'In full desperation mode,' some restaurant owners turn to unconventional methods to hire employees

    As restaurants plead for patience and understanding, they’re actively recruiting new hires in unconventional — and sometimes controversial —ways.

  • Upwork (UPWK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK)Q2 2021 Earnings CallJul 29, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.

  • 3 Reasons Comcast Is a Buy After Q2 Earnings

    Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is having itself a year. Not that 2020 was bad -- revenue fell only 2%, propped up by lots of demand for broadband internet connections while subsidiary NBCUniversal's theme parks and movie business was mostly shuttered due to the pandemic. Broadband internet subscriptions are still rolling in at a steady pace, adding to the rally NBCUniversal (as well as Sky across the pond in Europe) is enjoying as the effects of COVID-19 gradually ease.

  • What is true financial freedom?

    Two recent surveys show the troubles Americans are having with money, and especially with retirement. First comes a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CNO Financial Group’s Center for a Secure Retirement. It looks at the toll that the crisis has taken on the retirement planning of baby boomers aged 57 to 70.

  • Activision Blizzard Employees Strike, Fans Call for Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday outside an office of Activision Blizzard Inc. in Southern California to demonstrate their support of a sexual harassment lawsuit and to protest the video game maker’s insufficient response.Employees and other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalks at the corporate campus of Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of Diablo and Warcraft games that was at the center of the lawsuit filed by a California state agency.Refreshments and a food truck were

  • Should You Accept an Early Retirement Offer?

    If you've been offered an early retirement package, be sure to weigh these important factors before deciding whether to accept it is the right move.

  • Psychedelics space is just getting started: Field Trip Health Chairman

    Ronan Levy, Field Trip Health Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the psychedelic company’s debut on the Nasdaq and the development of the psychedelics.

  • SEC clamps down on Chinese IPOs with new requirements for risk disclosures

    Chinese companies will be unable to go public in the U.S. unless they make new risk disclosures, according to a statement released Friday morning from SEC chair Gary Gensler.Why it matters: Chinese companies, and tech startups in particular, are already under growing pressure from their own government. Now they're also getting squeezed by U.S. officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How we got here: SEC commissioner Allison Lee said earlier this week

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • RCS says no risk provisions needed for Blackstone property dispute

    The board of RCS MediaGroup decided on Friday not to set aside provisions for legal risks related to the litigation with Blackstone over the sale of the Italian publisher's headquarters in central Milan. "Having obtained updated valuations of its legal advisors, (RCS) has decided that the conditions for the recording of provisions for risks do not exist," the company said in its first-half results statement. Last month, Blackstone requested a court in New York to merge two lawsuits related to the disputed property sale, while seeking damages for more than $600 million from the Italian company.

  • Citigroup gets regulatory nod for fund custody business in China

    Citigroup said on Friday it had become the first major global custodian allowed to operate an onshore fund custody business in China, tapping into the country's $19 trillion asset management industry. Citibank (China) Co Ltd obtained the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Citi said in a statement. China is accelerating opening up its capital markets despite rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

  • Exxon profit tops estimates on boost from chemicals, oil prices

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit in more than a year that also sailed past analysts' estimates, boosted by higher oil prices and record earnings at its chemicals business. The upbeat results following a contested board fight over the company's direction highlighted how oil producers are taking advantage of a recovery in oil prices to cut debt and boost shareholder payouts rather than spend more to raise production. "Positive momentum continued during the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products," Chief Executive Darren Woods said.

  • What Does the Market See in Wells Fargo That It Doesn't See in Citigroup?

    While both big banks were beaten down at times in 2020, Wells Fargo has a clearer turnaround story. Can Citigroup persuade investors in the same way?

  • Looking For The Next Amazon? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks

    Amazon brought e-commerce to the U.S. consumer, and its all-time returns exceeding 187,000% make it one of most successful stocks ever. Investors may struggle to find another Amazon, but these three international e-commerce stocks all offer potential upside worth considering. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an internet company that operates in Southeast Asia.